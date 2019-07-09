The Big 'Probable Outcome' Investors Aren't Positioned For

“There is a probable outcome here that many people are not positioned for right this minute.”.

"None of you should be surprised at all that we get something that resembles 1987, come September or October,” says Hedgeye CEO Keith McCullough.

While most Old Wall investors are prone to panicking on any given market move today, we want our subscribers to be properly positioned for what’s most probable to come next.

As our subscribers already know, we are (always) trying to front-run “the machine.”

While most Old Wall investors are prone to panicking on any given market move today, we want our subscribers to be properly positioned for what’s most probable to come next.

As Hedgeye CEO Keith McCullough explains in the video above, very few investors are positioned for the economic conditions in our analysts’ forecast.

If it indeed turns out to be the economic outlook that we have, none of you should be surprised at all that we get something that resembles 1987, come September or October,” McCullough explains. “There is a probable outcome here that many people are not positioned for right this minute.”

Watch the full video above for more.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.