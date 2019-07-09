Brazil's 'Nova Previdência' Is Far From Enough

I show that Brazil's situation is and will remain unsustainable, and that "A Nova Previdência" isn't even designed to change that.

The logic goes that pensions are a huge weight on Brazil's budget, and if that's not dealt with, Brazil will be in an unsustainable situation.

Though not a focus of this article, Brazil's public servants also are a massive draw on Brazil's finances when it comes to pensions. I calculated that the pensions paid to public servants are competitive with Portugal's (with Portugal at more than twice the GDP per capita)! And this is in a situation where Portugal also overpays public servant pensions vs. the rest of the population. It's downright amazing.

In the past, when comparing Brazil to China and Russia, I argued that Brazil is in a very risky spot. Brazil straight out looks fiscally unsustainable. Its combination of low GDP growth (~0.5%), high interest rates, high government debt/GDP (77.2%) and a very high fiscal deficit (7.1%) would argue that as soon as Brazil loses the market’s confidence, it will face an immediate and unsolvable (without devaluation and/or default) fiscal crisis.

Yet, the market still hasn’t lost confidence. A big part of this ongoing confidence rests in Bolsonaro’s election, and, most importantly, in his plan to reform Brazil’s social security bottomless pit. That plan is called “A Nova Previdência.”

A Nova Previdência

Bolsonaro’s plan includes many different measures. These typically will increase retirement ages for new pensioners (both from the public and private sectors), change the contributions into the pension schemes and somewhat rejig the existing and future pension and subsidy calculations.

However, there’s something you can notice immediately. The savings expected from the plan are not front loaded. Take the following slide:

What can you deduce from here? The following:

16% of the expected savings happen in the first 4 years, 40% of the plan’s duration.

This, unfortunately, is by design. Since the most impactful measures hit the new pensioners, not the existing ones, the savings improvement cannot be dramatic upfront.

But now here’s the problem. There’s another slide which quantifies how things will look in 2019:

In this slide, you can see that the situation is rapidly worsening. The deficit+BPC in 2019 is expected to be ~9.3% worse than in 2018. This is so because of many reasons, with the two most important being:

The influx of net new pensioners into the system.

Automatic adjustments to pension benefits tied to inflation and economic growth (which automatically inflate the minimum salary to which a massive number of pensions are indexed).

The Influx Of Net New Pensioners Into The System

The influx of net new pensioners is structural. Brazil’s population is rapidly aging because Brazil’s fertility rates have collapsed, while life expectancy has improved. This is expected to continue and, indeed, accelerate:

This is such a structural menace, that it forms the core of the argument for approving “A Nova Previdência” to begin with.

Now Here’s Why “A Nova Previdência” Is Not Enough

As we saw, a Nova Previdência isn’t front loaded. Instead, it seeks to deal with a structural problem down the road.

The thing is, Brazil’s finances already are unsustainable right now. Brazil came out of 2018 with a 7.1%/GDP fiscal deficit adding to its huge pile of already-existing public debt.

The overall social security scheme’s deficit (including support both for private citizens and public employees) had a weight of ~4.5% of GDP. Hence, this deficit is a massive contributor right now. The largest contributor is debt service, but that can't be avoided without default, hence the State ex-debt service, ex-Previdência runs at a surplus.

Now, what happens if we build a model using the following assumptions:

6% GDP growth (2% real, 4% inflation, or some other combination aggregating to 6%).

“No plan” worsening of the "Previdência" deficit at the 2019 pace (9.3%).

What happens is that:

The scheme's deficit balloons from 351 billion BRL ($91.8 billion) in 2019 to 857.7 billion BRL ($224.4 billion) in 2029. The 2020-2029 cumulative deficits would be 5.93 trillion BRL. Against these value, the most recent estimate of savings (1.24 trillion BRL) - which “benefited” from 1 year going by with nothing happening - would represent just 20.8% of the cumulative deficit.

Now, of course, nominal GDP would growth as well. Hence, the debt/GDP fiscal impact from the deficit above would go from 4.5% in 2018 to 6.3% in 2029 (even on an aggressive 6% sustained nominal GDP growth assumption – a single recession would blow up things further).

What would it take to just keep the debt/GDP deficit impact stable over this 10-year period? It would take 1.15 trillion BRL. What does this mean? It means that the supposedly very large savings from “A Nova Previdência” would at most just keep things horrid like they are today.

A curiosity, this would also happen over the next four years. It would take 185 billion BRL savings over four years just to keep things stable (at a massive 4.5%/GDP contribution to the fiscal deficit pear year!). This compares to the official four-year savings estimate of 189 billion BRL.

The above should be enough for most to understand why “A Nova Previdência” cannot save Brazil’s finances. This is simple to understand: the objective of “A Nova Previdência” isn’t even to fix the current hole. The plan is merely designed so that the hole doesn’t grow deeper, from the Previdência angle, over the next 10 years!

But the thing is, Brazil is already at a 7.1%/GDP fiscal deficit now. And it has accumulated 77.2% of GDP in public debt, a level which is unsustainable under the current interest rate regimen. Anything falling short of fixing the fiscal deficit now can’t possible solve the problem. Cuts and tax increases are needed now, so as to reduce the problem now. Merely making the problem not grow in the future is wildly short of that.

Of course, solving the problem now also will provide a massively negative impact. Hence, all of the following variables are actually understated:

The fiscal deficit, because as soon as measures are taken to control it: GDP will suffer, fiscal receipts will suffer, social costs will increase.

The debt/GDP stock, because as soon as measures are taken to control the fiscal deficit, deficits will actually increase and GDP will stagnate of shrink.

And even the “Previdência” problem, since the model above assumes continuous 6% nominal GDP growth, which won’t happen if the deficit is to be controlled in the short term.

A Favorable Development

Brazil did have a recent development which favors its economy. I’m talking about a powerful iron ore rally that’s been raging for months:

Source: BusinessInsider.com

Brazil needs many such lucky developments to help its economy if it’s to have any chance at reforming its finances without a collapse. Of note, pegging hopes on "A Nova Previdência" rekindling economic growth also doesn't make much sense. The plan is not designed to make things cheaper or easier for companies.

Conclusion

The “A Nova Previdência” plan seeks only to not let the “Previdência” problem grow structurally larger in the next 10 years. The plan does not address Brazil’s already-unsustainable present fiscal reality.

Hence, the optimism placed on this plan as a panacea for what ails Brazil’s public finances is wildly misplaced optimism. Even with the plan, Brazil will still be on the same road towards a “fiscal event” (default, devaluation or both).

Idea Generator is my subscription service. It's based on a unique philosophy (predicting the predictable) and seeks opportunities wherever they might be found, by taking into account both valuation (deeply undervalued situations) and a favorable thesis. Idea Generator has beaten the S&P 500 by around 41% since inception (in May 2015). There is a no-risk, free, 14-day trial available for those wanting to check out the service.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.