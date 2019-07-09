Groupon: Right Story, Wrong Price

Ultimately, Groupon's share price does not have the necessary margin of safety.

Investment Thesis

When I first started looking at Groupon (GRPN), I recognized many signs which make for a great value stock. Having fallen from grace, it continues to have plenty of negative investor sentiment factored into the share price. At the same time, it has a strong narrative which promises jam tomorrow.

However, ultimately, although Groupon indeed has a lot going for it, I conclude by finding that its valuation leaves no margin of safety.

Strong Positive Narrative

Groupon has two underlying themes it is focused on. Firstly, to increase its gross margins and, secondly, to increase the number of customers using its platforms.

In more detail, the first theme which Groupon has targeted is to fine-tune its resources away from a high volume platform towards a high-quality inventory particularly in health, beauty, and wellness segment, with the end game of having customers spend more on average order. Down the road, the idea is that this should translate into higher gross profits, despite having less revenue to work with.

The second key theme which Groupon is passionately devoted towards is, attempting to broaden its platform's reach. This could, in fact, become a strong competitive advantage for Groupon if Groupon succeeded in growing its network, with more merchants as well as more customers.

Furthermore, Groupon proclaims that it has more than 200 million downloads of its app. And that generally speaking, users of the apps are typically its best customers. What's more is that customers who have downloaded its app are more likely to use it when out and about, which, in turn, leads to greater engagement.

A further benefit of having the app downloaded on users' phones is that it partly mitigates Groupon's SEO and email headwinds.

So far, so good. Now onto a few of the negative aspects.

Questionable Growth Story

Presented above is the main problem, which shareholders can do little about. Any narrative or rhetoric which management pushes about having an 'opportunity to do more' is not being reflected in Groupon's top line.

To be fair, this is not entirely management's fault. In fact, quite the opposite. This is simply the result of Groupon having done so well, which caused competition to proliferate.

Having said that, CEO Rich Williams is not looking to sit there inert. During the last call, he described how card-linking could be a rewarding growth strategy for Groupon. This is still a nascent opportunity but early results from Chicago, New York, and L.A. have been promising so far.

Valuation - No Margin Of Safety

Moving on, as a value investor, I have plenty of battle scars from seeking out underpriced opportunities, which will have grim outlooks. As that's where the real returns are made. Given that Groupon is close to 5% shorted, my interest was piqued.

However, just because something has a poor outlook, it does not always necessarily make it a bargain investment.

In more detail, we can see that even though Groupon asserts that it generated $121 million of free cash flow for 2018, we can also see that this figure accounts for the frequent capitalization of intangibles, which reached $18 million for 2018.

In other words, Groupon's free cash flow is sustainably likely to reach $100 million to $120 million and not much more. Hence, paying 20x free cash flow for a company with no growth is an inflated multiple.

Takeaway

Groupon has a lot going for it, such as a management team with a strong vision. However, despite being an asset-light company, it is simply not gaining enough traction to generate sufficient free cash to support its $2 billion market cap valuation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.