Kratos Defense & Security Solutions: The Stock Price Run-Up Is Overdone

But the company has a long history of poor financial and operational performance, and competition is increasing in the UCAS market.

Thesis

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS) is a small-cap defense contractor with some niche market strengths in aerial target drones, space and satellite communications and microwave electronics. The company’s stock price has gained over 400% since early 2016 on growing revenue, improved financial performance and market expectation of leadership and growth in the unmanned combat aerial system (UCAS) market. The stock is trading at a 10-year high and the P/E ratio is ~68. But the optimism is overdone. Kratos’ efforts in the nascent UCAS market may not pan out due to competition and limited market. Kratos had years of persistent losses under current management. The company diluted existing shareholders to pay debt and complete acquisitions. Despite the potential for UCAS, I view Kratos as a sell based on past financial performance, competition in the UCAS market and current overvaluation. I believe that stock has approximately a 55% downside at the current valuation.

Overview of Kratos

Kratos has its roots in a company known as Wireless Facilities, Inc., which had an IPO in 1999. In 2003, Wireless Facilities’ new management started acquiring government-related businesses. Wireless Facilities divested the commercial wireless-related assets in 2007 and changed its name and focus to pursuing business with the federal government, primarily the U.S. Department of Defense.

Today, Kratos is a small defense contractor that operates two business segments: Kratos Government Solutions Division (KGS) and Kratos Unmanned Systems Division (KUSD). The Government Solutions segment includes microwave electronics, space and satellite communications, rocket support services and C5ISR modular systems. The Unmanned Systems segment provides aerial target systems and unmanned aerial drones. Kratos divested the Public Safety & Security Solutions segment in 2018. In 2018, total revenue was approximately $618M with 64% of revenue from the KGS segment and 36% of revenue from the KUSD segment.

Kratos Is Recently Growing Revenue and Improving Financial Performance

Kratos has been growing revenue since 2016 and this has translated into bottom line in growth. This comes after years of losses and inconsistent financial performance. Revenue peaked at $969.2M in 2012 and then began a four-year decline to $541.9M in 2016 including a divesture in 2015. However, since then the top line has grown to $618.0M in 2018 driven by increased defense spending as seen in the chart below. In turn this has increased operating income, operating margin and diluted earnings per share. In fact, after years of losses the company had positive adjusted diluted EPS in 2018.

Kratos’ Financial Summary Between 2012 and 2018

In 2019, the good performance should continue on the strength of top line growth and positive operating margins. In addition, the company may be profitable on diluted EPS basis. This is supported by the recent Q1 2019 results reported on May 8th, 2019. Revenue increased 12.2% or $17.4M to $160.4M from $143.0M on year-over-years basis. Importantly, both business segments exhibited growth. The Government Solutions segment increased revenue to $125.5M from $115.2M in comparable quarters. The Unmanned Systems segment revenue increased 25.5% to $34.9M from $27.8M on a year-over-years basis. In turn, this has driven gains in diluted GAAP EPS to $0.03 from ($0.02) on a year-over-year basis.

Kratos Is Targeting the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market for Growth

One market segment that Kratos is targeting for growth is the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) market. Currently, Kratos has built a business in unmanned aerial targets. Kratos offers the BQM-167A Air Force Subscale Aerial Target (AFSAT), the BQM-167i aerial target, the BQM-177A Sub-Sonic Aerial Target (SSAT), the BQM-77i for export, and the MQM-178 ‘Firejet’. These target drones bring repeatable and consistent revenue to Kratos. Kratos is leveraging its expertise in this area to move into the jet-powered Unmanned Combat Aerial System (UCAS) market.

Along these lines the company has internally funded R&D to develop the UTAP-22 ‘Mako’. Based on the success of the ‘Mako’ the company was awarded contracts or sub-contracts for the DARPA Gremlins program. Kratos was also awarded a contract from AFRL for further development of UCAS platforms including the XQ-58A ‘Valkyrie’as a wingman to manned aircraft. The Valkyrie is part of the Air Force’s Low Cost Attritable Aircraft Technology (LCAAT) program. The Valkyrie recently completed its second test flight.

But saying that, Kratos is facing competition from much larger players including Boeing (BA) who is developing similar technology. There are other competitors in the jet-powered UCAS market including new technology being developed by BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESF). Kratos does have an advantage in that the company’s current UCAS platforms are able to fly near the speed of sound. But the larger competitors will bring greater resources to accelerate development and commercialization. In addition, the larger competitors likely have more experience with systems integration with manned aircraft than Kratos. This part is critical as the promise of UCAS is pairing it with a manned aircraft for scouting, surveillance, electronic warfare and strike capabilities.

Notably, the Valkyrie has been discussed as a wingman for the F-15 ‘Eagle’. But this air superiority fighter is produced by Boeing, who would likely use their own UCAS technology. Furthermore, the F-15 is an older platform that is built for air superiority. This plane cruises at sub-sonic speeds but it is capable of supersonic speeds. This may limit the usefulness of pairing UCAS to the F-15. The Valkyrie has also been discussed as being a wingman for the F-35 ‘Lightening’. But only ~400 have been produced to date, meaning that the market is currently limited.

Historical Financial Performance Has Been Poor and Shareholders Have Been Diluted

Kratos’ financial history is one of losses, increasing debt and shareholder dilution. The chart above shows the negative net income between 2012 and 2018. Although financial performance has recently been improving, one must bear in mind that poor financial performance dates back even further to Q1 2006 when the company started to book negative net income as seen in the graph below. This largely coincides with the sale of the commercial wireless-related assets and the transformation to a defense contractor through acquisitions.

Kratos’ TTM And Quarterly Net Income from Q1 2006 to Q1 2019

Kratos reportedly spent close to $1B in acquisitions from 2008 to 2015 on government-related businesses. However, Kratos was not able to turn these acquisitions into growth or positive income except for a few sporadic quarters. Kratos’ focus during this time period was C5ISR. The lack of any great success in this field likely led Kratos to change focus again primarily to UAVs, space and satellite communications and microwave electronics.

Kratos’ acquisition strategy was fueled by debt and shares. Before the start of the acquisition strategy Kratos was essentially debt free. Long-term debt was $0.4M at end of 2005. But this increased dramatically starting in late 2007, and by mid-2015 the company had $663.0M in long-term debt. Some of this debt was at onerous rates of 10% and the company had a non-investment grade credit rating. Kratos has managed to pay down debt to $294M at end of Q1 2019 through divestures and dilution of existing shareholders. The chart below shows the over tenfold increase in share count since Q1 2006. The large increases from Q1 2008 to Q4 2014 were likely to fund acquisitions and provide cash for operations. The increases since 2015 were likely to pay down debt, specifically the 7% notes due in 2019 and provide cash for operations.

Kratos Share Count from Q1 2006 to Q1 2019

It is important that this poor financial and operational performance must be viewed in context of existing management. The current CEO and CFO have been in place since 2003. So much of the acquisition strategy and poor execution that resulted in years of losses, poor financial and operational performance and shareholder dilution is under their leadership. The long past history of relatively poor performance does not lend confidence that the company will be able to extend top and bottom line growth over longer periods of time despite the recent improvements.

Kratos’ Valuation

Now let’s examine Kratos’ valuation. The lack of any sustained historical profitability makes this a more difficult exercise on a price-to-earnings basis. However, we use expected 2019 EPS of $0.35 and a P/E ratio of 15.0 to obtain a fair value estimate of $5.25. The expected EPS value is the midpoint of analyst estimates. We use a P/E ratio of 15.0 as a reasonable value for the defense industry. The current stock price is $24.09 and so it trades far above my fair value estimate using EPS and an earnings multiple.

Applying a sensitivity analysis using P/E ratios between 14.0 and 16.0 I obtain a fair value range from $4.90 to $5.60. The current stock price is ~430% to ~492% above fair value.

Estimated Current Valuation Based On P/E Ratio

P/E Ratio 14.0 15.0 16.0 Estimated Value $4.90 $5.25 $5.60 % of Estimated Value at Current Stock Price 492% 459% 430%

Source: Dividend Power Calculations

Let’s now examine Kratos’ fair value based on a revenue multiple since it is not profitable and future earnings are not well defined. Two similar defense contractors with comparable market capitalizations and revenue are Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (AJRD) and AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV). Aerojet has an EV multiple of ~1.9X and AeroVironment has a multiple of 3.2X. This is a wide range. But note that larger defense contractors often have an EV multiple of roughly 2.0X. Hence, we will use that multiple here for Kratos. We use the estimated revenue range of $720M and $760M based on Kratos’ full year guidance in the Q1 2019 results.

Revenue Valuation Estimate Based On Revenue Multiple Comps (in millions)

Bearish Base Bullish 2019E Revenue $720 $740 $760 Applicable Multiple 2.0 2.0 2.0 EV $1,440 $1,480 $1,520 Less: Net Debt $294 $294 $294 Equity Value $1,146 $1,186 $1,226 Shares Outstanding 108 108 108 Value Per Share $10.61 $10.98 $11.35 Downside from Current Price -56% -54% -53%

Source: Dividend Power calculations based on data in Kratos Q1 2019 Earnings Report

The recent run-up in Kratos’ stock price has led to overvaluation based on both expected 2019 EPS and revenue. Even considering the less conservative fair value estimate based on revenue, the stock has about a 53% to 56% downside at the current price.

Final Thoughts

Kratos has recently improved its financial performance and there is much optimism surrounding its UAV and UCAS businesses. But saying that, the optimism is overdone. Aerial target drones and systems are not a high growth market. Furthermore, the company is still only developing UCAV technology and Kratos faces larger competitors in this end market. In addition, the company’s historical performance does not provide investors’ confidence about financial and operational execution. The recent run up in stock price has outpaced my estimate of fair valuation. Hence, I view Kratos as a sell at the current price.

