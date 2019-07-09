Intercorp Financial Services Prepares For U.S. IPO

The IPO, while not cheap, appears enticing for investors wanting exposure to a faster-growing financial services firm in an emerging market.

IFS has grown quickly in recent years and produced positive financial results against a backdrop of an improving business climate in Peru.

The company is a large financial institution in Peru.

Intercorp Financial Services has filed proposed terms for a $423 million U.S. IPO.

Quick Take

Intercorp Financial Services (IFS) has filed to raise gross proceeds of $423 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an F-1 registration statement.

The firm provides banking, insurance, wealth management services to retail and commercial customers in Peru and abroad.

IFS has a leading position in the growing Peruvian economy, has produced strong growth and profitability.

Company & Technology

Lima, Peru-based IFS was founded to operate Interbank and Interseguro, an open-stock banking and an insurance corporation, respectively, as well as several wealth management organizations, including Inteligo Bank, Inteligo Sociedad Agente de Bolsa [SAB], and Interfondos.

Management is headed by Chairman Carlos Tomás Rodríguez Pastor Persivale, who also serves as director of Intercorp Peru, Inteligo Bank, Inteligo Group, Interseguro, Supermercados Peruanos, Tiendas Peruanas, as well as five other organizations.

IFS’ parent company, Intercorp Perú, represents a holding company of the businesses that operate in Peru under the name ‘Intercorp,’ whose subsidiaries include Intercorp Retail, a holding company for the retail and real estate operations of Intercorp Perú, as well as the companies involved in the private education and healthcare operations under brands ‘Innova Schools,’ ‘Zegel IPAE,’ ‘UTP’ ‘IDAT’ and ‘Aviva.’

Through Intercorp Retail’s subsidiary, InRetail Peru Corp. (INRETAILC1), the firm has controlling stakes in Supermercados Peruanos, a chain supermarket chain operating under the ‘Plaza Vea’, ‘Vivanda’ and ‘MASS’ brands, InRetail Pharma, a chain of pharmacies operating under the ‘Inkafarma’ and ‘MiFarma’ brands, as well a InRetail Real Estate, which owns, develops and operates shopping malls under the ‘Real Plaza’ brand.

Other Intercorp Retail subsidiaries include Tiendas Peruanas, a department store chain operating under the ‘Oechsle’ brand, Financiera Oh!, a consumer financing company, and Homecenters Peruanos - home improvement company operating under the ‘Promart’ brand.

IFS has developed a digital platform, both online and mobile, that combines the company’s offerings and is complemented by one of Peru’s largest distribution networks, which includes ATMs, financial offices, ATMs, dedicated sales forces, correspondent agents, financial advisors, and call centers.

Below is a brief overview video of Interbank Peru’s latest marketing campaign:

Source: Interbank Peru

Management claims that in March 2019, more than 975,000 retail customers used its digital platform compared to over 450,000 for December 2016, while more than 380,000 retail customers no longer utilized any physical channels other than ATMs in March 2019.

Additionally, ‘Interbank is the second largest provider of consumer loans in Peru with a 22.6% market share in terms of total gross consumer loans outstanding as of March 31, 2019, according to the SBS,’ which management uses as a reference to the Peruvian Superintendency of Banks, Insurance and Private Pension Fund Administrators.

Administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue have been unevenly dropping, per the table below:

Administrative Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage To March 31, 2019 15.8% 2018 19.3% 2017 18.7%

Sources: Company registration statement

Market & Competition

According to a 2016 market research report by Oxford Business Group, Peru’s financial services sector, which includes banks, finance houses, and credit cooperatives, accounted for about 3.2% of Peru’s overall GDP in 2016.

The financial sector of Peru has grown at a CAGR of 8.3% between 2007 and 2013, while comprising 64 financial institutions operating in the country and 17 full-service banks, operating a total of 2,154 branches and employing 62,837 staff.

In September 2015, total Peruvian bank credits reached $80 billion, a 15.26% year-over-year [y-o-y] increase to $80 billion while non-performing loans stood at 2.7%, a 0.24% increase y-o-y.

The total deposits in Peru’s banking system grew to $62.8 billion at the end of August 2015, an increase of 6.7% y-o-y. Local currency deposits accounted for $29.7 billion - a growth of 1.8% y-o-y, while foreign currency deposits reached $32.04 billion, an y-o-y increase of 11.4%.

Peru’s loan growth elasticity, or the loan growth to GDP growth ratio, was over 3 in August, 2015. As a comparison, the average loan growth elasticity ratio in the Latin America region was anticipated to drop from 1.8 in 2013, through 1.7 in 2014 and to 1.4 in 2015, according to data from Fitch Ratings

Additionally, penetration of banking services in Peru grew from 21.6% in 2007 to 28.6% in 2013 while more recent data from the BCRP suggest it rose further to 39% by December 2014.

Major competitors that provide or are developing financial services in Peru include:

Banco de Credito del Peru (CREDITC1)

BBVA Banco Continental (CONTINC1)

Scotiabank Peru stock (TSE:BNS)

Banco de la Nación

HSBC Peru (HSBC)

Citibank del Peru (C)

Banco Santander Peru (BME:SAN)

Source: Sentieo

The company is part of the management of many organizations whose offerings IFS is trying to combine in a single online and mobile digital platform.

Financial Performance

Intercorp’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Accelerating topline revenue growth

Increasing before-tax income before translation

Growing net income

Highly variable cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior To March 31, 2019 $ 337,200,000 12.0% 2018 $ 1,207,890,000 3.1% 2017 $ 1,171,020,000 Before Tax Income Before Translation (Loss) Period Before Tax Income Before Translation (Loss) To March 31, 2019 $ 136,400,000 2018 $ 464,700,000 2017 $ 403,230,000 Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) To March 31, 2019 $ 106,300,000 2018 $ 328,900,000 2017 $ 310,050,000 Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations 2018 $ (645,276,900) 2017 $ 991,761,600

Sources: Company registration statement

As of March 31, 2019, the company had $2.9 billion in cash and $17.5 billion in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

IPO Details

IFS and selling shareholders intend to raise $423 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common shares of its stock at a midpoint price of $47.00 per share, not including customary underwriter options.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $4.5 billion.

Per the firm’s latest filing, it plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We will not receive any of the net proceeds from the sale of our common shares by the selling shareholders. We expect that the net proceeds from the sale of our common shares by us and Interbank will be used by each of us and Interbank for general corporate purposes. In particular, Interbank expects to use the proceeds to strengthen its capital position and increase business activity, and IFS expects to use the proceeds to invest in strengthening its digital and analytical capabilities across its platform by developing a common data infrastructure and new digital products and services.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are BofA Merrill Lynch, J.P. Morgan, Itau BBA, and Inteligo SAB.

Commentary

IFS is attempting to access U.S. capital markets as the firm seeks to become an integrated financial services company in Peru.

The company’s financials show strong topline revenue growth and other impressive growth metrics.

However, the credit quality of the firm’s loans, while relatively stable, is lower than is common in U.S. banks. In contrast, its net interest margin is higher than is typical in U.S. banks and has averaged 5.35% in recent years, about one percentage point higher than the highest community banks in the U.S.

The market opportunity appears to be relatively positive, as the Economist notes that ‘economic growth in 2019 - 23 will nonetheless be brisk, as efforts to improve the business environment bear fruit.

As to valuation, management is asking IPO investors to pay an EV / Revenue of 3.60 vs. a typical growth-oriented U.S. community bank would be 2.30x.

IFS is growing quickly, so some investors may view the higher price favorably in the context of a higher growth rate.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: July 18, 2019.

