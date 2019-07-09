Strong June Jobs Report May Not Prevent Rate Cuts

Source: Time

The June jobs report showed 224,000 new jobs were added, exceeding the 160,000 jobs that were forecast. It also bested the weak jobs gains of 72,000 reported in May:

Non-farm payrolls rose by a net 224,000 last month, according to the Department of Labor, more than forecasts of 160,000 jobs, and marking a recovery from May’s unexpectedly weak result of 72,000. The unemployment rate went up from 3.6 percent to 3.7 percent thanks to more Americans entering the jobs market. Wages continued to rise at the same pace as the previous month, at 3.1 percent year on year.

Employment in professional and business services rose by 51,000. Healthcare jobs increased by 35,000; this followed a 16,000 increase in May. Construction rose by 21,000 and jobs in the sector could remain robust given extremely low interest rates. Transportation and warehousing added 24,000 jobs. It could be difficult to be optimistic about transportation until the trade war with China ends. Manufacturing jobs increased by 17,000, which may have been a lag effect from the rise in industrial activity in May. Overall, it was a good jobs report and it could counteract the somber mood that emanated from May's dismal results.

Unemployment Rate Ticked Up To 3.7 Percent

In May and April, the unemployment rate stood at an eye-popping 3.6 percent. It ticked up in June to 3.7 percent. Unemployment of 5.0 percent is considered full employment. The current unemployment rate implies the economy is white hot and at risk of overheating. The flip side is that the unemployment rate does not include working age individuals no longer looking for work. The number of people not in the labor force was 96 million, a decrease of 158 thousand versus May. The labor participation rate was 62.9 percent versus 62.8 percent in May. The increase in the number of people in the labor force likely caused the unemployment rate to tick up. Nonetheless, the labor participation rate is still extremely low and has not been consistently below 63.0 percent since the late 1970s when Jimmy Carter was president.

Workers should be able to demand higher wages in a white-hot economy. Wage growth is also a sign of economic prosperity for middle income and lower income individuals. Average hourly wages were $27.90, up 3.1 percent versus the same period last year. Some imply wage growth was paltry after taking inflation into account:

When you take inflation into account, workers’ real wages only grew about 1.3 percent over the past year. This is worth emphasizing: During the longest economic expansion in US history, with record low unemployment, workers are only making 1.3 percent more than they did last year, after adjusting for inflation. That’s even slower than wages were growing earlier this year, and it’s pitiful when you compare it to the sky-high payouts corporate CEOs are getting.

At the end of the day, the strong jobs report may have allayed recession fears for now.

Will The Fed Cut Rates?

We are back to the same question we have been asking for the past decade, "What will the Fed do?" Financial markets have melted up over the past decade due to government bailouts, tax cuts and cheap money. The economy's vital signs indicate the economy has peaked. How much of this has been distorted by the trade war remains to be seen. Growth in personal consumption expenditures ("PCE") - the Fed's measure of inflation - has been anemic. In my opinion, government policy has been designed to spur business fixed investment. With a weak consumer, it could be difficult to grow the economy over the long term.

Financial markets could stay afloat if the Fed cuts rates and maintain an environment of cheap money. However, more rate cuts may not have much impact on the economy. The Fed has intimated it could cut rates if the trade war with China intensifies.

Referring to tariffs, which in the past month have been raised on imports from China and threatened on imports from Mexico, he said that the Fed would "act as appropriate to sustain the expansion, with a strong labour market and inflation near our symmetric 2 percent objective".

The trade war with China appears to be manufactured drama. Nobody asked President Trump to get us into a trade war. The GOP tax cut from a few years ago was designed to spur the economy. What it wrought was more corporate share repurchases and higher stock market gains. If the economy is stagnant then it is likely due to poor fiscal policy and the government's unending belief in trickle-down economics.

In providing low interest rates and liquidity to financial markets, the Fed has done its job. Ten-year treasuries are extremely low at just over 2 percent; low rates also drive low rates for mortgages and auto loans. Low rates are reverberating through the economy, so what additional benefit will a Fed rate cut provide? A rate cut may not avert recession, but it could keep financial markets elevated. That appears to be the goal.

Conclusion

Cyclical names could be the first to get hit after rate cuts run their course and the trade war winds down. Investors should avoid cyclical names and highly-indebted companies that need to grow cash flow to service debt.

I also run the Shocking The Street investment service as part of the Seeking Alpha Marketplace. You will get access to exclusive ideas from Shocking The Street, and stay abreast of opportunities months before the market becomes aware of them. I am currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to enjoy. Check out the service and find out first-hand why other subscribers appear to be two steps ahead of the market. Pricing for Shocking The Street is $35 per month. Those who sign up for the yearly plan will enjoy a price of $280 per year - a 33% discount.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.