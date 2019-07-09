Braskem Buffeted By Challenges On All Sides

Braskem shares seem to discount a lot of negative news, and deservedly so, but there could be opportunity here for more aggressive and patient investors.

Not much has gone right for Braskem (OTCPK:BRKMY) since I last wrote about Brazil’s leading basic chemical producer. Not only have the buyout talks between LyondellBasell (LYB) and Braskem’s controlling shareholder (Odebrecht, or ODB) collapsed, but Braskem is facing collapsing spreads as its products go through a cyclical downturn, an environmental problem with a salt mining operation in Brazil, and compliance issues that have led to the shares being delisted from the NYSE for the time being.

I’d previously written that a collapse in the LYB talks could push the shares back down in the low-to-mid $20’s, and with the added pressures of the environmental problem and the cyclical downswing, Braskem’s ADRs are now around $20. I do believe that the environmental issue is manageable, that management will get back into compliance and get the shares relisted on the NYSE, and that the business will likely bottom out in 2020, but what will happen with ODB’s bankruptcy remains a major open question. I do believe the shares are undervalued now below the low-to-mid $20’s, but there are a lot of issues for investors to digest, and I can understand why most investors would steer clear.

From BAK To BRKMY

Due to an inability to file its 20-F’s (basically the foreign version of a 10-K) for 2017 and 2018 in a timely fashion, Braskem shares have been delisted from the NYSE and now trade over the counter as “BRKMY”. The shares are still liquid, but these filings are a basic part of corporate governance and compliance, and it’s entirely valid for shareholders to steer clear of companies that can’t even manage this low hurdle.

That said, Braskem does seem to be trying to address and improve its governance issues. In addition to a pledge to be more prompt with relevant news items (something that has in fact improved), the company has included more independent directors on the board, with six of the 11 positions held by independents, including the Chairman. The company has also created an independent compliance committee with at least three independent members of the board, and has clarified the dividend policy.

Although there is a lot on management’s plate, I do believe the company will get its 20-F’s finished and get the shares relisted eventually. When “eventually” comes is an open question, though; this isn’t the first time Braskem shares have been delisted for this issue.

Another Brazilian Mining Problem

While not even close to the scale of Vale’s (VALE) tailings dam disaster, Braskem has its own mining/environmental problem to deal with. It seems that salt mining operations near the city of Maceio in the Brazilian state of Alagoas have caused geological damage, including minor earthquakes, fissures, and sinkholes that have damaged property, roads, and sidewalks. Braskem announced a halt to mining operations early in May, but has since entered into talks with Brazilian regulators about attempting to restart operations.

Lawsuits have been filed against the company, and at one point there was an injunction against Braskem forbidding them from paying dividends, though this was overturned in mid-June on appeal. Later in June, though, courts agreed to freeze almost $1 billion in Braskem cash to guarantee compensation for damages.

I expect Braskem will ultimately have to pay compensation, and I also expect that it will take some time (possibly years) to resolve, though it doesn’t automatically follow that Braskem will be blocked from resuming mining until the claims and suits are resolved. In the meantime, the suspension of mining has led to the suspension of production of chlor-alkali at the company’s facilities in Alagoas. Braskem produces about two-thirds of its chlor-alkali here and has to rely on imports in the absence of its own salt production, but it’s still a relatively small business for Braskem and likely only about 5% of EBITDA is at risk (excluding future compensation and/or fines).

A Cyclical Downturn

Between slowing industrial demand and growing supply, polyethylene and polypropylene spreads have contracted sharply in the last couple of quarters. Resin and PE/PP spreads were down 29% and 25% year-over-year in Brazil in the first quarter of this year, and U.S. PE prices were down 11% year-over-year in early July, while PP prices were down 29%; both were near 10-yr lows.

The good news is that Braskem is still profitable at these lower levels, and the company has only registered two quarters of negative EBITDA in the past five years. Given my generally bearish view on the global economy at this point, I do think this bottoming out process could take a few quarters. To that end, I’d note that BASF (OTCQX:BASFY) just warned investors about lower-than-expected earnings for the second quarter and a weaker outlook for the rest of the year; while BASF isn’t a particularly good like-for-like comparator for Braskem, it does support the general notion that larger economic pressures are starting to impact chemical producers. Even so, I believe Braskem will remain profitable through this downswing (at least on an adjusted basis).

That doesn’t mean that Braskem isn’t facing some operating challenges. The Brazil government has taken three swings at ending (or at least modifying) a subsidy program for the Brazilian chemical industry (called “REIQ”) and the risk of a reduction here cannot be ruled out (worst case would likely hit EBITDA by about 8%, depending upon naptha prices). Likewise, the Brazilian government may carry out a promise/threat to reduce tariffs that have protected domestic producers like Braskem. At the same time, non-Brazilian producers that are protected by treaties, including Colombia’s Esenttia and Argentina’s Petrocuyo seem to be gaining some share in the market and could pressure prices for Braskem.

The company also has some ongoing risk in its Mexican operations. While utilization at Ethylene XXI has improved to 79%, getting adequate ethane supply from Pemex has remained problematic and the Mexican government is still aggravated over the supply deal that gives Braskem favorable pricing (30% below market prices recently). Given how clumsily Mexico’s new government has handled some issues so far, I wouldn’t rule out further saber-rattling regarding the deal, but Braskem has been steadfast that it is a legally binding and fair contract … although I still wouldn’t rule out a renegotiation.

ODB, Bankruptcy, and LyondellBasell

LyondellBasell had shown remarkable patience in trying to negotiate the acquisition of ODB’s stake in Braskem (as well as Petrobras’s (PBR) stake, and presumably a mop-up of the remaining shares outside of those two holders), but LYB walked away on June 4. You could cite any number of reasons, including the environmental issue, the compliance issues, and the ongoing challenges of negotiating with ODB.

To that latter point, ODB declared bankruptcy about two weeks later (June 17) and listed its stake in Braskem as an essential asset. ODB will have 60 days from the declaration of bankruptcy to file a restructuring plan and 90 days after that to convene a general meeting with debtholders to approve its plan. I have no idea what ODB will do with Braskem, and the bankruptcy process in Brazil can take more than a year, so investors will have to be patient through this process.

Selling the stake is still a possibility, and I wouldn’t assume LYB is gone for good – they wanted the asset and saw value in it, and a sale process could be restarted without much difficulty. I’d also note that Morgan Stanley, which was acting in an advisory capacity to LYB still has the shares on its restricted list, suggesting that the engagement is not yet over.

The Outlook

It’s tempting to look at Braskem today and wonder how it could get much worse, but long-time investors know that’s never a question you really want to ask out loud – the compensation claims for the salt mining could be higher than expected, PE/PP prices and spreads could shrink even more, the Mexican contract situation could get worse, Brazil’s government could strip away the subsidies and tariffs, and so on.

Even so, I think a lot of bad news is already priced in. Management has laid out priorities like improving productivity, diversifying its feedstocks and markets, boosting scale, and improving corporate governance, and has made progress on all of them.

I believe Braskem’s EBITDA will probably bottom out in the first half of 2020, though there’s certainly risk to that call, and it will take until 2021/2022 to regain 2018’s level of EBITDA. Longer term, I value Braskem on the assumption of low single-digit revenue growth and FCF margins in the mid-to-high single-digits.

In addition to a cash flow-based valuation approach, I also use an EV/EBITDA approach. Braskem has often traded at around 5.5x forward EBITDA (with a range from 4.5x to almost 7.5x), and given where we are in the cycle and where peers like Alpek (OTC:ALPKF) and Mexichem (OTCPK:MXCHY) trade, I think 5x is a reasonable multiple today. I'm using a "full-cycle" EBITDA estimate, as I believe using 2019 EBITDA would give an unreasonably low near-term estimate of Braskem's value.

The Bottom Line

Between discounted cash flow and EV/EBITDA, I believe Braskem should trade around $20 to $23 today, suggesting worthwhile upside from here on the higher end. That range already assumes compensation payments in Alagoas and some downside from here in chemical prices/spreads. Still, given the uncertainty around ODB’s bankruptcy and management’s own compliance challenges (the 20-F’s/delisting), I can certainly understand why some investors wouldn’t even consider the shares. Although it is risky to buy into a downturn, I do think a lot of the damage is already in the share price and this is a name worth digging into at this point in the cycle.

