Performance Food Group: Performing Thanks To Dealmaking

I understand the move, but find overall valuations and leverage a bit high, too high to consider the shares at these levels.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) is a name which I have not covered since the company went public in late 2015. Yet as the company announced a huge acquisition, it is time to provide an update on the business, nearly four years after the company has gone public.

The company has shown steady growth ever since but surprised the market with a huge deal as well, a move made in order to grow the business further as scale is what matters in the foodservice industry.

The Original Thesis

Back in 2015, Performance Food Group was brought to the market at just $19 per share by a consortium of private equity investors, with shares offered at a sizeable discount compared to the initial pricing range. At the time, the company was the third largest food distributor behind Sysco (SYY) and US Foods (USFD). These two players were at the time prohibited from combining their operations, actually good news for Performance Food.

Performance Food aimed to keep up with its major peers through a combination of organic growth and dealmaking as the company generated about $15 billion in sales at the time, although margins were very slim, at just 1% of sales. Slim margins and a 3.7 times leverage ratio made me cautious although sales multiples were very low due to the very low margins of course, making that small changes in margins could have huge consequences for either the good or the bad, of course. This observation, in combination with leverage is what made me cautious at the time.

Fast Forwarding In Time

Looking at recent accomplishments, we have to observe that the company has grown quite a bit in recent years. In May, the company reported third quarter results with revenues up 7.8% to $4.7 billion, driven by a 5.3% increase in case volumes. This makes that sales are likely to come in around $18.5 billion for the year. The company is expected to generate about $465 million in adjusted EBITDA and real operating profits of around $240 million, for still paltry margins at 1.3% of sales, although having improved from 2015. With $65 million in interest expenses and a 20% tax rate, that makes for potentially $140 million in net earnings, or about $1.35 per share.

With net debt still totalling $1.04 billion, leverage ratios have fallen to 2.2 times EBITDA, although net debt comes in at $1.18 billion if capital lease obligations are included. The 105 million outstanding shares trade at $41, for a $4.3 billion equity valuation, or $5.5 billion enterprise valuation. Based on $18.5 billion in sales, that is equivalent to 0.3 times sales as earnings multiples are quite elevated at around 30 times annual earnings.

Those are elevated multiples although the sector has traditionally traded at rich multiples as investors might have a long-term view about better margins performance for the sector at large.

A Huge Move

On the first day of July, Performance Food announced a huge deal with the $2.0 billion acquisition of Reinhard Foodservice LLC, although $265 million in tax benefits reduce the effective deal tag to $1.7 billion. With $6 billion in annual revenues, the sales multiples look fair compared to its own valuation.

The deal tag is equivalent to 10.4 times EBITDA seen in 2018, implying $164 million in EBITDA being generated by Reinhard, with the deal multiple based on the effective purchase price. This does exclude the $50 million in annual synergies projected from the deal, although these come with upfront costs of $90 million. Synergies are seen from overlap in activities, better utilisation and cross-selling, among others.

The deal is quite large for Performance Food as sales will increase by about a third, while the deal tag comes in at about a third of its own valuation as well. Of interest is that Reinhard reports EBITDA margins of 2.7%, slightly better than the 2.5% margins reported by Performance Food as the EBITDA multiples involved with the deal look pretty attractive, especially if we account for synergies. Nonetheless, shares hardly moved as net debt will be on the increase, increasing from about $1.2 billion to $3 billion if we kindly include the tax synergies as well. With pro-forma EBITDA of $465 million increasing to $630 million ahead of synergies, and $680 million after synergies, leverage ratios are quite elevated at 4.8 times ex-synergies, or 4.4 times if synergies are included.

While I see the rationale for the move and the purchase, reality is that the company trades at very elevated multiples and this is certainly a concern with valuations traditionally high in the sector and being pushed up by hopes for M&A (potentially involving even a sale of the company). Timing potential M&A is very hard to do and is an expensive strategy to bet upon.

While I appreciate the deal, I am still not impressed with the earnings multiples and while the elevated leverage position might work out, and probably will work out, note that small disruptions at such a business could have huge consequences in an adverse situation. This is something which makes me very cautious as I fail to see compelling upside from here.

Please subscribe to Value In Corporate Events - Marketplace. Check out to obtain premium research on all the latest IPOs, M&A activity and other corporate events. Reviews of situations will be made upon request!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.