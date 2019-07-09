Sell Turkey And Run Away - Firing The Central Bank Governor Is Not A Good Sign

Erdogan's fired the central bank Governor. This is not a good sign - be light or be out of Turkey.

Or, to put it another way, not subject to electoral pressures and the misunderstandings of the politicians.

The reason for central bank independence is that there's got to be some part of the economic policy making system not subject to democracy.

The Event

The President of Turkey, Recep Erdogan, has fired the central bank Governor. As a result Turkish bond prices have slipped, yields have risen. The Lira has fallen on the FX exchanges, the stock market is slipping - all the signs of the markets thinking this is a bad idea. And it is a bad idea. But it's going to get worse:

The Turkish lira suffered its worst day in months on Monday after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sacked the country’s central bank governor over a dispute about interest rates. The currency, which had enjoyed a rally throughout May and June, was down more than 2 per cent against the dollar at 7.45am BST following the firing of Murat Cetinkaya.

The Background Here - Erdogan

Erdogan holds some spectacularly unorthodox economic views. One of which is that high interest rates cause inflation. This is not so, they restrain it. Which is obviously going to cause a bit of a problem when the central bank has interest rates higher than the President would like in order to curb inflation.

As to why Erdogan thinks in this manner I can only offer an opinion. Which is that I think it's heavily influenced by his Muslim beliefs. As we know Islam doesn't allow interest, just as the Christian church used to decry usury. Erdogan is distinctly more Islamic than his predecessors running the determinedly secular state that Turkey has been since its foundation by Kemal Attaturk.

Erdogan does know that a modern economy would find it extremely hard to work entirely without interest so he doesn't demand that. It would be to insist that everything work on equity (and thus profit shares) rather than loans (and thus interest), something that is theoretically possible but unlikely to work out well in practice.

It's also possible that it's about his electoral base, which is the more religious and rural part of the population. Who have those more Islamic beliefs about interest. Either way around it's led to Erdogan not quite agreeing with, or believing, the normal construction of how interest and inflation are intertwined.

Why Are Central Banks Independent?

The idea that central banks should be independent of central government is a relatively new one. The Federal Reserve aside it's really only been in the last few decades that the idea has spread. The argument being that when the politicians do control both monetary and fiscal policy things don't work out well. Too much of the economic direction of society is subsumed under the government's readings of the electoral cycle.

Governments in power always will cut taxes a bit, boost spending a tad, in the run up to an election just to bolster their own chances at it. Hey, that's politics. But then they also control interest rates that's putting too much power into the hands of the people whose interests are not entirely the same as those of the economy and the country. The politicians want re-election after all. What happens 18 months later can be dealt with then.

It's not even necessary to be an entire cynic about it. Many really do think that allowing the other lot in, those capitalist lackeys/socialist reds (use whichever to taste), would ruin the country. Better to use any tools to make sure that they don't win.

And we found, increasingly, that as finance ministers had the power to determine interest rates then they determined them for the electoral good of their own party and not that of the economy as a whole.

The Effects Of Central Bank Independence

Once the central banks were given unequivocal control of interest rates and monetary policy we found ourselves with people whose only interest was that longer term good of the economy in general. The politicians still controlled fiscal policy - taxes and spending - but money supply and interest rates were impartially determined. This led to a lower interest rate in general. For any given rate of inflation we were trying to target we had to raise interest rates less to get to it. Presumably on the grounds that we wouldn't have the politicians messing things up around election time.

Firing The Central Bank President

So, if we then fire the central bank president, on political grounds, what do we think is going to happen?

President Erdogan has dismissed the head of Turkey’s central bank as he strengthens his grip on power, but in doing so has fueled fears over the country’s faltering economy. Murat Cetinkaya, appointed in 2016, had resisted demands by the hardline leader to cut interest rates as a way of kick-starting growth. The move removes the last traces of doubt that Mr. Erdogan, 65, has brought the central bank under his total control, completing his takeover of the country’s key finance bodies.

Quite, now economic policy is entirely in the hands of those interested in the electoral cycle. Past experience says this isn't a good idea. Thus the falls in the Lira, stock market and bond prices today.

I Think It's Going To Be Worse Than That

Erdogan's achieved a lot as Prime Minister then President of Turkey. But I also think he's been there too long and without enough outside influence curbing his policies. The result being that he's unmoored from the restraints of good policy.

His finance minister is, for example, his son in law. Now, it's possible that the person best qualified to run the economy just happens to be the guy your daughter likes sleeping with. And given the generally hetero nature of most finance ministers that's going to be true of someone's daughter. But that it's the President's daughter? How much of a coincidence is that?

Or, rather, as is more generally thought - ratings for Berat Albayrak are not high if we're to be honest - someone entirely reliable who won't challenge the President's desires.

It's Going To Get Bad

I think that the central bank was the only restraining influence upon Erdogan's misunderstandings of economics. Now that it's obvious that Erdogan also controls monetary policy I think things are going to get significantly worse. I expect - not quite predict, just expect - inflation to rise, the Lira to fall as a result. Bond and stock prices are going to fall significantly from where they are. Now's a great time to be out of Turkish investments.

For, much as it pains to say it, the only way I see out of the coming economic bad times is regime change. Something we can all hope will come through democratic means but things will still get worse before that happens.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.