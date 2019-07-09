When Hard Money Men Turn Soft

When even hard money men turn soft and we're apparently all Keynesians now, how does this change the investment landscape?

On the left, always more open to forms of stimulating the economy, many embrace MMT and a really ambitious increase in public spending.

On the right, economic orthodoxy (sound money, sound public finances and free trade) which was defended vigorously a decade ago when it was less helpful are shredded with amazing ease.

When all policy inhibitions seem to be thrown overboard, what are the consequences for investors?

Apparently, we're all Keynesians now as even the hard money man on the right is turning soft and parts of the left are venturing into MMT (modern monetary theory) which implies considerably more tolerance for worsening public finances. Let's start with the right as the change here is more profound and remarkable.

It's a curious spectacle to see many former hard money men turn soft, people who fulminated against the Fed as well as the Obama stimulus in the aftermath of the financial crisis on the basis that the Fed policies would lead to currency debasement and accelerating inflation, and the stimulus would wreck public finances and turn the US into Greece. Many of them even signed an open letter to the Fed in 2010.

The world of hard money men used to be simple. They had simple policy principles that used to be held irrespective of the economic circumstances and these boiled down to:

Sound public finances, a small state, no room for demand management.

An independent Fed should set 'market conform' interest rates. Many of the hard money men used to want to curtail the Fed by legal action, by returning to the gold standard, or even by abolishing the Fed altogether.

Free trade used to be an axiom.

All this solid stuff seems to be melting into thin air now.

Monetary policy

Here the conversion of hard money men couldn't be stranger as the conversion comes when many of them argue that the economy is much better now. Take for instance Stephen Moore, the former economic adviser to the Trump campaign and his one-time nomination for the Fed board. He routinely argued how terrible the economy was early in the decade:

We’ve been saddled with a limping recovery that to tens of millions of Americans below the median in income, feels like no recovery at all. Wages have remained almost entirely flat. And growth of 2% for this recovery is running well below the normal growth trajectory of 3 to 4% out of recession.

Yet curiously enough, he was dead set against the expansive monetary measures taken by the Fed in the aftermath of the financial crisis as he attacked the Fed chairs Yellen and Bernanke for loose monetary policy (Forbes):

The Fed is expected to bid farewell to seven years of its zero interest rate policy. Wall Street is petrified because investors have become hyper-dependent on this zero rate scheme and the floods of dollars injected into the economy just as an addict craves crack cocaine. But the high from easy money, just as with any hallucinogenic drug, has been temporary at best and likely damaging in the longer run.

But today he argues that the US economy is experiencing something of a miracle (he even wrote a whole book on that, 'Trumponomics'), and chastises the Fed once again for its policies, but now these are deemed too tight, even calling for Fed chairman Powell's resignation (or in the absence of that, for Trump to fire Powell):

Worse, this Fed move doubles down on its blunderous interest rate rise in September. President Donald Trump turned out to be exactly right: The central bank pullback on money would slow growth and crush the stock market in order to combat nonexistent inflation.

He even argues there is widespread deflation in the US economy (and doubling down on this claim citing commodity prices:

Over the past year, the price of oil is down around 19%, silver around 11%, soybeans at about 8%, cheese nearly 8%, steel over 5%, hogs 17%, and aluminum nearly 16%. Ask an oil producer or a soybean farmer if they think there is inflation in prices. They are getting clobbered by the declining prices.

So, basically he is getting it exactly backwards:

In the aftermath of the greatest crisis, Moore is set against expansionary monetary policies even whilst arguing the economy is crap, fearing runaway inflation instead.

When we have an unprecedented economic boom, the inflation worries have melted away completely and he chastises the Fed for being too restrictive and causing deflation.

Fiscal policy

At the beginning of the decade, there were those that fulminated against the deficit and increasing public debt and the US was going to become like Greece. Here is, once again, Stephen More, from 2010:

There will be no sustained recovery until the government stops expanding the budget deficit, Moore says.

The truth is that the large deficits early in the decade were almost entirely the consequence of the crisis (crushing tax receipts and GDP so ballooning the deficit/GDP ratio), apart from emergency measures like the bailouts and the stimulus that petered out after a couple of years.

The post-financial crisis recovery is the first recovery in US history where public employment went down, rather than up, pretty unusual.

The post-financial crisis recovery is also the first recovery where consumers paid off debt, rather than borrow more, despite zero interest rates.

This isn't surprising as the housing bust wiped $9T of household balance sheets, making them very reluctant to take on new debt and preferring to reduce existing ones (this was a 'balance sheet' recession).

These unusual characteristics (public employment contraction and debt overhang) explain why the recovery was not more vigorous and monetary policy powerless, and a good case could be made for expansionary fiscal policy but fiscal policy turned restrictive instead because of the influence of hard money men, worried that the US was turning into Greece.

Now that we have much less of an output gap, near full employment and the longest recovery in postwar history, we should be running a budget surplus but we're not. In fact, the deficit has increased again as a result of the Trump tax cut but the voices of the hard money men have almost disappeared.

Debts and deficits do no longer seem to matter, or at least a great deal less than before. Again, we think they have it exactly backwards.

Free Trade

Here is Stephen Moore again assuring us that Trump will win the trade war and that we should all support him (The Hill):

I’m a free trader and I hate tariffs — which are consumer taxes — but if ever there were a right time to impose punitive tariffs, it is now, and it is against China. President Trump is on the side of the angels on this one, and this is the right moment to shut down China’s abusive trade practices forever... Doctrinaire free traders should understand that this status quo is economically and politically untenable going forward. Trade can’t be a one-way street, and something has to give here.

He used to be a doctrinaire free trader himself, and we never heard him endorse tariffs before, so this is a curious conversion. At least he recognizes the risk that the trade war might escalate and leave everybody poorer, but on the cost of the present tariffs:

Even the widespread complaint that the cost of these tariffs will be borne by American consumers may be exaggerated. The last round of tariffs at 10 percent had minimal impact on import prices — suggesting that Chinese companies absorbed the tariffs out of their profits rather than raising prices on goods sold at Walmart. The Chinese swallowed much of the cost themselves.

Well, the New York Fed calculated that the latest (25%) round on $200B of Chinese imports cost $831 per US household.

Soft, softer...

What compounds the weirdness of it all is not only that people can shake off their core beliefs in hard money, sound public finances and free trade so readily, but do so when circumstances actually warrant the opposite.

Arguing for hard money policies and fiscal rectitude when the economy was recovering from the deepest slump in 70 years, and calling for soft money policies and throwing all semblance of fiscal rectitude overboard when the economy is booming and in the longest post-war upturn compounds the unprincipled nature of this shift in principles.

But on the other side of the spectrum, there is also a shift going on. While given the particular economic circumstances a Keynesian stimulus early in the decade was the right thing to do but now there is a new economic doctrine called the modern monetary theory or MMT is being embraced.

With the danger of oversimplification, this theory argues that the state of public finances doesn't matter as long as inflation isn't accelerating, and since it isn't it gives cover to some big public spending plans on the left, like:

Medicare for all

A Green New Deal

Writing off student debt (the biggest asset on the public balance sheet)

A big infrastructure program

Childcare and pre-schooling

This isn't the place to discuss the merits (or lack of these) for these initiatives, and it has to be said that there are also proposals to pay for this extravaganza through higher taxes (wealth, corporate, income, we've seen even a financial transaction tax, etc.) so one would have to study the specific proposals to assess the possible impact on public finances. It could also be pointed out that there isn't much complaining about the Fed being too tight here.

But the general shift is still clear, both on the right and on the left there is a shift towards more stimulus (whatever the exact form) compromising old ideas of sound money and public finances (not to mention free trade).

The impact for investors

Does this general shift towards softer economic policies matter for investors? One could make a case that in the short run, it's actually beneficial as interest rates might be lower than otherwise and the economy is in more or less permanent stimulus mode from fiscal and monetary policy. Here are three considerations:

Despite considerable political pressure, the Fed is still independent and doesn't necessarily play ball.

It could be that the economy isn't nearly as close to full employment as many seem to think.

It could be that the old doctrines weren't as sound as they seemed.

The Fed is still an important bulwark against implementing policies for political expediency but the pressure on the Fed is mounting. It's curious that this pressure now takes the form of the Fed being too tight, while it comes from many of the same people who previously brought pressure on the Fed for being too lax, especially when economic circumstances have shifted in favor of tightening. But the Fed is still independent and can resist these pressures, although for how long this continues remains very much to be seen.

A politicized Fed would not be good for investors: This would shift the policy bias towards permanent stimulus when for instance the BIS, one of the last vestiges of hard money doctrine, argues that this would achieve very little in terms of increasing output and risks a lot in terms of asset price bubbles.

Fiscal policies have much less in-built resistance and we struggle to imagine anyone in power to do anything to balance the books anytime soon. But it could very well be that there is no imminent danger here for the two reasons mentioned above.

The economy might have considerably more slack than the low unemployment figure seems to suggest and it could be that there is something valid in MMT insofar as accelerating inflation being the main tap on fiscal largess.

Supporters of MMT could point to Japan, which has decades of big public deficits and an ever-rising public debt, yet it doesn't really seem to matter as the BoJ hasn't even been able to get inflation even close to the 2% target.

While the Japanese public debt/GDP ratio is ballooning (to 250%), the BoJ is monetizing 40% of that or so, interest rates have stayed at 0% and unemployment at an all-time record low.

Naysayers have warned for at least two decades that some form of reckoning will happen but that keeps not happening. That doesn't necessarily mean it never will, but it is one indication that policies can be stretched way beyond what many would consider sound.

Since more of the world, including the US, might very well move in that direction, it is something to keep in mind. Perhaps accelerating inflation is indeed the only hard limit on expansionary policies, as MMT has it, at least for countries whose public debt is denominated in their own currency.

There are those, like David Blanchflower who argue that despite the low US unemployment figure (3.7%) there is still lots of slack in the labor market. Indeed, the stubborn absence of any significant wage growth and the still low participation rates which never recovered from the financial crisis testify strongly to this possibility.

Barry Ritholtz from Bloomberg spoke with Blanchflower:

I spoke last month with Blanchflower about his work for a Masters in Business podcast. His conclusion is the U.S. economy is nowhere near full employment. According to him, unemployment can fall by a third from its present levels, closer to 2.5 percent, before we reach full employment. It is an outlier position, but one he backs up with a wealth of data.

If Blanchflower is right, the US economy can endure a lot more stimulus before any inflation will start to accelerate and there will even be short-term benefits from such an approach.

It sits a little odd with those in policy positions extolling strength of the US economy in general and the labor market in particular so policymakers are unlikely to embrace Blanchflower's take on the US labor market, they might very well clamor for more stimulus nevertheless.

Indeed, the pressure on the Fed to lower rates and the worry-free approach to the state of public finances (where the deficit is widening) suggest as much. This isn't likely to change after the election, especially if the US economy starts to slow down.

Conclusion

On both the right and the left, economic orthodoxy is being thrown out of the window. This is more surprising on the right as principles of sound money, sound public finances and free trade were part of its core identity and they were still heavily defended in the immediate aftermath of the financial crisis when relaxation actually made much more sense compared to today.

At least part of the left has embraced MMT and there is no shortage of ambitious plans that will take a heavy toll on public finances, even if there are also plans to mitigate this at least in part by tax hikes on corporations and the wealthy.

That is, whoever wins the next US election, economic orthodoxy is going to play a much less prominent role and we're likely to prolong the period of perennial stimulus.

In the short term, it's likely to be beneficial for investors (it has been up until now) if there is indeed considerably more slack in the US economy than the low unemployment rate suggests, and if MMT turns out to be grosso modo right as the Japanese experience suggest it might be.

But endless stimulus isn't without risk; the biggest one seems to be driving asset bubbles and/or setting of an acceleration in inflation that will take a spectacular policy reversal to tame. The BIS, one of the last vestiges of hard money doctrines, is very worried.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.