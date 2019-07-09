United Airlines To Report Solid Quarter, Despite MAX Issues

UAL is a stock worth giving some consideration, particularly when a current year earnings multiple of only 8.0x is taken into account.

Amid the challenges posed by the 737 MAX grounding but supported by a U.S. airline space that has been benefiting from robust consumer activity, United Airlines (UAL) is gearing up to report 2Q19.

On July 17, ahead of the opening bell, investors will be looking for revenues of $11.34 billion that, if achieved, would represent YOY growth of a bit over 5%. On earnings, consensus EPS of $4.04 adds up to a sizable 80-cent improvement over year-ago levels, in large part driven by the lapping of sky-high fuel costs in 2018.

Credit: United

What to expect

Boeing's (BA) 737 MAX drama has gained media attention over the past few months. And although United is likely to get affected by the operational disruptions (the airline operates 14 of the MAX 9 model, representing less than 2% of the total fleet), I find it more likely that the company's financial results will be more noticeably impacted by strong demand for air travel and resilient airfares in the second quarter of the year - a trend that has been recently confirmed by peer Delta Air Lines (DAL).

That said, I believe passenger traffic will be a bright spot in United's results. Along with it, I expect PRASM (per-seat passenger revenue) to come in at the higher end of the 0.5%-to-2.5% guidance range and help raise revenues about 6% above last year's levels. See outlook below, as disclosed in the 1Q19 earnings release.

Source: Company's earnings slides

Margin is a bit trickier to forecast, since United will be faced with atypical cost pressures this quarter and likely into 3Q19. Even though fuel prices have stabilized and even come down compared to last year, managing the fleet to address demand as the summer vacation months approach could prove challenging. As a reminder, as disclosed in the most recent earnings call, United has "adjusted schedules and even upgauged some routes with 777s or 787s like San Francisco to Maui and Houston to Los Angeles - these solutions cost money in the short-term."

See my simplified 2Q19 P&L below, in which I anticipate (1) a slight top line beat, driven by favorable macro factors in the air travel industry, (2) pretax margin of 12.2%, close enough to the midpoint of management's guidance range and negatively impacted by richer CASM ex-fuel (cost per available seat mile), and (3) an eight-cent EPS beat that, granted, could be off considering United's high operating leverage - i.e. small variations in revenues or costs tend to have a large impact on earnings.

Source: DM Martins Research, using historical data from company reports

On the stock

I have been calling United "the story of growth among the Big 3 U.S.-based airline peer group," after the company overcame a PR crisis in 2017 and an ill-received growth plan in 2018. Up to this point, I believe United has done well, expanding capacity into high-growth international markets and improving its footprint domestically. Not surprisingly, shares have performed best among the large-sized U.S. carrier group over the past 12 months, up 26%.

Data by YCharts

To be fair, I continue to prefer names like DAL, given the company's control of strategic hubs and its connectivity advantage in the eastern half of the country. Still, I believe that UAL is a stock worth giving some consideration, particularly when a current year earnings multiple of only 8.0x is taken into account.

