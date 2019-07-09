Zosano Pharma: High Risk/High Reward

There is a strong likelihood of a commercial partner for M207 before YE19, pre-FDA approval insider buying, and potentially multiple applications for its micro-needle technology beyond migraines.

Approval for its M207 candidate in the treatment of migraines appears likely in late 2020 and management believes its peak sales potential is ~$400 million.

Today, we look at a 'Busted IPO' that has destroyed a ton of shareholder value since it went public four and a half years ago. However, the company's primary drug candidate getting closer to the 'finish line' of FDA approval and the stock has seemed to found a floor. We take an in-depth look at this high risk/high reward biopharma concern in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview:

Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) is a Fremont, California-based clinical stage drug delivery company focused on providing rapid systemic administration of existing therapies where that rapid absorption offers significant therapeutic benefits to patients. The company was spun out of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) in 2006 and went public in January 2015, raising net proceeds of $45.5 million at a split-adjusted price of $220 a share. Only eight months after going public, shares of ZSAN cratered when Eli Lilly (LLY) bowed out of its osteoporosis partnership with Zosano. The company subsequently pivoted to migraine relief and with its stock price trading below $1, executed a 1-for-20 reverse split in January 2018. It employs ~53 and currently commands a market cap of approximately $60 million.

Platform:

The company's proprietary delivery technology is called Adhesive Dermally-Applied Microarray (ADAM). ADAM consists of a collection of drug-coated titanium microneedles mounted on an adhesive backing that is pressed onto the skin using a reusable handheld applicator. The microneedles penetrate the top layer of the epidermis, allowing the drug to be absorbed into the microcapillary system of the skin. This technology is designed to permit consistent and quick dissolution of the drug into the bloodstream with limited nerve stimulation while avoiding the GI tract. In several trials, ADAM has demonstrated exceptionally fast and high concentrations of the drug substance in the blood plasma.

Pipeline:

The obvious target for this rapid onset technology would be in the area of pain relief. To that end, Zosano has evaluated its delivery technology in the treatment of migraines.

M207 (Qtypta). The company's lead candidate, M207, is a formulation of zolmitriptan, a serotonin receptor agonist (triptan) used in the acute treatment of migraine headaches. It was developed to be an appreciably speedier and more efficacious alternative to oral triptans and a more serviceable substitute to nasal spray and subcutaneous injections, which have taste disturbances and comfort issues, respectively.

Migraine is a debilitating neurological disorder characterized by severe headache pain, nausea and vomiting, and abnormal sensitivity to light and sound. Approximately 39 million Americans suffer from migraines, affecting 18% of women, 6% of men, and 10% of children. Of those suffering an attack, ~90% are unable to work or function normally. Additionally, 63% of migraine patients suffer one or more bouts monthly while 25% experience four or more attacks per month. It is estimated that migraines result in $36 billion of lost productivity in the U.S. annually. If approved, Zosano estimates M207's sales potential at ~$400 million, which represents only 5-6% of total triptan prescriptions.

M207's chance of approval appears solid based on its three clinical trials.

In a Phase 1 study, M207 demonstrated superior zolmitriptan concentration in blood plasma versus oral zolmitriptan over two hours.

In a 360-patient Phase 2/3 trial, M207 was evaluated versus placebo in the treatment of migraine with co-primary endpoints of pain freedom and most bothersome symptom (MBS) freedom at 2 hours. The study was a resounding success with 41.5% of patients achieving pain freedom versus 14.3% on placebo (p<0.0001) and 68.3% achieving freedom from MBS versus 42.9% on placebo (p<0.0009). Also encouraging: ~78% had pain relief through 48 hours and 44.1% patients with nausea experienced relief at 2 hours with M207 versus 13.7% on placebo. Not only were these results superior to placebo but also versus approved therapies, with the exception of Promius Pharma's injectable Zembrace, against which M207 was comparable (51.0% pain freedom and 64.1% MBS freedom).

In a Phase 3 open-label safety study initiated in November 2017 and readout on February 21, 2019, 5,800 migraine attacks were treated with M207 and 831 adverse events (AES) were reported, of which 297 were application site reactions - most of which resolved themselves within 24-48 hours. Treatment-related AEs numbered 161 while other AEs totaled 373 and were mostly mild and transient. Just as important, M207 efficacy was reinforced, demonstrating pain freedom in ~44% of patients, MBS freedom in ~68% of patients, and pain relief in 81% of patients, all at 2 hours.

Underpinning management's volition that M207 could achieve ~$400 million in sales is the fact that 79% of migraine patients said they would be willing to try another acute therapy.

Zosano plans to file an NDA for M207 in the treatment of migraines in late 4Q19 and is currently in discussions with potential commercial partners.

M207 is also being considered in the treatment of cluster headaches. For those unaware, cluster headaches are a series of 15-minute to two-hour extraordinarily painful headaches that occur every day for weeks or months at a time. It is characterized by intense pain around one of the eyes and is considered the most severe pain known to humans. The pain is so intense that 15-22% of patients experience suicidal ideations. It afflicts ~1 in 1,000 or ~300,000 in the U.S. No new treatment has been approved in 20 years. Owing to its nearly immediate infiltration of the blood plasma, M207 could be an ideal therapy. Zosano intends to initiate a Phase 2 trial in 3Q19, evaluating M207 in the treatment of cluster headache with primary endpoints likely to be pain relief at 15 minutes and durability of effect at 1 hour.

Potential Anti-Emetic Applications and Beyond:

Source: Company Presentation

ADAM microneedle technology is also being paired with an anti-emetic 5-HT3 antagonist and evaluated in a Phase 1 study that should readout in 4Q19. If eventually successful, its delivery platform would open up an anti-emetic market to the company that is expected to reach $6 billion by 2023. Currently, 5-HTC antagonists comprise 46% of the overall market, several of which are administered via injection.

In addition to triptans and 5-HT3 antagonists, Zosano's ADAM rapid onset technology could have far-reaching applications including the treatment of intermittent episodes from neurological and psychiatric disorders and could be applied to monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, and biosimilars.

Licensing Agreement:

The company has licensed many of the components of its ADAM technology from Johnson & Johnson subsidiary ALZA Corporation and is obligated to pay ALZA low- to mid-single digit royalties on products developed from the ADAM platform and higher royalties on any sublicenses.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary:

When results of the Phase 3 open-label trial were released on February 21, 2019, shares of ZSAN jumped 171% that day from $2.21 to $6.00 a share. The company eventually took advantage of its higher share price by raising net proceeds of $18.4 million in a secondary offering on April 11, 2019. The steeply discounted $3.50 a share price (versus the previous close of $5.01) was not that surprising considering the 5.75 million share offering raised Zosano's total share count by 48%. This move shored up its balance sheet, which held $11 million of cash on March 31, 2019. It now has a runway into 4Q19, by which point a commercial partner should be found obviating the need for additional funding via shareholder dilution.

Given its small market cap and brief history of failure, Zosano had only one analyst following it in 2018. Thanks to the good news regarding M207 and the banking relationships that developed out of the secondary offering, Zosano now has three sell-side firms covering it. Three buy ratings and a median twelve-month price target of $12 a share summarize their opinions. With that said, price targets are wide-ranging, from $8 to $19.

Even the top end of the price target range values the company at only ~80% of the company's estimated peak potential sales of M207 for migraines (if approved by the FDA) while ignoring the optionality of its ADAM rapid onset technology for other indications. The CEO seems to see significant upside in Zosano based on his purchase of 100,000 shares at $3.50 per on the secondary offering.

Verdict:

With enough money in the bank and discussions ongoing with potential commercial partners, a $60 million market cap for a technology with substantial upside - $400 million on M207 for migraines alone, if management's estimates prove prescient - seems extremely undervalued. There could be a plethora of excuses for this dislocation ranging from past failures making investors leery to its low share count and market cap not attracting many institutional investors. Either way, if the share price remains low, a commercial partner could turn into an acquirer. Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA) paid $144 million to buy NuPathe, who had developed a low-voltage patched controlled by a microchip that delivered sumatriptan within 30 minutes back in 2014. (It was pulled from the market due to burning and scarring issues.) That is nearly a three-bagger from Zosano's current valuation for an inferior technology.

Approval is never in the bag but appears very likely and M207's efficacy is not in doubt. The ADAM microneedle technology behind it could have significantly more applications across multiple classes of drug compounds. Theoretically, ADAM has manifold blockbuster potential. At the very least, Zosano's upside is certainly multiples greater than its downside.

Zosano has too small of a market cap and is too risky to be considered for a large stake especially given the need for a commercial partnership. In addition, the stock has been a disaster since it debuted on the public markets.

However, if things fall the company's way for the rest of 2019, this stock could easily be a multiple bagger. Investors understanding this and that are comfortable with that risk, should consider a small purchase within a well-diversified biotech portfolio. That is what I have done myself, picking up a small stake in this 'lottery ticket' in recent weeks.

