Market Volatility Bulletin: VIX Nods At Muted Danger Of 'Dow Down 3 Days In A Row'

Sector rotation out of defensives could ironically make this group a little more volatile relative to SPX.

Learning to take advantage of short opportunities is an important skill for traders, and at least worthwhile to understand for investors.

The major indexes have taken a small step back, and the VIX has taken some notice, but the threat doesn't appear to be too serious for now.

Market Intro

CNBC: Dow 5-day chart

CNBC: 11:44 AM EST

Sure, the Dow (DIA) is down three days in a row. The major US indices (SPY, QQQ, IWM) are suffering a modest pullback after the S&P reached all-time highs last week, but really stocks are trading about where they did on July 2nd.

Spot VIX is treading just above 14, after dipping to the low twelves last week, well below its range for most of May and June.

Thoughts on Volatility

I invite you to peruse the graphics put out by Ms. Sonders. Perhaps stocks are trading near all-time highs - and on low volatility - because markets expect falling rates alongside a perky economy.

The graphics provided above depict evidence for a recession. That may indeed befall us, but a couple of points are noteworthy.

We've never seen this level of experimentation with the Fed's balance sheet, and so past interpretations may be less useful. Not all recessions are Great Financial Crises: perhaps there are some tough economic times ahead, but the dip won't be all that severe.

In my view, US stocks will struggle under any true economic pullback, and so I personally do not believe that Point 2 would coincide along all-time highs for equities, but I do think we need some perspective as to just how bad the next recession may or may not be in terms of "Main Street" impact.

Agreed. I think that's a mistake, whether you're a trader (in particular) or an investor (at least in theory).

Traders are looking for good punchy set-ups; won't those occur about as often from an overheated standpoint as from a distressed vantage? One doesn't need to begin with hard-to-short names, but having some knowledge of how to spot opportunities from both directions increases the scope for profitable trades.

For investors, if the goal is to spot value, then there will be overvalued situations as well as undervalued. While going naked short can be very dangerous (especially on a concentrated position), understanding shorting can be helpful in terms of learning how to hedge, pairs situations, and the like. I'll readily grant that learning to short is not as important a skill for investors as it is for traders, but it can be a natural extension to the search for mispriced securities.

True Andrew. It fascinates me that almost all high school students have to learn chemistry, and yet economics or personal finance is almost always an elective.

How can this be?

While some baseline exposure to all the sciences (including computer programming) is certainly desirable, the entire population has to make financial decisions. If one of the core goals of school is to prepare the young for life, then putting more focus on what impacts everyone would appear to be a desirable policy...

...Until then, corporate America can (and arguably should, depending on where you stand on the matter) take advantage of our collective ignorance.

Term Structure

The VX term structure has a decent amount of spread on it, but a lot of this comes down to the fact that the front month July ("N") contract only has a week left before it cash settles against spot VIX. Other than that one contract, the futures curve ranges between 16.02 and 17.32, so not a heck of a lot of spread.

Spot is tamping higher today, but really it is quite likely that the recent support (around 15.25) of May/June will form resistance now that vol decisively broke to the downside...

CBOE: VIX9D one-month

As mentioned earlier in this piece, the major indexes are "down" three days in a row, but with only minor damage to show for the alarming headlines. Spot VIX is trading rich to the more short-term based nine-day VIX, which fell off in a big way toward the end of June.

With the amount of roll yield decay facing vol longs (VXX, UVXY), I'd say long vol is a dicey proposition here. Over the past few years we've experienced M1-M2 contangos far richer than what we currently have on display, and if anything the VIX9D and recent SPX action suggests that the contango isn't quite high enough.

I'd say if you're long vol here, you are doing so either for hedging purposes on a beefy long-risk portfolio, or you're looking for a brief spike to trade. Honestly though, the set-up looks pretty bad IMO.

E-Trade

Last month we saw some real outflow from defensive sectors XLP and XLV; I think we'll see an amplification of the risk-on trade if SPX hurdles 3000 and spot VIX finds resistance in the current region (call it sub 16). Recall late January 2017: once the Dow made it past 20K, vol became increasingly crushed and investors threw caution to the wind. Ironically, the defensive sectors could become relatively choppy under this kind of scenario.

Wrap Up

If this is your first time reading Market Volatility Bulletin, thanks for giving it a try. If you're a regular, I thank you for your ongoing contributions in the comments section.

Thank you for reading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I actively trade the futures and options markets, potentially taking multiple positions on any given day, both long and short. I also hold a more traditional portfolio of stocks and bonds that I do not "trade". I do believe the S&P 500 is priced for poor forward-looking returns over a long time frame, and so my trading activity centers around a negative delta for hedging purposes.