Today's Market | Market Outlook

Sentiment Slowly Recovering

|
Includes: DDM, DIA, DOG, DXD, EEH, EPS, EQL, FEX, FWDD, HUSV, IVV, IWL, IWM, JHML, JKD, OTPIX, PSQ, QID, QLD, QQEW, QQQ, QQQE, QQXT, RSP, RWM, RYARX, RYRSX, SCAP, SCHX, SDOW, SDS, SFLA, SH, SMLL, SPDN, SPLX, SPUU, SPXE, SPXL, SPXN, SPXS, SPXT, SPXU, SPXV, SPY, SQQQ, SRTY, SSO, SYE, TNA, TQQQ, TWM, TZA, UDOW, UDPIX, UPRO, URTY, UWM, VFINX, VOO, VTWO, VV
by: Bespoke Investment Group
Summary

Increasing by 3.57 percentage points to 33.16%, bullish sentiment now sits at its highest level since early May in what has been a steady recovery from the drop in sentiment as a result of the May pullback.

Although bullish sentiment has recovered as the market has reached new highs, it is still fairly subdued by historical standards. At the current reading of 33.16%, it is only in the 14th percentile of readings when the S&P 500 has reached an all-time high within the past week.

Meanwhile, bearish sentiment actually saw a small 0.3 percentage point increase, snapping a three-week long streak of declines.

Bulls and bears both borrowed from the neutral camp last week as the percentage of respondents reporting neutral sentiment fell from 38.36% to 34.49%.

Despite the July 4th holiday, the American Association of Individual Investors (AAII) released their weekly readings on investor sentiment last Thursday. With the S&P 500 closing at all-time highs multiple times last week, bullish sentiment has continued to improve. Increasing by 3.57 percentage points to 33.16%, bullish sentiment now sits at its highest level since early May in what has been a steady recovery from the drop in sentiment as a result of the May pullback. This release also marked the fourth straight week with an uptick in bullish sentiment; the longest such streak since January 10th (also at 4 weeks) when sentiment was recovering from the depths of the Q4 2018 sell-off. Although bullish sentiment has recovered as the market has reached new highs, it is still fairly subdued by historical standards. At the current reading of 33.16%, it is only in the 14th percentile of readings when the S&P 500 has reached an all-time high within the past week. On average, bullish sentiment has been at 42.07% when new all-time highs are hit (since 1987).

Meanwhile, bearish sentiment actually saw a small 0.3 percentage point increase, snapping a three-week long streak of declines. Readings of pessimism are essentially mirroring bullish readings in that it is still a bit elevated with the market at record highs. As with bullish sentiment, given price action, this is a bit unusual as bearish sentiment is in the 88th percentile of readings when the S&P 500 reached a new high within the past week. At 32.35%, it is also above the average of 25.29% for bearish sentiment when new highs are reached.

Bulls and bears both borrowed from the neutral camp last week as the percentage of respondents reporting neutral sentiment fell from 38.36% to 34.49%. This brings it to the lower end of its recent range and to its lowest level since mid-May. Given this decrease, sentiment is pretty evenly split amongst the bullish, bearish, and neutral camps.

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.