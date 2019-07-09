S&P 500: Expectations For The Forthcoming Correction

This is a good place for longs to exit or hedge and for traders to consider short exposure.

The move down should take a number of months and can continue into early 2020 before bottoming and upside continuation.

The S&P 500 is coming into a major zone off the 2009 low and is poised for correction action in the coming months.

In this article, I will discuss our expectations and price targets for an overall correction in the S&P 500 over the coming months.

Until recently, we were viewing the rise up from Christmas 2018 low in the S&P 500 as a B wave of a larger correction that would result in a move down to the 2,300 - 1,850 regions in the SPX. While B waves can make new highs over the prior high and still follow through, the size of this move over the high established in September 2018 causes us to conclude that the move up off last December's low was the 5th wave completion of the Primary Wave 3 of the entire move up off the 2009 low. See the S&P 500 Monthly Chart below.

S&P 500 Monthly Chart

Based on this completion of Primary Degree Wave 3, we are now expecting a more traditional ABC structure down and are looking for the initial A wave of Primary Degree Wave 4 to conclude into late August to mid-September into the 2,650 region, to then be followed by a large B wave bounce-back to the 2,900 region, and then to follow through into the 2,300 - 1,850 region to conclude the overall Primary Degree Wave 4. See S&P 500 Emini Futures Contract Daily Chart below.

S&P 500 Emini Futures Contract Daily Chart

However, the S&P 500 may have more upside before it completes all of Primary Degree Wave 3, and until the 2,915 region is taken out, we are still expecting continuation of this move up to the 3,026 - 3,041 region before commencing in earnest to the downside. A break of 2,915 will be the first clue that the top could be in. See S&P 500 Emini Futures Contract Hourly Chart below.

S&P 500 Emini Futures Contract Hourly Chart

While this summary may be brief, it provides our overall expectations for a move down to the 2,300 - 1,850 regions in the S&P 500 over the coming months. We will be looking for key fib levels to put on short exposure.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.