Expectations, Not Competition, May Be Cisco's Biggest Threat

The near-term growth story at Cisco seems well-reflected in the share price now and this looks like more of a watchlist/buy-on-a-pullback idea today.

Pushing into software and services is not unusual in the sector, but Cisco's approach to enterprise security does look different than its main peers and could drive share growth.

Up more than 30% over the past year and more than 100% over the past five years (handily beating the Nasdaq over both periods), Cisco’s (CSCO) share price is at a level not seen since the dot-com bubble, when Cisco’s revenue was only about 40% of what it will likely be for this current fiscal year. While Cisco has certainly had its ups and downs over the years, losing share to later entrants like Huawei and Arista (ANET), and making some highly questionable M&A deals, the company’s more recent focus on software, service, and automation is very much in keeping with some of the bigger trends in enterprise IT.

Although the sell-side continues the “will they or won’t they?” debate about the prospects for Cisco benefiting from an upgrade/refresh cycle in campus switching, Wi-Fi 6, 5G, and ongoing spending growth in enterprise IT, the Street has already voted with its wallet, and Cisco already trades with robust growth and margin expectations in the price. While a mid-to-high single-digit annualized potential return isn’t terrible, particularly for a company with Cisco’s quality, I see more risks than upside given where valuation already is today.

Core Hardware Still Has A Place

Cisco management has certainly talked up its shift toward services and software, to say nothing of the billions spent in M&A dollars to drive it, but the old war horses of switching and routing still do matter at over 40% of overall revenue.

Cisco’s share in enterprise switching has fallen by more than 10% (from over 60%), with Huawei gaining share in China, Asia ex-China, and Europe, while Arista has been surprisingly spunky in the data center space. White box OEMs, too, have taken their cut of the business along the way. Even so, Cisco remains the market leader with roughly 50% share across most categories (a little less in service providers, a little more in campus).

As the campus switching market moves through another upgrade/refresh cycle, I believe Cisco is well-placed with this business. Arista and Juniper (JNPR) have gotten more aggressive, but Cisco hasn’t exactly been standing still and its large installed base often means that the business is Cisco’s to lose. Although I do think there could be some vulnerability to rivals on the high-end who use Broadcom’s (AVGO) silicon, Cisco’s own internal efforts shouldn’t be ignored, particularly when silicon can be as much as 50% of the COGS of high-end switch products.

Also within the hardware space is the coming Wi-Fi 6 upgrade cycle. While rivals like Huawei and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) have made some inroads, Cisco is still the market leader and well-placed with its Catalyst and Meraki portfolios (including new access points). I would keep an eye on Arista here, too, though as the company has some quite aggressive targets for share gains in the market (easier said than done, but still worth watching).

Evolving With Customer Needs

Like many other companies both within and outside of the tech sector, Cisco has accepted that software is an increasingly significant part of the company’s future. While a significant percentage (I’d estimate close to a third) of the software revenue that Cisco talks about is not really tied to new business (rather, it’s inseparable from the hardware), the company has nevertheless made significant investments in a range of software capabilities and at over 20% of revenue, it is an increasingly important part of the business – particularly in areas like WLAN and security.

The company’s capabilities in automation and analytics are, I believe, increasingly significant for the company. Not only are these core capabilities for campus enterprise and data center sites, but automation and analytics are increasingly important in security as well, and an area where I believe rivals like Check Point (CHKP) have to play catch up.

Renewed Focus On Security Paying Off

While Cisco has been a long-term share “donor” to companies like Palo Alto (PANW) in the enterprise security space, the company has spent considering resources in R&D and M&A to improve its offerings and come back with a stronger portfolio of next-gen products.

Capabilities like automation, analytics, threat visibility, and integrated security feature prominently in Cisco’s portfolio, including attention to areas like WLAN, IoT, and cloud-based solutions. Zero-trust (identity/cloud security) is a major focus of management at Cisco, and the company is building its portfolio with the assumption that more traditional functions like firewall and endpoint security will be integrated into other comprehensive offerings.

I think Cisco is looking at the market differently than rivals like Palo Alto and Check Point, and that may well be to the company’s long-term advantage, or at least with larger enterprise customers. Whereas Palo Alto shoots for “best of breed” solutions and preventing attacks outright (whereas many security companies focus on rapid detection and mitigation), Cisco is looking more at the “ease of use” side of things and making it easier to integrate, automate, and operate security as part of a comprehensive enterprise system. Cisco’s systems may not be the best, then, but how much more valuable is a best-of-breed system that you either can’t get to work properly or that consumes a lot of time and attention from the IT staff?

The Outlook

Although I do believe that switching, Wi-Fi, and security upgrades can boost Cisco’s near-term revenue growth prospects, and a growing software mix can help both revenue and margins, I’m still expecting Cisco to be a low-to-mid single-digit grower on the top line over time. I do expect better margins, though, as the company has improved its sourcing (quickly mitigating the impact of the China tariffs), shifted its mix to more profitable software and service offerings, and continued to invest in high-end capabilities, as well as streamlining operations. With that, I expect adjusted FCF margins to improve from a long-term average in the high teens and a more recent average in the low 20%’s into the mid-20%’s over time, driving solid mid-single-digit FCF growth.

Will mid-single-digit FCF growth be enough to excite investors? That’s an open question, as tech stock multiples are often tightly linked to growth. Still, it doesn’t sound as though Cisco has big-ticket M&A aspirations at this point, and if that cash flow goes toward share buybacks, it should support high single-digit to low double-digit EPS growth.

The Bottom Line

Neither discounted cash flow nor margin/growth-driven valuation approaches suggest Cisco is significantly undervalued now, and I believe the shares are priced for mid-to-high single-digit annualized returns going forward. I typically look for a bigger prospective return from new positions, and I do believe that investors are already pricing in stronger growth from those drivers like campus switching, Wi-Fi 6, security, automation/analytics and so on. Where Cisco to stumble and come up short on growth, or were the markets to correct overall, it’d certainly be a name worth revisiting just on a quality and GARP basis.

