Wendel Group - An Update

Wendel reached an agreement with lenders to ease Cromology's debt burden by extension of senior debt maturity to five years as well as a €125 million equity reinvestment.

Wendel entered into an agreement to sell part of its holding in Allied Universal to Canadian CDPQ.

Some month ago I introduced readers to French Wendel Group (OTCPK:WNDLF), a company that started centuries ago as a forge yet emerged into a diversified holding company. The stock trades about 7.7 percent higher since. Today I will take a look at the newest developments at one of the oldest existing companies. As this is an update piece I recommend that readers who are not yet familiar with Wendel read my initial article in which I describe the company and its portfolio in more detail first.

Please note that wherever necessary I base my calculations on exchange rates and stock prices as of July 8th.

Portfolio

Wendel divested its entire 40 percent stake in Africa focused shopping center developer and operator Playce. It sold to CFAO (OTC:CPGXF), one of its partners in the joint venture, achieving net proceeds of €32.2 million.

Remaining portfolio positions are:

Bureau Veritas

Wendel's stake in listed provider of testing and certification services Bureau Veritas (OTCPK:BVRDF; OTC:BVVBY) remains (almost) unchanged at about 36 percent (the relative ownership interest slightly increased due to share buybacks). The position currently has a value of $3.95 billion (up from $3.32 billion; +18.98 percent). The stake in Bureau Veritas remains by far Wendel's largest position.

Saint Gobain

Wendel further reduced its stake in listed French producer of various construction materials Compagnie de Saint Gobain (OTCPK:CODGF; OTCPK:CODYY) to 0.9 percent from 2.6 percent. The remaining position is currently worth $187 million based on Saint Gobain's share price.

Allied Universal

Wendel owns about a third of American security services provider Allied Universal. It has entered into an agreement to sell about 40 percent of its equity stake to Canadian crown corporation Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ). CDPQ will furthermore provide $400 million to finance further growth both organic and through acquisitions. Under the agreement Allied Universal is assigned an enterprise value in excess of $7 billion. Wendel will retain an 18 percent equity stake in the company. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter.

Cromology

Wendel reinvested €125 million in French paint producer Cromology - in which it already held 89.8 percent controlling stake - in exchange for new equity in order to reduce the company's debt burden (net debt of €250.5 million as of December 31) and strengthen its financial position. Furthermore, an agreement with lenders has been reached to extended senior debt maturity to five years and ease financial covenants.

Stahl

Wendel increased its stake in Dutch chemical coatings company Stahl Holdings BV to 67.5 percent (from 62.6 percent) through an acquisition of further equity from Clariant AG (OTCPK:CLZNF;OTCPK:CLZNY) which retains a 14.5 percent ownership interest in Stahl for €50 million. This values the company at slightly above €1 billion ($1.12 billion).

IHS

Wendel's 21.3 percent ownership interest in IHS Holding Ltd., a leading producer of telecom towers especially in Africa, remains unchanged.

Constantia Flexibles

Wendel's 60.6 percent ownership stake in Austrian Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, which provides packaging solutions, remains unchanged.

Tsebo

Wendel's ownership interest in South African provider of facility services Tsebo Solutions Group Ltd. remains unchanged at 64.7 percent.

In total, Wendel assigned a value of about €4,3 billion ($4.8 billion) to its unlisted assets as of March 31st (latest data available at the time of writing). This is considerably up from the €3.555 billion it valued them at as of November 16th which was the latest available data at time of publication of my initial article.

Net Debt Reduction

Wendel's net debt decreased to €301 million ($337 million) from €442 million. This is mainly due to increased liquidity.

Discount

Adding the listed investments at market value to the value provided by Wendel for the unlisted investments and subtracting net debt, one arrives at a net asset value of about $8.6 billion (net of treasury shares and other assets). That is about 17.81 percent higher than the value I calculated in my initial article using the same method. As the portfolio value climbed increased at a faster pace than the share price, the discount widened to about 30 percent.

Dividend Increase And Share Repurchase

Wendel raised the annual dividend for 2018 to €2.80 per share (+5.7 percent). It continues a streak of constantly growing dividends since 2009.

In March, Wendel additionally announced a €200 million repurchase of 1,169,399 own shares from Goldman Sachs (GS). The program effectively started in April. The shares which accounted for around 4 percent of Wendel's capital were subsequently canceled.

Conclusion

Wendel's relative price has become cheaper despite a rising stock price. That certainly makes the stock more attractive rather than less. Yet, as I stated before, if you are looking for a pure discount-play, I would recommend to rather consider other holding companies. The company remains riskier than others due to the nature of its businesses.

Nonetheless I believe that Wendel is on the right path in order to achieve continued value creation for shareholders. One should however be aware of what one is buying instead of only looking at the price.

