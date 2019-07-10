Financial Advisors | Portfolio Strategy | Podcasts

The Asset Allocator: Look At Bonds', Not Stocks', Reaction To Powell's Testimony (Podcast)

by: SA For FAs
Jerome Powell is set to testify before the House Financial Services Committee, and the mood on Wall Street has been somber.

Morgan Stanley has cut its allocation to global equities, and cites the Fed as the key item that can make its stock call wrong.

The Fed’s outsized role, a legacy of its active intervention in financial markets during the global financial crisis, is what makes the Fed chair’s testimony matter so much.

But even hawkish remarks that send stocks down and seemingly vindicate Morgan Stanley may prove a false signal.

For a sense of market direction, look instead at bonds.

Jerome Powell is set to testify before the House Financial Services Committee today, and the mood among stock traders and asset managers is glum. Morgan Stanley, for example, has cut its allocation to global equities, and cites the Fed as the key item that can make its stock call wrong.

This podcast (5:32) argues that the substantially larger and more sensible bond market is a more reliable signal of confidence in the current market paradigm than the schizophrenic stock market.

