The Asset Allocator: Look At Bonds', Not Stocks', Reaction To Powell's Testimony (Podcast)

Summary

Jerome Powell is set to testify before the House Financial Services Committee, and the mood on Wall Street has been somber.

Morgan Stanley has cut its allocation to global equities, and cites the Fed as the key item that can make its stock call wrong.

The Fed’s outsized role, a legacy of its active intervention in financial markets during the global financial crisis, is what makes the Fed chair’s testimony matter so much.

But even hawkish remarks that send stocks down and seemingly vindicate Morgan Stanley may prove a false signal.

For a sense of market direction, look instead at bonds.