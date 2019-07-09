Gladstone Investment Corp.: I'll Buy Below $10

Gladstone Investment Corp. (GAIN)'s shares have retreated from their 52-week highs lately, but the current price level does not yet represent a favorable entry point into the stock, in my opinion. Gladstone Investment Corp. has above-average market risk due to its large percentage of equity investments in its portfolio, and dividend coverage stats are not as good as stats from other business development companies in the sector. Shares currently sell for 0.91x net asset value, indicating that the margin of safety is not yet as large as I would like it to be.

Gladstone Investment Corp.'s shares have rebounded in the first six months of the year in lockstep with the larger stock market. GAIN has dropped off on profit taking lately, but the stock is still up 21.6 year-to-date.

Portfolio Overview

Gladstone Investment Corp. is structured as a business development company which requires the company to distribute at least 90 percent of its taxable income as dividends to shareholders.

Gladstone Investment Corp. primarily targets lower middle market companies with an annual EBITDA of $3-$20 million, and cash flow-positive businesses.

The differentiating factor for Gladstone Investment Corp. is that the company invests across the capital structure, especially equity, whereas most BDCs invest primarily in first and second liens which are secured debt instruments with a very low default probability. On the other hand, Gladstone Investment Corp. invests about 35 percent of its investment portfolio in common and preferred equity.

Making large investments in the equity layer of portfolio companies is not business-as-usual in the industry and translates into above-average upside (and downside) potential for Gladstone Investment Corp. Obviously, a strong stock market with exit opportunities for portfolio companies benefits Gladstone Investment Corp. If the market turns, however, and a U.S. recession manifests itself, Gladstone Investment Corp. has more downside potential than the average BDC, in my opinion, because it does not invest as much funds as other BDCs into high-quality debt with recurring net interest income.

So far, Gladstone Investment Corp. has done a good job exiting investments profitably, but things could change once the U.S. economy slides into a recession.

Mediocre Distribution Coverage

Gladstone Investment Corp. pays a monthly dividend of $0.068/share for a cumulative quarterly dividend payout of $0.204/share. The monthly payment schedule is attractive for income investors that look for recurring dividend income, but GAIN doesn't have the best dividend coverage stats. Gladstone Investment Corp. has a narrow margin of dividend safety and just about earns its dividend with adjusted net investment income.

Gladstone Investment Corp.'s adj. NII, which adjusts for capital gain-based incentive fees for the investment advisor, averaged $0.195/share in the last four quarters. Therefore, GAIN has a thin margin of dividend safety at its current quarterly dividend run-rate of $0.204/share.

Valuation

From a valuation and risk/reward-perspective, GAIN is not a compelling 'Buy' right now. Gladstone Investment Corp.'s shares are currently priced at a 9 percent discount to the last reported net asset value. That said, though, with stocks near all-time highs and a reasonable chance that the U.S. economy will slide into a recession over the next year or so, the discount to NAV is not yet large enough to justify a purchase, in my view.

In comparison to other BDCs in the sector, GAIN ranks midfield in terms of net asset value multiple: Only Prospect Capital Corp. (PSEC) and Apollo Investment Corp. (AINV) have lower P/NAV-ratios than GAIN.

Market Risks

Gladstone Investment Corp. has more downside potential related to other BDCs, in my opinion, because of the company's large investments in equity investments whose value depends on the overall health of the U.S. economy and a strong stock market. Personally, I would need at least a 20 percent discount from net asset value in order to feel comfortable with owning GAIN (implied entry point: $9.92), and that's under the assumption that Gladstone Investment Corp.'s net asset value doesn't deteriorate.

Your Takeaway

GAIN is not a "Buy" just yet, even though the share price has dropped off nicely from the last 52-week high. The BDC's above-average portfolio risk in the event of a market downturn and narrow distribution coverage outweigh the potential benefits at this point (7.3 percent yield, monthly distribution schedule). I would consider GAIN once again below the $10 price level, preferably when the stock gets oversold, too.

