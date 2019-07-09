Mattel And Hasbro Have 2 Very Different Stories About The Toy Industry

Mattel Inc. (MAT) has incredible downside potential over the next 12-24 months. The company's stock has been hit extremely hard in the past few months for a multitude of reasons. First, reason being that in this technologically advanced world we live in, more children are spending their time on electronics, rather than playing with physical toys. Second, with almost $3 billion in long-term debt on their balance sheet, investors are likely frightened that they will not be able to sustain this for much longer. Finally, with recent bad publicity, the stock is under increased downward pressure.

With Mattel struggling, Hasbro (HAS) has had an incredible run to the upside. The company hasn't been afraid of the changing technological world, and they are continually adapting to cater to the wants/needs of children. Hasbro would be a perfect competitor to go long as a hedge against a short position in Mattel. This hedging opportunity will be discussed further in the article.

Background:

According to the company's annual 10-K:

Mattel is a leading global children's entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of quality toys and consumer products".

A few of their goals include educating and developing young children through the use of toys. They sell a variety of different toys through three distinct business segments, which include, North America segment, International segment, and American Girl segment. The North American and International segments sell virtually the same products, such as Hot Wheels, Barbie, and Polly Pocket, to name a few. While the American Girl segment sells products targeted toward young girls to develop a strong sense of character. They sell products such as American Girl Doll, Bitty Baby Books, and Truly Me Dolls.

Company Overview:

Mattel has been a leader in the toy industry for a very long time. But in recent years, the company has been struggling to change their ways, which has caused them to decrease in market value. As stated above, the company has three distinct segments in which they sell products. A lot of the toys they sell haven't changed in a very long time. Now, I was born in 1998, so I grew up in an era of children who were exposed to toys (such as the ones I previously listed), but I also grew up in one of the greatest technological changes in the modern era.

Mattel has had an extremely difficult time trying to manage the ever-changing technological world, and they haven't done anything to stand out in investors eyes. Investors want to see promising change in companies, and Mattel simply has not performed in this area. Some other companies in this industry have been able to adapt, creating video games and other kinds of technology for children.

On the other hand, Hasbro has been dominating the toy industry, telling a completely different story. Hasbro has not been slow to adapt to technological changes the world has recently seen. They are happy to change and develop for the better of their company and investors. Hasbro is one of the companies I previously mentioned who have been able to adapt to the world. This can be seen in a multitude of different endeavors the company is going through. First, Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) announced they will be creating an animated series about a popular Hasbro game (Magic: The Gathering). Second, they aren't afraid to let the technology companies (video game/device companies) come out with products. By doing this, they are able to see what is popular among children, and then they can get licensed to produce toys based of the popularity of video games, as an example.

Mattel Merger News:

This changing world has caused other companies to try to merge/acquire Mattel. Recently, MGA Entertainment, a rival toy company, tried to acquire Mattel through a merger. On June 11, 2019, there was an article published in the LA Times about this proposal. The article talks about why Mattel shut down the merger deal from MGA, and here I will talk about some points I think are important for investors to know.

First, Isaac Larian, founder/CEO of MGA Entertainment is quoted as saying, "they're not delivering... look at the results" (speaking about Mattel). This is something I had to really dive into for my analysis. I had to consider a lot of different factors as to what might be causing this (if he was right) and if there are any problems with the merger that forced Mattel to decline. I will discuss my analysis further in the article.

Second, Isaac Larian sent a formal letter to Mattel Chairman and CEO Ynon Kreiz stating his concerns for Mattel. The LA Times article stated:

Larian listed several financial metrics to illustrate Mattel's problems, including ongoing operating losses, a higher debt load and lower shareholders' equity".

As part of my short thesis, the debt load was something I thought investors should strongly consider. With Mattel having nearly $3 billion in long-term debt and having decreasing sales by $1 billion, this quote by the LA Times strongly emphasizes my position.

These two strong points emphasize my short thesis. After reading this article, I knew that my short thesis had (at least some) merit because someone as successful as Isaac Larian has been able to see what I see in my analysis of Mattel. Mattel simply is not the same company it once was because they were not able to adapt quickly enough to the changing world around them. Electronic devices and video games are more entertaining to young children now.

Further Outside Analysis:

In doing my initial research on Mattel (before looking at their annual statements and diving into the numbers), I read a lot of different articles about the company. It is important to note that I did not use information from all the articles I read, but I have hyperlinked the articles I thought give great insight into my thesis. Some were more bullish, some more bearish, and some discussed both sides of the arguments. However, it was surprising to see that all of the bears mentioned the same things over and over again, while the bulls discussed many different things. This was alarming to me because it shows that the bulls might not really understand what is going on. The way I see it, if there are multiple articles talking about bullish thoughts on a company, I want them to stay virtually within the same three or four points (which is what the bears did in this case). This is one of the biggest reasons I fall with the bears in the case of Mattel.

In this next article, it is important to note that it is more of an opinion article, rather than fundamental and/or technical in nature. However, I think the author does an incredible job at presenting his arguments. The first point the author makes is, "toy sales have moved online". This can be extremely evident in the Toys 'R' Us bankruptcy. With more toy sales online, Mattel would have needed to have a more online presence. Without physical stores selling their products (Toys 'R' Us was their largest distributor), their online presence needed a revival. However, they failed to react quickly, which severely hurt their sales.

Mattel used to produce Disney and Star Wars toys, but they recently lost this license to rival Hasbro. This has had an incredible impact on Mattel because this license was nearly a half-billion-dollar revenue stream for them. If they had not lost this license, their revenue decline would not have been as large. Yes, they still would have lost a considerable amount of money, but without the license to produce these toys, investors likely got spooked and took their money out, which drove the stock price down. Actually, this is clear in the chart shown below:

Source: One-Year stock chart of Mattel Inc. General Google search "MAT stock".

The article also states, "Mattel is also attempting to catch up with online distribution channels". Although Mattel recognizes that they are behind the rest of their competitors, it is likely too little too late. I do not like the term "catch up" for companies because it shows they are not a leader. One of the biggest things I look for in terms of a buying opportunity for a company is their leadership in their respective industry. This can mean a variety of things, and in the case of Mattel, I would have liked to see a severe online presence, a dive into electronics (such as video games), and the willingness to adapt to a technological world. In my opinion, Mattel has not done these things successfully, and as I stated earlier since they are starting it now, it is likely too little too late.

Catalysts Supporting Short Thesis:

In each of the following scenarios, it is clear that being short Mattel has significant profit potential for an investor. With their largest distributor being bankrupt, the loss of a nearly half-billion-dollar revenue stream and the poor decisions on the management's behalf, the downside potential in this investment is almost too good to be true. Below are the catalysts which I believe have an incredible chance to bring the stock price of Mattel down.

Growing debt on the Balance Sheet:

Mattel has an incredible amount of debt on their balance sheet, and investors do not like to see this. Especially with shrinking revenue, they are not in a good position to be able to pay their debt off. In this case, I would have liked to see Mattel agree to merge with MGA Entertainment because they are a leader in the industry. Now yes, MGA would have to take on all the debt that Mattel has, but MGA wanted the merger to go through. They had plans to even pay a premium (as stated by Isaac Larian) which would have been great for the struggling Mattel stock. However, with Mattel declining this merger, they are essentially trying to show their investors that they don't need help to pay their debts. My analysis tells me otherwise because with the more debt they carry, the less likely they are to actually be able to pay it off.

Poor decisions on management's behalf:

Mattel has not been performing well and management has not been helping them succeed. This is seen with the rejection of the MGA merger specifically. Some key things to note here regarding the rejected merger:

Mattel and MGA were in talks for quite some time about a possible merger. MGA CEO Isaac Larian actually pulled his offer stating, "there is simply too much mess to clean up". This quote comes from an article just seven days after Mattel declined another merger from MGA. The fact that Isaac Larian pulled his offer tells me a lot about Mattel because the debt wasn't the only thing scaring him away from the merger. Mattel had recently come under criticism due to "a major legal liability" related to Fisher-Price's Rock 'n Play Sleeper, which has been linked to the deaths of 30 infants".

Management had a deal in their hands to put all of this behind them and allow a successful company to come in and try to help. They rejected this deal at a terrible time and it truly shows. The deal may not have been perfect, but everyone needs help (even large companies). MGA was going to come in and help Mattel, but Mattel's management did not want this. This was not the right thing to do to help investors.

Hasbro has been dominating recently:

Hasbro has been doing an incredible job in maintaining their market share and competitive advantages over the recent years. They have been adapting extremely well in the technological world, and with Mattel struggling to do this, Hasbro has become (in my opinion) the biggest player in this industry. Hasbro's ability to adapt in this changing world is one of the key reasons why Mattel is struggling. Below is a list of just a few things Hasbro has been able to do to keep their business striving, while Mattel is shrinking. Some of the following information was obtained from an article written by John Ballard.

Netflix has agreed to produce an animated series based on Hasbro's classic game, Magic: The Gathering. Hasbro has licensed nerf blasters based on extremely popular Fortnitevideo game. Hasbro has outperformed the overall toy/game industry, as seen in the chart below:

Source

Hedging a Short Position in Mattel:

Children essentially run the industry which Mattel and Hasbro are competing in, and Hasbro has won this battle. They have been successful in catering to the needs/wants of children, understanding that electronics are what children are playing with. But, Hasbro has been able to incorporate electronics in something they (as a company) are more comfortable with. This is prevalent in the licensing of Fortnite nerf blasters. Hasbro believed that with the extremely popular video game in the minds of children, a nerf blaster toy would be something that could help them drive revenue. In my eyes, this was one of the best things a toy company could have done in this situation. All children know of Fortnite in one way or another, so I believe these nerf blasters will be extremely profitable for the company.

As stated in my opening statements, I would argue that hedging your short position in Mattel with a long position in Hasbro could benefit an investor. Essentially, while going short any position, you run the risk of the company outperforming expectations and your investment becoming extremely stressful to hold. But, with a long position in a competing company who has had incredible success recently, would be a strong holding. In this specific case, for the reasons already stated, Mattel has been struggling. They are essentially playing "catch up", and for a company in the toy industry, being behind is never a positive situation.

Valuation:

For my valuation methods, I chose to use a comps analysis, full-projection model (only Mattel), and DCF model to compare Mattel and Hasbro. In using these methods, I am able to get a sense of how the companies are trading relative to each other. I use a comps analysis to compare different companies and see how they trade, relative to one another. Below is my projection:

Source: Created by author using data obtained from analyzing Mattel and Hasbro quarterly earnings reports.

Mattel is on the left, and Hasbro is on the right in the above chart. The EV/EBIT multiple helps determine an earnings multiple for each company. I typically like using this ratio more than the P/E because I believe it paints a better picture for the overall company. Using this multiple, one can assume Hasbro has a better chance for profitability because their multiple is higher. But, the multiple also allows for the calculation of debt, so with better leverage, Hasbro's multiple is able to be higher compared to Mattel.

My full-projection model allows me to project a company's financial statements over the next five years. In doing this, I have to go through many financial statements (10-Ks and 10-Qs), investor calls, and investor reports. I look for forward-looking statements, news about deals/contracts, and other possible event-driven things that may move the stock. The forward-looking statements are what I really have to analyze in terms of projecting growth over the next five years for a company. Below are my projections for Mattel's revenue:

Source: Created by author using data obtained from analyzing company 10-K, earnings calls, and investor presentations.

After analyzing everything, I projected their revenue to decrease by about 3% YoY moving forward. This projection is based off many different factors. But, the main factor (which I have already discussed) is quoted from their annual 10-K which said, "key 2019 product lines based on entertainment franchises include Disney's Toy Story 4". Being that they believed this was going to be a "key product line", it was devastating for them that Hasbro got this license over them, and now Mattel lost all the projected revenue from these products.

After my full-projection model, I breakdown each company in a DCF model. I like using this valuation model because I feel like it helps me understand where a company may be trading in the future. The first chart below shows my DCF for Mattel and the second shows Hasbro.

Source: Created by author using data gathered from analyzing Mattel and Hasbro 10-K's.

As shown in the DCF analysis, both companies are overvalued (based on my analysis). But, in my opinion, I believe in Hasbro much more than I do Mattel, for reasons I mentioned earlier. Some may argue that since both companies seem overvalued, neither of them may be a good position to hold. However, Hasbro has had extremely positive news recently, which can drive the stock higher (if news continues to break).

Risks to Short Thesis:

Being short Mattel can bring possible risks to the investor. The biggest risk, in my opinion, is that the company turns around and produces, causing their stock price to rise. I truly do not see this hurting the investor too bad, but I can see about 12% to the upside (putting their stock to about $13.25). To hedge against this possibility, it may be best for the investor to purchase a call option to be fully protected for this possibility.

The next possible risk is that Mattel agrees to a different merger in the near future, driving their stock up. Typically, this is what investors see when companies merge. Hypothetically speaking, if the MGA merger would have gone through, MGA likely would have seen a decrease in stock price, while Mattel would have likely seen an increase. If the investor (in this hypothetical situation) was short Mattel, they would have suffered because Mattel's stock price increased.

Conclusion:

In conclusion, I'd like to emphasize my thesis being short Mattel, but long Hasbro. Mattel was once the most popular toy company, having competitive advantages and all the most popular toys for children. But, as the world changed to be more technological, Mattel fell behind and lost their edge. I would argue, they lost it to Hasbro. Hasbro has not been afraid to adapt to the technologically driven world, creating toys based off of popular games/shows. Hedging your position may be smart due to the incredibly fast changes that these companies can go through.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.