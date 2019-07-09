Retrophin: Highly Investable, Except For A 'Pharma Bro' Problem

It's difficult to understand if we are overestimating the problem such an association might create for the company.

Retrophin (RTRX) is quite a long story, with a long pipeline with two phase 3 drugs in three indications, a set of three approved products, and Martin Shkreli. The long shadow cast by Mr Shkreli, the bad boy of biopharma, still overshadows much of Retrophin’s progress. So, despite otherwise having an excellent investment profile, the stock trades well below its 52-week high, and has been keeping a low profile for over two years now.

The company has three approved products, as follows:

Together, the three products had net sales of a little below $40mn in the March quarter. Here’s a long excerpt from the latest Corporate Presentation about these products. Note that Thiola has a PDUFA on June 30 for a label expansion.

About Martin Shkreli

No writeup about Retrophin should be complete without a note on Mr. Shkreli, the founder of the company. Shkreli’s story is well known and does not need to be repeated. We just want to point out three aspects related to Shkreli that should worry investors of RTRX. One is that the market runs on sentiment, and we believe Shkreli’s past association with this company will continue to detrimentally impact its prospects and the stock’s price. Two, even from prison, Shkreli allegedly continued to try to run and/or harass the company through lawsuits and such. And three, the company itself continued to follow some of Shkreli’s policies - for example, even after Shkreli landed in prison, the company refused to reduce the price of some of its drugs.

Catalyst

The company has two drugs undergoing phase 3 clinical trials. The lead drug RE-024 or Fosmetpantothenate is targeting pantothenate kinase-associated neurodegeneration (PKAN), a life-threatening neurological disorder generally beginning in early childhood. This trial is expected to report topline data by 30th September, 2019.

Its other drug Sparsentan is in phase 3 trials targeting focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) and is expected to report data by 31st December, 2020. Another indication for the second drug is IgA nephropathy.

Pipeline

Trial Data in FSGS

RTRX has three phase 3 trials but seems to have done only one phase 2 trial, one for Sparsentan in FSGS.

Retrophin announced data from the phase 2 DUET study in FSGS last year. FSGS is a rare kidney disease occurring in around 80,000 patients in the US+EU. There are no approved drugs, and FSGS can lead to ESRD or end-stage renal disease.

There were three cohorts of Sparsentan - 200mg, 400mg and 800mg, compared to 300mg irbesartan (Avapro). Irbesartan is not approved for FSGS, however it has been associated with reduction in proteinuria. Sparsentan is a dual endothelin type A (ETA) and angiotensin II type 1 receptor antagonist, while irbesartan is an angiotensin II type 1 receptor antagonist. The detailed report is here.

The data was as follows:

Efficacy - The study achieved statistical significance in the primary efficacy endpoint for the overall sparsentan treatment group, demonstrating a greater than two-fold reduction of proteinuria compared to irbesartan after the eight-week, double-blind treatment period. In the DUET study, the mean reduction of proteinuria from baseline after eight weeks of treatment for all patients treated with 200, 400, and 800 mg/day of sparsentan (n=64) was 44.8 percent, compared to a mean reduction of proteinuria for all patients receiving 300 mg/day of irbesartan (n=32) of 18.5 percent (p=0.006). Further, the mean reduction of proteinuria from baseline after eight weeks of treatment for all patients treated with 400 mg and 800 mg doses of sparsentan (n=51) was 47.4 percent, compared to a mean proteinuria reduction of 19.0 percent for patients receiving 300 mg of irbesartan (n=25) in these two dose cohorts (p=0.011). The comparison of individual sparsentan dose cohorts to irbesartan showed clear signals of relative improvement but did not reach statistical significance. Safety - Top-line results suggest sparsentan was generally safe and well-tolerated in the DUET study. One serious adverse event, anemia, classified as potentially related to treatment occurred in the sparsentan group but did not result in study discontinuation during the eight-week blinded treatment period. There were no withdrawals due to fluid retention during the eight-week blinded treatment period (author note - this was a persistent problem in similar trials). All patients who completed the eight-week treatment period entered the ongoing open-label extension study, and the vast majority of these patients continue to receive therapy.

The question that would immediately occur is why was irbesartan 300mg used when sparsentan up to 800mg could be used? Would that not improve the chances of sparsentan, but in an unscientific manner? The answer probably lies in this study of irbesartan from 2011. The study used up to 600mg of irbesartan and found no major difference in efficacy among the higher dose cohorts compared to the 300mg cohort. It says - “the effective rates of high doses of 300, 450 and 600 mg/d of irbesartan in treating proteinuria were 70.8%, 63.6% and 66.7%, respectively. The difference in effective rates of treating proteinuria among different doses had no statistical significance (P > 0.05).”

The other notable issue here is that the 200mg sparsentan cohort must have dragged the overall results down by a few percentage points, going by that last sentence from the efficacy paragraph. However, since higher doses also were well tolerated, this doesn’t matter. Indeed, none of the individual dose cohorts reached statistical significance despite showing clear signals of improvement. This is a bit of a worry, and only phase 3 data can confirm if the null hypothesis holds.

Finally, we could question whether reduction in proteinuria is a proper surrogate for FSGS. In this regard, the above-quoted study authors say - “Although achieving remission in proteinuria has been shown to be critical for the long-term preservation of kidney function in patients with FSGS, the validity of short-term changes in proteinuria as a surrogate of drug efficacy in delaying/preventing ESRD is still debated. Moreover, limitations exist in the use of percentage reductions in proteinuria as an index of drug efficacy. To overcome these limitations, we used FPRE, a novel surrogate end point in FSGS (UP/C reduction by >40% to a value ≤1.5 g/g), as a meaningful treatment outcome.” The FSGS partial remission end point was achieved in 28% of sparsentan-treated and 9% of irbesartan-treated patients (P=0.04).

Apart from the above, the data seems quite good, the study having conclusively met its primary endpoint. We believe this indicates the phase 3 study, to be concluded next year, will probably be successful.

Couple of problems associated with the study need to be described. One, due to a computer error, the planned 3:1 randomization between sparsentan and irbesartan could not be achieved. Although the study stayed properly blinded, 2:1 randomization was achieved. It's not clear if this impacted the study negatively.

Moreover, although blacks demonstrate increased genetic risk for, incidence of, and comorbidities associated with FSGS, only 15 (14%) black patients were included in the study population. This limited the study’s ability to interpret the drug’s efficacy in this important subgroup.

Trial Data in PKAN

We also will discuss data from the PKAN program, because this happens to be the nearest-term catalyst.

Generally, we would discuss the phase 2 trial data of the study drug to assess its potential for success in phase 3. However, RTRX did not conduct a phase 2 trial in this indication. They moved directly to the final phase 3 trial data after they received an SPA from the FDA. The company published the report of a physician-initiated trial upon two siblings suffering from PKAN. The report goes as follows:

“In both patients, treatment with RE-024 was associated with clinically meaningful improvements, including the regained ability to walk unassisted for short distances. These improvements were demonstrated on Parts II and III of the Movement Disorder Society-Unified Parkinson's Disease Rating Scale (MDS-UPDRS) assessing activities of daily living and neurological impairment, respectively. After 47 weeks of treatment with RE-024, mean improvements of 13.0 points (40.6 percent) on Part II, and 17.5 points (26.7 percent) on Part III of the scale were observed. Most or all of the clinically meaningful improvements were observed over a six-month period, and were followed by stabilization at the improved levels, suggesting the potential durability of sustained treatment with RE-024 in this otherwise progressive disease. The treating physician noted that although this degree of improvement followed by stabilization is not typical of the natural history of PKAN, placebo response cannot be ruled out in an uncontrolled setting. The physician also concluded that controlled studies should evaluate the safety and efficacy of RE-024 in patients with PKAN.”

Although the report of this minor physician-initiated trial provides us with some good indications, the trial is not completely reliable as the physician himself noted that the efficacy and safety of the drug has to be compared with other existing treatments in a larger, properly-conducted trial. Therefore, a trial on a large number of patients with a comparison test between the study drug and other treatments needs to be conducted. This would address the possibility of a placebo effect on treatment, as might possibly, but not probably, have happened with these two patients. This particular disease starts with an abnormal build-up of iron in the brain and progressive degeneration of the nervous system. This begins in the first 10 years of life and then progresses slowly. The build-up of iron in the brain can be identified by the eye-of-the-tiger sign seen in the MRI scan of the brain. This abnormality occurs due to mutations of the pantothenate kinase 2 gene. This problem disbalances the coenzyme A level which in turn results in rigidness of muscles. This gradually degenerates to complete failure of muscles.

The treatment for this disease is still limited to symptoms-oriented physiotherapy, brain surgery, etc. But RE-024 helps in maintaining the coenzyme A level. As the study suggests, the drug, though slowly, helps to cure the rigidness of the muscles and enables patients to move freely. Throughout the 47 weeks long study the physicians also did not observe any adverse events, which suggests that the drug is safe for long-term use.

Execution

RTRX has a market cap of $839mn with current cash balance of $475mn. Last year, the company spent almost $230mn on SG&A and R&D. It had net revenues of $120mn, going by the quarterly numbers presented earlier. So, the company is not lacking in cash.

The company recently had major management changes, with Eric Dube joining in as CEO from January 2019. However, management and insiders do not seem to be convinced about their own company. Nobody is buying:

Fosmetpantotenate is covered by US patents until 2033-34. The drug is fully-owned by RTRX. Sparsentan is covered by three sets of patents, some of which expire in 2019, and some continue to 2030. There also should be orphan drug exclusivity available.

Competition

PKAN is an ultrarare disease, with just about 5,000 patients globally, so there’s not going to be much competition for this particular indication. The company does say, in the 10-K, that “other companies like Apo Pharma, CoA Therapeutics, Spoonbill Foundation together with Oregon Health & Science University, and TM3 Therapeutics may have programs in preclinical or clinical development.” However, this looks more like a pro forma statement. Martin Shkreli’s whole idea was to develop niche therapies through acquisition, and then price them high. Some of that philosophy still exists at Retrophin.

It's also quite difficult to estimate market potential for this ultrarare disease, unless we know the geographical distribution of the disease - which we don’t.

FSGS also is a rare disease, however there are 80,000 patients in the developed world. There are no approved drugs. As a source referred to above says - “Current treatment with corticosteroids or other immunomodulating agents is aimed at reducing proteinuria, an independent predictor of renal survival in patients with primary FSGS. These agents are routinely combined with renin-angiotensin system inhibitors (RASIs). However, use of immunomodulating drugs is often hampered by therapy-limiting side effects. As a result, the availability of effective and safe, well tolerated drugs to reduce proteinuria is an unmet medical need in primary FSGS.” Since FSGS can lead to ESRD, a disease that's expensive to treat, one could assume a fairly high price for the drug, if approved. “Disease incidence is increasing, and in the United States, nearly 50% of patients with primary FSGS and nephrotic-range proteinuria resistant to treatment will require RRT within 5–10 years of diagnosis. FSGS accounts for 5% of adult and 12% of pediatric patients with ESRD.”

Risks

There are obvious risks with RTRX, mostly stemming from its association with Martin Shkreli. We were disconcerted to observe that Shkreli’s association with RTRX still continues in some form or the other, either through the lawsuit, recently concluded, or through policies that possibly continue to exist. More importantly, investor perception is everything in this market, and if investors believe the Shkreli association is a problem, the stock will continue to suffer.

As for other issues, the lack of insider buying is a concern. Lack of phase 2 trial data for PKAN and IgAN also is worrying.

Opinion

We are very, very cautiously bullish on this company. A few reasons - low price point, near 52-week lows now; strong cash position; three revenue generating products making a decent amount of money every year; three phase 3 trials ongoing with strong data in at least one of them; an untapped market with no real competition. These are some of the reasons we are bullish on RTRX. The caution comes from the Shkreli association - one never knows what he will try next, especially once he's out of prison in 3-5 years. Didn’t a former RTRX CEO once call Martin Shkreli a “brilliant intellect” and a “visionary?”

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.