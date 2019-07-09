MTUM: Momentum Investing Does Not Provide Enough Downside Protection

ETF Overview

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) owns a portfolio of large and mid-cap U.S. stocks with relatively higher price momentum. This investment approach works well in a bull market. However, in a bear market, its fund performance will likely lag behind major indexes. Since we are already in the latter stage of the economic cycle, we feel investors may want to gradually reduce exposure to MTUM and rotate some cash towards other ETFs that offer better downside protection.

Fund Analysis

A concentrated portfolio

MTUM has a portfolio of about 129 stocks. The fund caps a single stock at 5% of the entire portfolio and rebalances and adjusts its portfolio twice a year. As can be seen from the table below, its top 10 stocks consist about 38.4% of its total portfolio.

A high exposure to technology sector

As the chart below shows, about 39.3% of MTUM's portfolio are concentrated in the information technology sector.

Information technology sector are more sensitive to the business cycle than other sectors. In an economic recession, businesses will spend less in technology products or services. Services companies such as MasterCard (MA) and Visa (V) (also part of MTUM's portfolio) will likely see their growth stalled as consumers constrain their spending. This cyclical nature of the sector is important for investors to keep in mind. On the other hand, companies in the IT sector can benefit in the initial stage or mid-stage of the economic cycle as businesses and consumers regained their confidences.

As can be seen from the two charts below, IT sector outperforms many other sectors in the early cycle and mid-cycle phases of the economic cycle.

However, IT sector can underperforms other sectors in late-cycle and recession phase (see two charts below).

An ETF that has more upside potential in a bull market

MTUM's selection of its stocks towards strong share price momentum is beneficial because stocks with share price momentum tend to persist for some time. This means that ETFs implementing this strategy should also perform well and quite often outperform the market. This is exactly what happened with MTUM. Since its inception in April 2013, the fund has outperformed other ETFs that tracked the S&P 500 Index. As can be seen from the chart below, its return of 128.7% since the inception in 2013 is much better than iShares Core S&P500 ETF's (IVV) performance of 79.3%.

However, momentum investing may result in poor performance in a bear market. This is because a lot of these stocks with strong share price momentum often trade at much higher valuations. In fact, MTUM's portfolio of stocks has an average forward P/E ratio of 24.60x. This is much higher than S&P 500 Index's 17.84x. This means that in a bear market, ETFs that implement momentum investing such as MTUM will likely underperform. The chart below compares MTUM's fund performance with IVV's fund performance in the stock market correction in late 2018. As can be seen from the chart below, MTUM's fund price declined by 21.7%. This was more than IVV's decline of 19.2%.

Should investors invest in MTUM now?

The current economic cycle has been well into its 10th year. The economy in the United States continues to run at a full capacity and its unemployment rate dropped to 3.6%. This is the lowest we have seen since 1969. However, the uncertainties surrounding trade tensions may have the potential to derail the current economic cycle. In this late stage of the economic cycle, MTUM may not be the best place to park an investor's money given the fact that we know that MTUM has much higher valuation than S&P 500 Index. Therefore, investors may want to consider reallocate some funds from MTUM towards other ETFs with better downside protection.

Investor Takeaway

MTUM is a low-cost ETF choice for investors seeking to maximize the gain in a bull market. However, since we are already in the latter stage of the current economic cycle, we think investors should gradually reduce exposure to this ETF and stay on the sideline.

