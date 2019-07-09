Coty: Turnaround Plan Lacks Vigor

Coty Inc. (COTY) has seen an explosive run off of the December lows, and at one point was one of the top performing stocks for the year. While many investors likely breathed a sigh of relief seeing the stock change its stripes, I'm not convinced the stock is out of the woods just yet. The 130% rally off of the $6.00 level ran straight into the stock's weekly downtrend line, and funds have used this rally to trim their positions significantly. Even worse, the company's sales growth continues to decelerate, and we saw a new 8-month low for sales last quarter. I believe Coty Inc. to be an avoid as the price action does not fit the fundamentals, and the rally this year was unable to put the stock back in a new uptrend. For those looking for exposure to the personal care industry, there are several better options out there.

Coty Inc. manufactures fragrances and cosmetics, and up until 2016 had a solid earnings trend within its industry. The company had a five-year growth rate of nearly 15% and had managed to grow annual earnings per share [EPS] from $0.77 in FY-2012 to an all-time high in EPS of $1.37 for FY-2016. Since that time, however, the company has struggled to say the least. Annual earnings per share were halved with the company blaming shelf space loss for much of this sudden change in trend, and the five-year growth rate in earnings has slipped from (+) 15% to (-) 11% since. This is a massive U-turn, and unfortunately, for investors, there's no sign of the ship turning around just yet with FY-2020 earnings expected to come in at $0.69 or the same as FY-2018 levels. This dismal performance may have been the catalyst that sent funds fleeing from the stock at break-neck speed last quarter. While many investors were likely elated with the first-half performance for the stock, what happened under the surface suggests that institutions used the strength to exit their positions. We can take a better look at this below:

(Source: Investors.com, Author's Chart)

As we can see from the above chart I've built, fund ownership in Coty increased from 972 funds to a high of 1,073 funds between Q3 2017 and Q2 2018, and suggested the stock might be back under accumulation while it continued to drop. This was at least a silver lining for the stock as it indicated that funds saw great value in the stock the lower it went. The most recent quarter's filing, however, suggests that a good portion of the funds in Coty did not have long-term plans in mind. Over 160 funds left the stock in the most recent quarter alone, the most significant single quarter drop in two years. Given the fact that this fund ownership occurred into a strong quarter where the stock gained over 15%, we can infer that many funds used this strength to bail out of their positions in the stock. Therefore, instead of this 100% plus rally in the stock emboldening funds to double down on the stock and increase their positions; instead, they completely exited their positions. This does not mean that the stock has to go lower, but it does at a minimum suggest that there are motivated sellers in the stock at these prices.

So, why would funds be headed for the exits at the fastest pace in over two years? The answer likely lies in the lackluster earnings trend and the continued deceleration in quarterly revenue growth. We can take a closer look at these things below:

Taking a glance at the below chart and table I've built of Coty's annual earnings per share, we can see that earnings have gone virtually nowhere for four years after the Procter & Gamble (PG) Beauty acquisition. At the same time, Estee Lauder (EL) has managed to grow earnings per share from $3.47 to FY-2019 estimates of $5.22, Avon Products (AVP) has managed to grow earnings per share from $0.06 to FY-2019 forecasts of $0.13, and Inter Parfums (IPAR) has managed to grow earnings per share from $1.36 to FY-2019 estimates of $1.89. This suggests that Coty's lackluster earnings growth is company-specific and not due to significant headwinds affected all cosmetics. In the latter case of a pronounced sector headwind, we could have at least slightly discounted this weak earnings performance. Due to the fact it's the former case, Coty is clearly not executing nearly as well as its peers are.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

If a company is seeing stagnant to declining earnings per share growth, I will often discount this slightly if revenue growth remains steady or is ramping up. When it comes to Coty, we can't find much solace at all in revenue growth trends. Revenue growth has gone from year-over-year growth in FY-2018 to negative year-over-year growth thus far for the first three quarters of FY-2019. Based on estimates of $2.2 billion in revenue for Q4 2019, we are expecting to see the fourth quarter in a row of negative year-over-year growth. Based on this, the only real hope the company has of increasing earnings per share is through cost-cutting or being a beneficiary of favorable tax policies. This type of growth is typically one-off and not sustainable long term, and therefore, the future outlook is quite bleak.

As we can see from the chart and table of quarterly revenues I've built below, Q3 2019 came in at a 2-year low for revenues and accelerated to the downside with a 10% drop in year-over-year growth. Based on the recent presentation done by the company about its turnaround plan, the turnaround is going to take much longer than many expected.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

Taking a look at the below slide from the company's July presentation, we can see that Coty is expecting to return to 1% total revenue growth by FY-2023. While it's a positive that this trend in decelerating revenues is expected to turn around, it's not all that exciting that a shareholder has to wait three years to see what most companies can deliver with ease. If this turnaround plan were projecting 7-10% total revenue growth by FY-2023, this would be a different story, but a move back to flat growth is nothing to be enamored with.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Based on the fact that earnings growth continues to stagnate since the P&G Beauty acquisition, write-downs are on the horizon, and revenue growth is decelerating, it is hard to be optimistic that Coty group will participate in more upside with the market. The new turnaround plan had the potential to reinvigorate large shareholders, but instead, it came up rather flat with a modest three-year plan to return to stable single-digit sales growth. While it is possible that these numbers are conservative and the company can do 3-4% revenue growth for FY-2023, this is still not even close to the revenue growth that peers Estee Lauder and Inter Parfums are seeing. For this reason, I don't see any reason to start new long positions in Coty at this time.

So, is the technical picture any better?

Unfortunately, for investors, the technical picture is also beginning to wane after a strong start to 2019. As we can see in the below monthly chart of Coty, the stock ran straight into its downtrend line and was immediately rejected near the $14.00 level. Slightly above this level also lies the broken support level from the past several years at $14.75, which will also likely be a brick wall of resistance. The reason for this is that typically significant support levels will become new resistance levels once they are broken.

(Source: TC2000.com)

It looks like the stock built out a steep wedge into its downtrend line and has failed, and the stock has now lost a good chunk of its momentum. Coty has strong resistance at $14.70 on a weekly close, as well as some minor support at $10.65. If the $10.65 level cannot hold on a weekly closing basis, then this rally could really unravel quickly.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Coty has seen an exceptional run this year, and based on its performance alone; one would assume this is a stock with an outstanding fundamental story. On further inspection, this rally was likely just an oversold bounce within a bear market as the stock continues to be an industry laggard from a fundamental standpoint. For those interested in the cosmetics & personal care group, there are much better options out there. I see Coty as an avoid at current levels and see the stock as an undesirable stock to be long with momentum fading and revenue growth decelerating for three quarters in a row.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.