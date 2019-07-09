A Focus On Energy: Cenovus Energy Is Undervalued

Cenovus Energy shares have outperformed year-to-date in 2019, up 27.9%, however, after falling -25.1% since Jan. 1, 2016, shares of CVE are materially undervalued.

Equities with the best appreciation potential are the most out of favor.

Much like REITs in the late 1990s, the energy sector is loathed today.

The energy sector is historically out of favor, representing a very small weight in major indices.

"A 60:40 allocation to passive long-only equities and bonds has been a great proposition for the last 35 years …We are profoundly worried that this could be a risky allocation over the next 10." - Sanford C. Bernstein & Company Analysts (January 2017)

"Bull markets are born on pessimism, grow on skepticism, mature on optimism, and die on euphoria" - Sir John Templeton

"Life and investing are long ballgames." - Julian Robertson

Introduction

The energy sector is historically out of favor, representing a record low percentage of the S&P 500 Index, as measured by the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY).

This out-of-favor nature is similar to the status of REITs in the late 1990s, which were loathed and unloved. Yet REITs, including household names today like Simon Property Group (SPG), Realty Income (O), and W.P. Carey & Co. (WPC) have gone on to enjoy almost two decades of out-performance, aided and abetted by falling long-term interest rates, which I think is an era that is coming to an end.

Simply buying a popular REIT index like the iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR) upon its debut in 2000 or the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ), which debuted in 2014, was a smart move, and investors buying the out-of-favor energy sector ETFs could be in a position to reap similar rewards today, in my opinion.

Digging deeper into the energy sector, the most out-of-favor energy equities offer the most opportunity, from my perspective.

The previous two entries in this series focused on Schlumberger, which I feel is an undervalued blue-chip, and EnCana (ECA), which I feel is a materially undervalued intermediate-sized producer.

For this article, I am going to focus on Cenovus Energy (CVE), which ironically was formed on Dec. 1, 2009, when EnCana split into two companies, one a focused natural gas company, EnCana, which has migrated back to a liquids-focused business as detailed in my prior article, and the second, Cenovus Energy, an integrated oil company.

Specific to Cenovus, the company expanded materially in 2017, when on March 30, 2017, Cenovus Energy acquired substantial assets from ConocoPhillips (COP), including COP's 50% joint interest with CVE in their Christina Lake oil sands partnership, increasing the size and scale of CVE's operational focus.

Since Nov. 30, 2009, which was the start of trading for Cenovus Energy, shares of CVE have declined -56.3%, declining far more than the -24.4% decline in $WTIC oil prices, and falling well short of the 231.3% gain in the S&P 500 Index. Thus, even though CVE shares have appreciated by 27.9% year-to-date in 2019, outpacing the gains of $WTIC and SPY, shares of CVE remain materially undervalued, in my opinion, and CVE shares are a strong buy offering substantial long-term appreciation potential.

Investment Thesis

Energy equities today are similar to REITs in the late 1990s, loathed and out of favor, yet this status obscures the tremendous return potential from today's low starting valuations.

Energy Equities Are A Record Low Percentage Of The S&P 500 Index

Even the best-performing energy equities, including Exxon Mobil (XOM), Chevron (CVX) and Schlumberger, have massively underperformed the S&P 500 Index over the past decade.

The following performance snapshot of XOM, CVX, and SLB shows their collective under-performance vs. the S&P 500 Index, as measured by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF, and crude oil prices too, as measured by $WTIC prices, over the past decade.

(Source: Author, Stockcharts.com)

The under-performance of energy equities, with both Schlumberger, whose shares have declined roughly -6% over the past decade, and $WTIC prices, which are down roughly -14% over the past decade, has led to the energy sector being a historically low weighting in the S&P 500 Index.

(Source: S&P Dow Jones Indices)

At the end of the second quarter of 2019, energy equities represented 5.0%, of the S&P 500 Index, which was down from the 5.4% weighting at the end of the first quarter, with Exxon Mobil representing roughly 1.3% of the S&P 500 index, down from its 2.7% weight at the end of 2013, Chevron representing roughly 1% of the S&P 500 Index, down from its 1.5% weight at the end of 2013, and Schlumberger, which is the largest oil services company, representing roughly 0.22% of the S&P 500 Index.

Building on this discussion, energy companies that are seemingly large, like Occidental Petroleum (OXY) and Anadarko Petroleum (APC), two of the larger independent energy producers, prior to their recent merger, represented roughly only 0.15% (down from 0.21% at the end of Q1 2019) and 0.15% (up from 0.10% at the end of Q 1 2019) of the S&P 500 Index, respectively.

In summary, at roughly 5% of the S&P 500 Index weighting today, the energy sector is down from its roughly 10% weighting of the S&P 500 Index, or higher, which it occupied for a majority of the time from 1990 through 2013.

(Source: Bespoke)

Thus, even with the price recovery in oil prices from the $20s in 2016 to near $60 per barrel today, according to $WTIC prices, the energy weighting in the S&P 500 Index has gone down from 7.6% at the end of 2016 to roughly 5.0% today.

Oil Prices Are On The Rebound, Yet There's A Divergence

Even after all of the recent volatility, including a sharp rally in the first four months of 2019, a subsequent decline, and then a rebound, $WTIC oil prices are up roughly 26.7% in 2019, outpacing the strong 20.5% year-to-date gain in the S&P 500 Index.

(Source: Author, Stockcharts.com)

Since Jan. 1, 2016, $WTIC oil prices are up 55%, slightly trailing the gain in the S&P 500 Index, which is higher by 57%.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

However, even with the roughly 55% gain in crude oil prices since Jan. 1, 2016, the leading energy sector ETFs, including the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE), the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP) and the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH), have all under-performed the rise in $WTIC crude oil prices dramatically, in percentage terms, as shown below.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

XLE, which is dominated by the biggest energy equities, is up only 16.1% since Jan. 1, 2016. XOP, which is more heavily weighted toward the smaller exploration and production companies, is down -9.5% since Jan. 1, 2016, and OIH, which is a basket of oil service stocks, is actually down -41.2% since Jan. 1, 2016, despite the 55% rise in crude oil prices during this time frame.

Valuations Matter For Future Returns

Whether looking at the broad market, or individual equities, the price you pay is extremely important to your future return prospects.

Interestingly, today, the broader U.S. equity market is historically overvalued, implying very sub-par future returns, which I personally believe will be negative on a real return basis over a long future time frame.

(Source: Hussmanfunds.com)

Against this backdrop, energy equities, which we demonstrated earlier are a historically small portion of the S&P 500 Index, are extraordinarily cheap as an entire sector, entering 2019 with EV/2019 EBITDA multiples (7.3x) which were the cheapest, by far. REITs, interestingly, are having the highest EV/2019 EBITDA multiples (17.5), followed by the defensive consumer discretionary sector.

(Source: Antero Resources October 2018 Presentation)

Obviously, looking at performance year-to-date in 2019, the most expensive sector, REITs, has outpaced in performance the cheapest sector, energy, at least thus far.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

The performance gap is more striking the farther an investor goes back, circling back to the beginning of this article, and that's illustrated below.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

REITs, as measured by the Vanguard Real Estate ETF and the iShares Real Estate ETF, have outpaced the gains of the S&P 500 Index, with SPY rising 306.1% over the past decade (shown earlier in the article).

Going further, REITs, the formerly out-of-favor sector two decades ago, have crushed the performance of energy equities, which is the most out-of-favor sector in the market today.

Cenovus Energy: Poised To Outperform

The energy sector has become an increased focus at The Contrarian, as energy companies have seen their share prices bludgeoned on both a relative and absolute basis, particularly since 2016.

On this note, Cenovus is currently the #19 total return candidate of a selected group of equities we have targeted.

Using discounted cash flow analysis, as well as forward financial modeling, my long-term intrinsic value price for Cenovus is $25, which is significantly higher than today's share price of just under $9 per share.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

This targeted intrinsic value share price, which should be discounted back at the required annual rate of return to get a fair value price target today(I have used 10% for my modeling, which I think is high today), might seem too high given today's low CVE share price (roughly $9) relative to my intrinsic fair value target ($25).

However, a look at the chart above shows that CVE shares traded in the $15 range for a large majority of 2015 and 2016, which occurred when oil prices were lower, and this was before CVE's transforming acquisition of COP's Canadian oil assets.

Ultimately, since Jan. 1, 2016, oil prices have risen 55%, SPY has risen 57%, and CVE shares have declined -25.1%.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

This pattern of underperformance (which is starting to be broken in 2019 with CVE shares higher by 27.9% year-to-date as rising free cash flows spark a rally, more on this further down) goes back further, all the way to Nov. 30, 2009, when CVE shares began initially trading.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

Since its start of trading, CVE shares have declined -56.3%, with $WTIC oil prices down -24.4%, and SPY up 231.3%.

Building on the undervaluation narrative, at an EV/EBITDA of roughly 6, CVE is not quite as cheap on this metric as its former sibling EnCana, however, CVE is cheaper than the broader energy sector, which sports an EV/EBITDA multiple of around 7.

Additionally, at a forward price-to-earnings-to-growth ratio of roughly 0.6 (anything below 1 for this ratio, especially in today's turbo-charged markets, is attractive in my book), shares of CVE are cheap compared to the broader equity market.

Finally, shares of CVE, much like ECA, trade at a discount to the tangible book value, with CVE's tangible book value above $12 right now.

Thus, CVE, according to traditional valuation metrics, is a cheap stock.

To illustrate how cheap CVE is right now, consider that today, CVE's enterprise value is roughly $17 billion, and the market capitalization is roughly $11 billion, and remember that CVE bought COP's assets for $13.3 billion in March of 2017, including $10.6 billion in cash (which was majority funded by debt). Thus today, CVE, as a whole company, trades for not much more than the purchase price for COP's assets in March 2017.

Continuing the comparison to its former sibling, ECA had a recent enterprise value of roughly $15 billion, with a market capitalization of roughly $7 billion, so ECA is the more leveraged entity right now, as ECA seeks to capitalize on its growth prospects in unconventional liquids production, while CVE is more focused on generating cash flows from a more traditional integrated model.

Specific to cash flows, this is where CVE really has the potential to shine, with CVE delivering roughly $731 million in Free Funds Flow in the first quarter of 2019, driven by increased Western Canada Select (WCS) oil prices as the $WTIC-WCS spread narrowed.

(Source: Cenovus Energy)

The robust cash flows allowed Cenovus to repurchase $515 million in unsecured notes at a discount during the first four months of 2019, which brought the total debt purchased in the last six months to $1.4 billion.

Net debt stood at $8.1 billion at the end of first quarter of 2019, however, increased WCS prices, and the associated free cash flows, have the management of Cenovus confident that they can make significant progress in 2019 in getting to their long-term goal of $5 billion in net debt, which would facilitate another goal of bringing the net debt-to-EBITDA below 2.

The major risk for CVE is that CVE's oil production is Canadian focused, and as we saw over the past year, there can be wild swings in WCS prices, as pipeline and rail access constraints, have added to the perpetual discount.

In summary, CVE shares are significantly undervalued, as the company seeks to capitalize on its trans-formative asset purchase in 2017. On this note, CVE is generating substantial operating and free cash flows at today's current oil prices (WCS prices averaged $42.53 in the first quarter of 2019), let alone higher oil prices, which is my primary expectation going forward.

Closing Thoughts - CVE Shares Are Materially Undervalued

Energy equities as a percentage of the S&P 500 Index are near historical lows, and a much lower percentage than at the end of 2013, or even the end of 2016, when oil prices were actually lower.

This divergence is setting up a tremendous opportunity into the energy sector as a whole, and an even better opportunity in out-of-favor energy equities.

Cenovus Energy, an integrated, independent energy producer, is one of these undervalued, out-of-favor energy equities.

CVE is trading at roughly a 6 EV/EBITDA multiple, and the company is rapidly paying down debt, which will result in an increase in enterprise value flowing more directly to common shareholders.

For perspective, Procter & Gamble (PG), McDonald's (MCD), and Coca-Cola (KO), sport EV/EBITDA multiples of 17, 20, and 24, respectively.

Much like their former peer, EnCana, Cenovus, is not a small company, especially after their purchase of ConocoPhillips assets in March of 2017, with a current enterprise value of roughly $17 billion and a market capitalization of roughly $11 billion, though it's smaller than independent peer, Occidental Petroleum, who has an enterprise value closer to $50 billion.

Cenovus Energy's stock price has performed better in 2019, rising 27.9% YTD through Friday, July 5, 2019, actually outpacing the gains of $WTIC oil prices, and the S&P 500 Index, propelled higher by a significant positive turn in Cenovus's free cash flow generation.

Despite near-term progress, CVE shares have struggled mightily since their inception dating to Nov. 30, 2009, declining -56.3% over this time frame, trailing the declines of $WTIC (-24.4%), and the robust performance of the S&P 500 Index, which has gained 231.2% since Nov. 30, 2009.

This underperformance is particularly notable since Jan. 1, 2016, with CVE shares down by -25.1% over this time frame, while $WTIC oil prices are higher by 55.1%.

Ultimately, the divergence with CVE's share price compared to the rise in oil prices, combined with CVE's ability to generate free cash flows at today's oil prices, which it's now demonstrating in spades, particularly with an improved $WTIC-WCS spread is the catalyst to unlock the material undervaluation present in CVE shares.

Bigger picture, commodities are historically undervalued compared to equities and bonds. Bonds are at a dangerous precipice even compared to the building mania for passive investments. Fundamentals still do matter, fundamentals were always the wrong scapegoat, and I still believe 2019 is going to be a banner year for value equities, similar to 2000, as price discovery, after more than a decade of growth outperforming value, is poised to return with a vengeance.

To close, even though it has been a very difficult, almost decade-long stretch for value-oriented investors, with pockets of significant out-performance, including 2016, I think we are about to enter a golden age for active value investors who do the fundamental work who can find the future free cash flow-leading companies in the most out-of-favor sectors, and the most out-of-favor equities, including this public write-up, will be at the forefront of this opportunity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVE, ECA, SLB, AND SHORT SPY AS A MARKET HEDGE IN A LONG/SHORT PORTFOLIO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Every investor's situation is different. Positions can change at any time without warning. Please do your own due diligence and consult with your financial advisor, if you have one, before making any investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including detailed review of the companies' SEC filings. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication, and are subject to change without notice.