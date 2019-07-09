PCQ: Don't Pull A Muscle While Stretching For Yield

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ) as an investment option at its current market price. This is a fund I have favored for some time, and investors have been reaping double-digit rewards as 2019 has progressed. This is due to strong demand for municipal (muni) debt, particularly in high-tax states, such as California. While investors have been drawn to muni debt in most high-tax states, Californians have also benefited from a stronger financial backdrop, with the government reporting a budget surplus as well as rising tax rolls and a commitment to apply funds to long-term obligations. PCQ has also benefited from high UNII reserves, which allowed the fund to maintain its stated income level, even when other PIMCO CEFs faced distribution cuts earlier this year.

However, despite this positive backdrop, there are some attributes that concern me. Not surprisingly, the primary one is the rising cost of ownership, with the fund's premium to NAV approaching the 40% mark. Not only is this worryingly high on the surface, but it is also especially concerning when you consider PCQ is the most expensive PIMCO CEF available right now (in terms of premium to NAV), and it is markedly more expensive than the other CEFs holding California muni debt. This makes me question how much longer PCQ can maintain this lofty price. Furthermore, while PCQ has a good track record when it comes to paying its current distribution rate, the fund has seen its positive UNII balance consistently decline over time. In fairness, the balance is large enough to keep paying the same level of income for more than a year, based on the current drawdown rate. However, if the balance approaches even lower levels, investors may decide the premium price is hard to justify. Therefore, I recommend preparing for this scenario now, rather than later.

Background

First, a little background about PCQ. "The fund invests primarily in California municipal bonds, and therefore seeks to provide current income which is exempt from federal and California income tax, as well as the alternative minimum tax". Currently, the fund is trading at $19.47/share and pays a monthly distribution of $.077/share, which translates to an annual yield of 4.75%. I continued to recommend PCQ when I reviewed it back in March. Since that time, the fund has had a very positive move, returning over 11%, after accounting for distributions.

Given the large, short-term returns PCQ has been delivering, I wanted to reassess the fund to see if it still makes sense to hold, or add to, in the second half of the year. While I still see a positive macroeconomic backdrop for muni debt, especially in California, I am not convinced PCQ has much more upside left. While a rising premium and a yield below the 5% mark, I believe better options are out there, and I will explain why in detail below.

The Good: High Demand Boosting Asset Prices

I want to begin this review by providing some context around my outlook for muni debt as a whole. Simply, I remain bullish on the sector, as I have been for most of 2019. This is driven largely because of the SALT deduction limits, continued low interest rates, and multiple positive budget developments in states with high local taxes - such as California. In fact, a bullish article I wrote on a broad muni debt fund, PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (PMF), was just published last week, detailing many of the reasons behind this sentiment.

However, this does not imply that I am bullish on every muni-focused fund all the time. While PCQ is a fund I have favored recently, it is only one of many options, and it is not alone in performing well so far this year. In fact, the majority of the fixed-income market has seen strong, positive returns in 2019, as shown below:

Source: Nuveen

As you can see, muni debt has been holding its own, considering that after-tax gains on distributions remained competitive with other fixed-income options. As investors have been piling into fixed-income, the result has been positive not only for share prices but also for the underlying value of the assets themselves. In fact, due to especially strong demand for California muni debt, PCQ has seen its NAV gain almost 6% since 2019 began, in addition to paying out an annual yield of almost 5%. Clearly, momentum is on the side of fixed-income products, and PCQ has been reaping the rewards. However, as the chart above illustrates, strong returns have been registering across the board, so investors now have to consider the factors that could push each sub-sector higher from here since momentum can be found in multiple areas.

The Good: Improving Fiscal Position in CA

From my tone at the beginning of the article, it was probably clear I am no longer favoring PCQ at this time. However, as I mentioned in the preceding paragraph, I am still bullish on muni debt, and specifically California muni debt. Therefore, before I touch on the points that make me reluctant to continue recommending PCQ, I want to highlight the developments within California that continue to give me confidence this is a lucrative place, as a whole, to put cash to work.

Specifically, we are in the midst of budget season, and Californian Governor Gavin Newsom signed-off last month on a new budget that has become effective on July 1st. As a muni-focused investor, there were multiple items within the budget that gave me confidence bondholders will be paid back in full. There was a myriad of items, including new taxes, one-time payments to fund public employee retirement plans, and insurance requirements, that put California in a better fiscal position. Below, I will highlight a few items that I believe are particularly relevant to investors in municipal debt:

Funding for "Next Generation 911" (an upgraded 911 emergency system) through fees of up to $.80/month per phone line to manage the upgrade.

Subsidies for insurance premiums to be paid through fines on individuals who do not purchase insurance as well as through federal assistance. In effect, California has re-implemented the individual mandate.

Payments of around $9 billion will be made to the California Public Employees' Retirement System and the California State Teachers' Retirement System to fund pension obligations.

Source: State of California Department of Finance

My takeaway here is largely positive. It shows a commitment on behalf of the state government to pay down long-term, future obligations related to the pension. Out of control pension costs are something that many state governments, including New York, New Jersey, and Illinois are all grappling with. However, many states have not outlined clear measures to actually pay for these future pension obligations. Distinctively, California is making actual commitments to fund this expense, with the announced payments similar to what proposed (and paid) back in 2017. This is a positive development with long-term implications, so I view that the most positive.

The other items are also good news for muni debt holders. For example, upgrading an emergency system would not seem to be wildly important. But it does instill confidence because the state has proposed a way to pay for it, with the implementation of a phone-bill tax. Furthermore, the implementation of the penalty for not having purchasing health insurance should also improve state finances in a few ways. One, the impact of having fewer uninsured residents should take some of the fiscal pressure off hospitals and local governments that are grappling with medical bills that go unpaid. Two, it will raise some revenue, as some Californians will ultimately decide to pay the tax. Consider, back in 2016, about 1.5% of the population within the state opted to pay a penalty rather than purchase insurance, as shown in the graph below:

Source: The Sacramento Bee

Considering this historical precedent, the state is expecting to bring in roughly $300 million from these fines. This is a modest prediction and reconciles that some of the previously uninsured population will ultimately decide to buy insurance this time around, while the fines on those who don't will range from $695 to over $3,000 a year.

Ultimately, I view the latest budget as a win for muni debt investors and continue to favor purchasing muni debt from this state.

The Bad: Valuation Is A Huge Concern

I now want to shift gears and discuss my current concerns with PCQ. While I have recommended the fund over time, I have always been concerned with the premium price the fund trades at. As a more value-oriented investor, paying a steep premium for a CEF is something I struggle with, especially when there are lower-priced alternatives out there. Despite this, I previously felt the positive attributes for PCQ justified an above-average premium and, based on its performance, that logic appeared to be accurate.

While I noted in the earlier paragraphs that there are still strong underlying conditions within the California muni debt space, I now believe PCQ's premium is simply just too rich to get behind. In my March review, I noted that the 30% premium the fund was trading at was very high, but I did not see enough changing in the investment landscape that would suggest a correction was imminent. That turned out to the right, as PCQ has marched higher. However, the gains since March have come at a cost, as PCQ's premium has reached new heights and is now markedly more expensive than its peers. In fact, PCQ is now the most expensive PIMCO CEF in terms of premium to NAV, and it is trading at levels well above the alternative California debt-focused funds, as shown in the table below:

Current Premium to NAV 38.5% 2019 Average Premium 30.5% Premium in March review 29.8% YTD Premium High 38.8% YTD Premium Low 21.3% Current Premium: California Municipal Income III (PZC) 13.7% Current Premium: California Municipal Income II (PCK) 9.3%

Source: PIMCO

As you can see, the current valuation has reached quite extreme levels. With the premium above 38%, it is about three and four times the premiums of PZC and PCK, the primary PIMCO alternatives to PCQ. Furthermore, PCQ is well above its average for the year, which tells me now is probably not a smart time to initiate new positions, especially with those cheaper options available.

My takeaway here is not that PCQ is going to suddenly drop tomorrow. I still see a fundamental backdrop that is positive for muni debt, especially in the Golden State. However, I do not expect muni debt to suddenly see a surge in demand either, and that is what may be needed to push PCQ to new highs. While I expect investors to continue to be drawn to the sector, the story behind SALT deduction limits and the impact on high-tax states like California is well known. This is a development that has been helping the sector all year. Therefore, while I expect demand to be fairly stable and positive, I don't see a scenario where there is a surge in buying that forces investors to pay ridiculous prices for this exposure. There are options out there, and investors have been rotating incrementally into the sector. While I do not see the premiums within funds like PCQ, PCK, or PZC dropping sharply in the near term, I would expect investors to remain cautious on new buying. After all, the purpose of these funds is to protect capital and generate cash-free income. While PCQ offers the latter, the less expensive PIMCO CEF options would seem to have the advantage in the former.

Income Reserves Continue To Decline

A second concern I have deals with income production, which has been struggling in 2019. On the bright side, PCQ has a large UNII balance, which helps maintain the stated distribution even when income production stumbles. The current figure is $.31/share, which means the fund can sustain its current distribution for four more months even if it produces zero income, which is a very healthy figure on the surface. This metric, in and of itself, tells me the current distribution level is safe for the time being.

However, I do have some concerns. Primarily, the fund's income production has been pressured this year, with distribution coverage ratios currently resting in the upper 70%s, as shown below:

Source: PIMCO

Furthermore, while the $.31/share cushion is attractive, it has been steadily declining by $.02/share each month since January. Back in January, this figure stood at $.39/share and has consistently declined since that time, which is not a positive trend.

My takeaway here is mixed. On the one hand, PCQ's distribution does not appear to be in any immediate danger, so the fund has plenty of time to improve these metrics with no harm ultimately being done. Conversely, the trend is negative, and the fund is fortunate to have built up such a large bank of income. Seeing the figures decline for the past six months does concern me, although that is why PCQ's income reserve is so important in the first place. This allows the fund to stumble but still avoid distribution cuts. Therefore, my overall outlook is to be cautious. I do not believe a distribution cut is forthcoming, but I want to see these metrics improve before recommending purchases. Investors will not want to wait until the UNII balance decreases more markedly or worse when a cut is actually announced. At that point, retail investors will be the first to feel the pain.

Bottom line

PCQ has been a fund I have favored for some time, and investors would have reaped impressive rewards had they been holding through today. The fund has seen its share price climb higher and higher, and the tax-free income the fund delivers remains popular with investors. However, one does not invest in PCQ in isolation, and its current price to own is simply too rich for my blood. With a premium approaching 40%, I am no longer backing this long-term winner, as cheaper alternatives exist, even within the PIMCO family. PCZ and PCK offer similar levels of income, and they do not trade at a level even close to a 40% premium. Furthermore, PCQ has seen its yield fall below the 5% mark, which is largely a result of the share price moving rapidly higher. While great for capital appreciation, it decreases the attractiveness for new buyers, and that could hinder future gains.

While I remain generally bullish on muni debt, within California and nationwide, I have to suggest investors look elsewhere for income. PCQ has seen its cost to own increase while simultaneously seeing its income metrics struggle and that is not a reassuring trend. Therefore, I am changing my outlook on PCQ at this time and would encourage investors to consider alternative options.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PCI, PMF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.