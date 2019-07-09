Amazon: New Highs Coming

Plus, Prime Day is a near-term catalyst for the stock price.

What I find most amazing about this growth story is the company sees tons of growth ahead.

Amazon retail as an economy is going to outperform most other economies.

With Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) I'm not sure where to begin. But I think in this market given up and down economies, Amazon has a chance to outperform other stocks and most global economies. Amazon sees tons of growth opportunities ahead in retail and their AWS has been an unstoppable juggernaut. I care about earnings and my earnings estimates are starting to breakout.

Amazon New Highs? Bold Call

I guess hitting new highs isn't such a bold call really, right? I also think that if the market is at new highs, Amazon is a much, much better investment than the general market.

The general market economy is seeing a slowdown. Amazon's revenues have the chance to maintain this year and maybe accelerate. As AWS' faster growth profile means more to Amazon's revenue mix, the growth rate can improve.

Let's review.

Overall Revenue Growth Rates

2018 2018 2018 2018 2019 2019 2019 2019 Q1 A Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 A Q2 E Q3 E Q4 E Sales 51042 52922 56576 72383 59700 61480 67187 88322 Growth 42.9% 39.4% 29.3% 19.7% 17.0% 16.2% 18.8% 22.0% 2 yr 65.5% 64.3% 63.1% 57.9% 59.9% 55.6% 48.1% 41.8%

Source: Elazar Advisors models with data pulled from Amazon earnings releases

The growth rate has slowed a touch in the last year but as we get deeper into the year we face easier year-ago comparisons which can mean better growth rates later in the year.

AWS, Main Driver

2018 2018 2018 2018 2019 2019 2019 2019 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 A Q2 E Q3 E Q4 E AWS 5442 6150 6679 7430 7696 8610 9638 10750 AWS Rev Growth 48.6% 50.0% 45.7% 45.3% 41.4% 40.0% 44.3% 44.7% Change Gr Rate 4.0% 1.4% -4.3% -0.4% -3.9% -1.4% 4.3% 0.4% 2yr gr rt% 91.3% 92.1% 87.6% 89.9% 90.1% 90.0% 90.0% 90.0%

Source: Elazar Advisors models with data pulled from Amazon earnings releases

AWS is the company's largest profit driver and most consistent revenue contributor.

We look at the two-year revenue growth rate which is a formula adding this year's revenue growth rate plus last year's same-quarter revenue growth rate.

We look at the two-year to spot trends because it smoothes out one-timers from this year or last year to identify that underlying trend.

You see that AWS has been very, very consistent at about a 90% two-year growth rate.

That being the company's largest profit contributor makes this story a steadier story than the overall economy, in my opinion.

Despite the general tech slowdown, cloud spending by enterprise has generally held up. It's held up much better than overall tech spending. That's likely because enterprise gets to upgrade without the big up-front costs of past decades' upgrade cycles.

But look at what AWS is producing in profits for the overall company.

2018 2018 2018 2018 2019 2019 2019 2019 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 E Q3 E Q4 E AWS Segm Oper Profit 1400 1642 2077 2177 2223 2440 3088 3384 Growth 57.3% 79.3% 77.4% 60.8% 58.8% 45.7% 47.6% 64.2% 2yr gr% 104.7% 106.8% 113.4% 107.0% 116.1% 125.0% 125.0% 125.0% Margin 25.7% 26.7% 31.1% 29.3% 28.9% 28.3% 32.0% 31.5% bp change 1.42% 4.36% 5.55% 2.82% 3.16% 1.64% 0.95% 2.18% 2yr 2.19% 1.82% 4.45% 3.11% 4.57% 6.00% 6.50% 5.00%

Source: Elazar Advisors models with data pulled from Amazon earnings releases

That $2.2B in profits was half of the company's profits last quarter.

If you look at the two-year margin trajectory you see something exciting, it's accelerating. 2% to 1.8% to 4.4% to 3.1% to 4.6% last quarter. That is a very powerful trend. That's something my subscribers know I'm always looking for - accelerating two-year revenue or margin trends. That's what drives earnings and generally earnings are what drives stock prices.

The company's largest profit driver's growth rate is accelerating on a two-year basis.

The main reason is they invested heavily into AWS over the last couple of years. That investment growth rate is potentially slowing yet the revenues are not.

That's leading to this profit leverage.

Big Market Share Gains Ahead

We speak to most of our companies under coverage. We cover most of the major tech companies.

What impressed me so much when I recently spoke to Amazon is that they believe they have small market share in most of their retail categories.

That tells me that they see big upside in many of their main categories similar to an early growth company.

After I heard that I thought of them more as an economy than a company. If they see opportunity that tells me this story still has legs.

1-Day Delivery

Expenses bulked up as they prepared and rolled out one-day delivery. But now we should see the revenue boost from one-day starting this quarter.

Listen to how bullish they were about one-day delivery driving new business.

This is from their last earnings call,

"...the vast majority of our selection is available to you in two days. ...If we get that to one-day, we literally cut it in half, that's tough math for you. I'm sorry to do that. But the - we think that that will open up a lot of potential purchases that - and it will open up convenience to those customers. So we've been experimenting on a lot of different formats as you know, two-day, one-day, same-day, two-hour, stores, there's all types of - points of being there for the customer, when they need us at different points in their consideration set. So we really think it's going to be groundbreaking for Prime customers."

Amazon's formula for gaining share has been low prices and convenience.

This quarter's roll-out of one-day delivery is going to add to that. Amazon's excited about it adding to revenues.

When Is Prime Day?

Source

Prime Day is the next coming catalyst July 15-16.

It may be a help for the stock price as well that can get people excited about Amazon despite all the stories of a slower economy.

Last year's Prime Day was their biggest ever. I expect this year should have similar big news especially when you consider the one-day shipping driver to sales.

This type of hype/catalyst news can help the stock price break out to new all-time highs.

Earnings Coming

Amazon reports earnings later this month. I didn't see that they officially scheduled a date yet.

Amazon has been showing big earnings upside each quarter over the last year or two. My guess is investors will take them for being conservative whatever they guide.

So you probably get a beat. If the guide is weak, since they've been nicely beating quarters, investors will take it for conservatism.

So that may help the earnings event risk/reward as well.

If AWS profits continue and retail holds on, I expect another good showing on earnings.

Target Price

Because of the AWS earnings leverage we have big earnings for Amazon for 2020 which is much higher than the Street (See full model: paywall). We can easily get over 50% 12-month upside potential based on our above-Street numbers.

Some Risk

A government panel is meeting Amazon, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL) next week about antitrust concerns. It needs watching.

For Amazon though, breaking out AWS value could actually be a valuation enhancer. I may follow up on that.

Conclusion

With the stock market breaking out anyway, it's probably safer to own a company that's doing well.

AWS is their biggest driver with no signs of slowing.

Retail has a big catalyst coming in the next week.

This stock is likely about to break out to all-time highs.

