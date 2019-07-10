Demographics And Weed Support More Gains In SMG Shares

When I am not analyzing markets or writing, I love to putter around in the garden. Watching plants grow is relaxation and connects one with nature. Scotts Miracle-Gro is a product that I have used over the years. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) has been around for over one hundred and fifty years, and its products have helped both hobbyists like me and those in the business of growing agricultural products. The company’s profile states:

“The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products. The company also provides gardening and landscape products, including water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions. In addition, it offers hydroponic products that help users grow plants, flowers, and vegetables in an indoor or urban environment; and insect control products, rodent control products, and weed control products for home areas. The company offers its products under the Scotts, Turf Builder, EZ Seed, PatchMaster, Thick'R Lawn, GrubEx, EdgeGuard, Handy Green II, Scotts OxiCleanTM3, Miracle-Gro, LiquaFeed, Osmocote, Shake N Feed, Hyponex, Earthgro, SuperSoil, Fafard, Nature Scapes, Ortho, Miracle-Gro Organic Choice, Nature's Care, Whitney Farms, EcoScraps, Gro-ables, Hydroponics, Gavita, Botanicare, Vermicrop, Agrolux, Can-Filters, Sun System, Gro Pro, Mother Earth, Hurricane, Grower's Edge, AeroGarden, Ortho Weed B Gon, Roundup, and Groundclear brands. It serves home centers, mass merchandisers, warehouse clubs, large hardware chains, independent hardware stores, nurseries, garden centers, e-commerce platforms, food and drug stores, and indoor gardening and hydroponic distributors and retailers through a direct sales force, and network of brokers and distributors. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Marysville, Ohio.”

Every time we pass a beautifully manicured lawn, a garden, or even a farm, it is likely that SMG products are some of the critical ingredients. SMG manufacturers the products that protect against the elements and assist Mother Nature.

A huge winner since 2008

Shares of SMG have been on a one-way path higher since 2008. The S&P 500 futures contract moved from 665.75 since the lows during the global financial crisis in 2008 to 2977.50 on July 8, 2019, a rise of around three and one-half times. Over the same period, SMG shares did even better than the S&P 500.

Source: Barchart

As the chart shows, SMG shares hit a low at $16.12 in July 2008 and were trading at $99.28 on July 9, 2019, 6.2 times higher over the period. The market has grown for SMG’s products over the past decade as a result of demographic factors. At the turn of this century, the shares were trading around the $20 level.

Population growth is a supportive factor

When the clock struck midnight on December 31, 1999, there were approximately six billion people on the face of the earth.

Source: Population Clock

As the chart shows, at 7.584 billion, the number of people inhabiting our planet has grown by over 26% since 2000. For companies like Scotts Miracle-Gro, the addressable market has exploded. As the population continues to grow at a rate of around 20 million each quarter, that trend continues. At the same time, increasing wealth around the globe has increased the demand for the products that the company offers. An expanding addressable market with more resources is a powerful force for revenue growth at SMG.

The legalization of marijuana fertilizes SMG shares

While demographics have been an influential factor for SMG earnings, the legalization of marijuana in a growing number of states in the US has likely turbocharged earnings for Scotts Miracle-Gro. The company is a pick and shovel servicing business for pot growers as the products include many of the tools necessary to plants, grow, and harvest healthy marijuana plants.

At the turn of this century, the business of growing marijuana was in the hands of those breaking the law. Today, it is perhaps the fastest-growing legitimate agricultural business across the United States. In areas where the climate does not support crop growth, SMG’s hydroponic products “help users grow plants, flowers, and vegetables in an indoor environment.” The company profile may not cite pot growers directly, but the demand for Miracle-Gro products from this growing business is having a significant impact on revenues for SMG.

A takeover candidate given its market cap

SMG has a market capitalization of $5.506 billion as of July 9 with the shares trading at just under the $100 level. The company trades an average of 428,258 shares each day and trades at a 22.06 price to earnings multiple. The company pays shareholders a 2.18% dividend at the current share price.

The historical revenue and share price growth of the company and its relatively small market cap of just over $5.5 billion makes SMG a candidate for a larger agricultural company sitting on a pile of cash that is looking for a diamond to add to their portfolio. Last year, Glencore PLC (OTCPK:GLNCY) made overtures to Bunge Limited (BG) to enhance the commodity trader’s agricultural business. At a lower overall market cap, with a growing business supporting agriculture and the budding marijuana business, it may not be long before a suitor comes along to pay up dramatically for the Scotts Miracle-Grow Company.

Plenty of room for growth in Scotts Miracle-Gro shares

Even if there is no takeover attempts over the coming months or even years, the growth of the pot business in the US, and demographic factors around the world are screaming that the trajectory of SMG stock is no fluke. Hydroponics is turbocharging the company’s profits, and that trend is likely to continue as more states in the US legalize marijuana, and the Federal government eventually gives into the states and supports and taxes the business.

Perhaps the most likely candidates to take over SMG are the leading cigarette-producing companies. As cigarette demand falls and marijuana consumption rises the cash-rich companies like Altria Group (MO) with a market cap of over $90 billion, and piles of cash could swoop in and buy a pick and shovel company like SMG that supports the weed business. The current trends are telling us that the path of least resistance of SMG shares is higher with lots of room for gains from $100 per share. And, a takeover could be at a much higher price level if a bidding war gets underway.

The author will buy SMG on any price dip