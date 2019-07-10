Tesla Quietly Cuts Model 3 Lease Prices Again, Signaling Weak Demand

Tesla's Q3 risks a repeat of the disappointing Q1 results as the FIT credit reduction on July 1st likely pulled demand forward into Q2.

Tesla is signaling that it will miss 2019 delivery guidance of 360,000-400,000 units by not reaffirming guidance.

After an initial positive reaction to Tesla's (TSLA) latest delivery data showing 95,200 units shipped in Q2, Tesla shares have steadily sold off over the past week. I believe this is in part due to evidence showing underlying demand at the current price level is not strong enough to support Tesla's 360,000-400,000 2019 delivery guidance, and I believe Q2 could prove to be the high water mark for deliveries this year.

Tesla April Lease Introduction And May Lease Price Cut

When Tesla introduced leasing this April, the monthly payment for the SR+ was $504/mo, AWD was $674/mo, and Performance was $843 a month, all with $3000 down. At these rates, we get the below numbers for gross revenue generation

Less than a month later, on May 3rd, Tesla increased the lease down payments from $3000 to $4500, but significantly reduced monthly lease rates, highlighted by introducing a $399/month lease on the SR+. This reduced revenue by a little over $2,000 for the SR+ and $3,000 for the Performance. (Technical note: For simplicity, I'm ignoring the time value of money, as the difference from the larger down payment is not significant.)

Tesla July 1st Stealth Lease Price Cut

On July 1st, another $1875 of the FIT credit expired for Tesla. All other things being equal, we would expect the monthly lease cost for the Model 3 to rise roughly ~$60/month, but this didn't happen.

The key to this stealth price cut is the way the FIT credit works with leases. Rather than being paid to the lessee, or lease customer, it is paid directly to the lessor, or leasing company, and treated as a capital cost reduction, sort of like an additional down payment. The lessor receives the payment directly and passes it on to the customer in the form of lower monthly payments.

As we can see from the bottom note, the $4500 down payment and $695 acquisition fee remain the same. This means Tesla is absorbing the FIT credit and receiving $1875 less for each Model 3 it leases.

Even on the SR+ lease, presumably the model with the lowest margin, Tesla has effectively cut the lease price twice for a cumulative cut of over $4000 in less than 3 months since leasing was available.

Stealth walk back of full year delivery guidance?

After delivering 63,000 vehicles in Q1 and 95,200 vehicles in Q2, Tesla will need to average over 100,000 deliveries in Q3 and Q4 to hit the low end of their guidance. I don't think this is possible without further price cuts.

Even with the disappointing Q1 delivery numbers, Tesla's Q1-2019 Deliveries update stated that they "reaffirm our prior guidance of 360,000 to 400,000 vehicle deliveries in 2019." But despite the positive Q2 delivery number, this language is notably absent from the Q2-19 Deliveries update.

Conclusion

Warren Buffett has famously quipped that "If you have to have a prayer session before raising the price by 10 percent, then you've got a terrible business." Tesla finally introduced a Model 3 leasing option, but already needed two rounds of price reductions in hopes of preserving volume. In the 3 months since it has offered leasing on the Model 3, Tesla has effectively reduced lease pricing 13%.

This, plus the removal of the language reaffirming full year guidance, makes me believe a big Q3 delivery miss is coming, which could be a major negative turning point for the stock as the narrative of year over year revenue and unit growth finally ends.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Short via long dated put options