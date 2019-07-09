iAnthus: 6% Gross Margin Was Ugly And Unexpected

We think iAnthus is fairly valued at the moment even after the recent drop in its share price; operational results need to improve in Q2.

Welcome to our Cannabis Earnings series where we break down the latest earnings to help you focus on the most important topics.

Introduction

iAnthus Capital (OTCQX:ITHUF) has been a laggard among U.S. MSOs and despite the company reaching several important milestones. The company closed its MPX acquisition and launched a national brand "be". However, its recently reported 2019 Q1 results were disappointing and gross margin fell to a depressing 6%. There remains a lot of work to do before it could integrate MPX and restore its margin back to industry norms.

(All amounts in USD)

2019 Q1 Review

iAnthus reported 2019 Q1 results which showed a massive jump in its revenue to $10 million compared to only $2 million in the prior quarter. The large increase in revenue was largely due to the partial inclusion of MPX which closed on February 5, 2019. The latest financials we have on MPX was from 2018 Q3 when the company generated C$15 million in sales and C$4.4 million in gross profits. For illustrative purposes, assuming that MPX generated C$15 million or roughly $11 million in sales last quarter, iAnthus' original businesses would have generated close to $3 million in sales (given MPX is only included for 60% of the quarter). The point we are trying to make is that iAnthus remains significantly smaller and less developed when you compare it to other MSOs, as we tried to illustrate in "Trying To Catch Up From Behind." MPX was a much more mature business that generated substantial revenue and was trading at a much lower EV/Revenue multiple when iAnthus acquired it. As a result, iAnthus is benefiting from an instant uptick in revenue but it is also important to analyze its pre-acquisition assets which will drive most of its expected growth in the near to medium term.

(Source: Public Information)

Despite a jump in revenue, iAnthus reported remarkably lower gross profit last quarter. The company recorded gross profits of $0.5 million last quarter which indicates a gross margin of only 6%! So what happened?

Based on the disclosure below, we can see that iAnthus reports in two operating segments. The Eastern Region reported a gross margin of 33% which was still much lower than peers. The Eastern includes Florida, New York, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Vermont, and Maryland (acquired from MPX). However, the Western Region reported negative gross profits of $850k which caused the consolidated gross margin to dip to 6% from 32% last quarter. The Western Region includes California, Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The weakness in the Western Region is surprising given MPX has 4 operating locations in Arizona and in addition to the 4 stores from iAnthus. Management attributed the weak margin to integration, restructuring, and contribution from MPX. We think investors need to be concerned with the astonishingly low margins in the segment as it indicates certain levels of operational challenges and room for better execution.

(Financial Statements and MD&A)

Stock Options Shenanigans

iAnthus is going through some tough times, especially after management irritated investors with a recent announcement to reissue stock options at lower prices. After investors expressed their anger by sending its shares diving, iAnthus apologized and decided to reverse its course by reissuing those stock options with a minimum price of C$7.50. While the decision to reissue stock options at much higher prices is not ideal for employee morale, management decided to do this to avoid further damages. With shares trading around C$4, we think there could be complaints from employees.

(Source: TSX)

iAnthus currently trades at 20x EV/Revenue which is in-line with its MSO peers such as Green Thumb (OTCQX:GTBIF), Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF), and Harvest Health (OTCQX:HRVSF). We think iAnthus is richly valued at current levels given its quality of revenue is worse than most peers. Despite reaching $9 million of revenue last quarter, the company reported an ugly gross margin of 6% while most peers reported margins in the range of 40% to 60%. While we would give iAnthus the benefit of the doubt that this last quarter was impacted by M&A and one-time costs, we think it remains a few quarters behind other MSOs in terms of scale and profitability.

Looking Ahead

iAnthus is one of the less developed MSOs despite having a strong foundation of assets across key markets. We think the MPX acquisition was a great move strategically; however, the early financial results were concerning as gross margin fell sharply to 6% last quarter. Considering acquisition-related one-time items, we think 2019 Q2 will become a key quarter to watch for iAnthus as investors assess management's ability to manage costs and its path to profitability. We think iAnthus is fairly valued at the moment and would stay on the sidelines before margins improve drastically.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.