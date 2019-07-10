Recession-Proof Your REIT Portfolio

My final word of caution is do not bet the farm on these high-yielding sucker yields.

On July 5, 2019, after all the 4th of July fireworks had been set off, shot upward, and fizzled out…

It turned out that the celebration had actually only begun.

Grilled hamburgers and hotdogs, apple pies, and festive reds, whites, and blues bursting in air are all well and good. You won’t find me objecting to any of it.

But there are concepts and creations that are much bigger and better (and less calorie or bug bite-laden) out there. This includes the freedom to choose where you work instead of being stuck in some dead-end rut for the rest of your life because you have no other option to pay the bills.

That’s not a right, I know. And it’s not even the most important privilege out there. But when you see something like the following headline from CNBC?

Let’s just say it’s hardly something to complain about.

Published in the earlier hours of Friday, July 5, it highlighted how:

Payroll growth rebounded sharply in June as the U.S. economy added 224,000 jobs, the best gain since January and running contrary to worries that both the employment picture and overall growth picture were beginning to weaken. The unemployment rate edged up to 3.7% as labor force participation rose, according to the Labor Department.

Economists surveyed by Dow Jones had expected non-farm payrolls to rise by 165,000 and the unemployment rate to hold steady at 3.6%.

As for gross domestic product growth for the now-completed second quarter, we’re still waiting to hear those figures. But it seems safe to say we won’t be plummeting too far – if at all – from the 3.1% recorded in the first three months of the year.

Looking good, America!

Looking good.

For now.

It’s a Bird. It’s a Plane. It’s… Superstock?

I don’t mean to sound unpatriotic, ungrateful, or otherwise pessimistic with that last statement I made. I love my country, and I plan to continue loving my country whenever the next economic downturn decides to hit.

That’s actually my point though: That an economic downturn will hit. There’s no doubt in my mind about that much.

It might not hit until next year. Or for five years. Or for 10, for that matter.

But it will hit eventually, when that’s just the way markets go: With their climbs and their pullbacks, their ups and downs, their booms and recessions. And while we analysts and you followers do our very best to predict when we’re going to see which…

Ultimately, it really is a guessing game.

If you want to come out a winner anyway, you need to fill your portfolio with smart, solid investments. This comes down to owning the right number of assets across the right range of categories – with respect to your particular situation.

That way, when one stock or segment goes down, another can absorb that shock at best and keep your portfolio afloat at worst.

I know this can lead to a whole assortment of questions that might sound very complicated. But it doesn’t have to be. Especially when real estate investment trusts, or REITs, are involved.

They’re hardly “Superstock” that can save you from every recession or ill wind that blows your way. (For the record, Superstock doesn’t exist.)

But the best of the best of them are exceptionally hardy. They might not be faster than a speeding bullet or able to leap tall buildings in a single bound – though they do oftentimes involve very tall buildings…

Yet they’re sturdy, reliable, and tend to come out ahead in the end. Recession or not.

I’m Not Making This Up

There are, of course, unsafe and unsound REITs out there. I’ve covered such examples enough by now that anyone following me even for the last two weeks should know.

I greatly value my reputation for calling ‘em how I see ‘em. So I’ll be the first person to point out when a REIT just isn’t right.

For instance, I published an article on June 27 titled “Don’t Bet the Farm on Mortgage REITs… Unless You Want to End Up Milking Cows.” And believe me when I say it was every bit as harsh on the mentioned investments as the title implies.

For proof of that, here’s how I wrote about them:

Since 1972 (through May 2019)… equity REITs have returned an average of 12.7% compared with 9.3% for mortgage REITs. I can assure you that there are ZERO earnings growth stories with mortgage REITs. And my final word of caution is do not bet the farm on these high-yielding sucker yields (unless you want to end up milking the cows).

I hope that paragraph assures you that I’m not just recommending the following corporate assets because I’m a REIT junky.

I’m recommending them because of where they’ve been before, how they’ve handled themselves…

And how I truly believe they can go from here.

No matter any recessions coming our way.

Ignore The Market’s Short-Term Obsession With Interest Rates And Always Think About The Fundamentals

In the short term REITs can indeed be highly correlated to interest rates, specifically long-term yields like the 10-year US Treasury. However, in the short term the market is famously stupid and misprices even the highest quality blue-chips (thus how contrarian value investors like us make our money).

The historical evidence is clear, that over the long-term (10-plus years) there's virtually no correlation between 10-year yields and REIT total returns.

What’s more, REITs tend to do best in a gradually rising long-term (and short-term) rate environment because it means a strong economy, and thus thriving tenants that grant REITs stronger pricing power to raise rents. Combined with the competitive advantages that higher-quality REITs process (especially access to low-cost capital) this explains why REITs like Realty Income (O) actually achieve their best growth rates during rising rate environments.

Yet, as we screen for the highest quality REITs – we refer to as SWANs – we find that many of the companies are no longer cheap. Thanks in large part to that, we are facing a falling rate environment because the bond market is signaling concern over steadily worsening economic fundamentals.

The good news is that the 10y-3m yield curve, the best recession forecaster ever discovered, remains stable at around -25 bp. That means the bond market (the so-called “smart money” on Wall Street) likely believes that the Federal Reserve can cut rates 50 basis points and likely un-invert the curve (thus preventing a recession).

This means that today remains a good time for long-term income investors to keep buying undervalued REITs.

But should America’s economic outlook brighten in the coming months (say due to an end to the trade war) and interest rates start rising higher, remember that this will be a reason to cheer, and not fear for your REIT portfolio. Rising interest rates are a sign of economic vitality, and ultimately prosperity is good for all dividend stocks, especially REITs.

Thus, we decided we would put together a recession-proof portfolio based on REITs that are trading with a definitive margin of safety. To screen for these REITs, we opted to compare the current for price for each REIT with our fair value target. Source: iREIT

As you can see, the cheapest names (screening for variance of price target and current price) are Tanger Outlets (SKT), Brixmor (BRX), Kimco Realty (KIM), Iron Mountain (IRM), and Physicians Realty (DOC). The purpose for this exercise is not just to provide you with a list of the cheapest REITs, but to also screen for their quality metric, such as P/FFO, dividend yield, and payout ratio.

Source: iREIT

The average dividend yield for these 15 REITs is 6.17% and the average payout ratio is 73.5% (excluding the commercial mREITs). Although there are three shopping center REITs and two mall REITs included, the portfolio provides sound diversification as viewed below:

Source: iREIT

To further reduce volatility in this newly-created portfolio, we recommend balancing with around 25% in preferred REIT shares, and we have already been busy building a preferred REIT portfolio (on the Marketplace) that consists of 18 issues with an average yield of 6.67%.

Source: iREIT

By utilizing this preferred REIT portfolio (25%) and these 15 REITs (75%), the investor is limiting his or her exposure to the common equity of each REIT to 5%. In addition, the average yield for the portfolio is 6.31% (vs. 6.17% without the preferreds).

In closing, I’m a REIT analyst, not an economist, so it’s impossible for me to tell you when the next recession will strike, but It would be wise to consider the lessons learned from the last recession to prepare for the most effective countercyclical answers to the next one.

We have provided 15 REITs that are trading at what we consider to be attractive pricing levels and a portfolio of REIT preferreds. While the outlook for 2019 looks good, most agree that a recession is possible before the next presidential inauguration. In a research report Guggenheim Partners explains,

“The deterioration in leading indicators, inversion of the yield curve, and tightening of monetary policy all contribute to rising recession risks. As we expect these trends to continue in 2019, we should see recession risk rise throughout the year.”

Guggenheim’s view is that “the next recession will begin as early as the first half of 2020 remains intact in the latest update of our Recession Dashboard and Recession Probability Model.”

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRX, DOC, IRM, KIM, O, SKT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.