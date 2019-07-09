Add Exposure To Gold Through NUGT

Gold has broken out of its multi-year dormancy. I believe it is in the infancy stages of what could be a huge sustained uptrend.

I have in recent articles detailed my strong conviction that gold has broken out of its 5-year dormancy and is in the infant stages of what could be a huge multi-year uptrend.

On June 17, in "Gold On Cusp Of Breakout", I urged readers to long gold when XAU/USD was trading at $1,340. In a matter of a few days' time, gold rocketed and hit a high of $1,440 on June 25. Now, gold is taking a breather and is sitting right at the $1,400 level.

The purpose of this article is to inform readers to take advantage of the recent dip to load up on long-gold positions and a leveraged ETF they can buy into.

Weekly Chart: XAU/USD

Source: Tradingview.com

My conviction in gold moving higher in the months to come stems from its recent break out from its 5-year range of $1,050-1,375. Price action has been contained in this range since 2013, and gold has finally chosen a direction to the upside. I believe this move will be explosive, and it is likely gold will trade at $1,600 in the coming months.

From a macroeconomic perspective, interest rates around the world have been falling with global central banks taking turns to advocate accommodative monetary policies. The Federal Reserve now looks set to cut interest rates in July, which would mark a very sharp turnaround from its hiking strategy in 2018. Gold as an asset, has zero yield, and thus a lower interest rate environment will be very supportive for gold.

Daily Chart: XAU/USD

Source: Tradingview.com

On Friday, gold fell from $1,420 to around $1,390 after US non-farm payrolls came in better than expected. The stronger than expected jobs data led to traders reducing the probability that the Federal Reserve will remain dovish. For me, the Fed has already committed to a dovish stance for 2019, and having already changed gears from hawkish to dovish, I would be very surprised if they reversed gears once more, as doing so would pour doubt on their already-wavering credibility.

As such, I would like to suggest a leveraged ETF for readers to buy into to gain exposure to the long-gold trade - Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x ETF (NUGT). Firstly, NUGT makes use of leverage, so for readers who are uncomfortable with leveraged ETFs, this may not be the product for you.

NUGT provides 3x leverage on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners Index, which as its name suggests, comprises of publicly-traded companies primarily involved in the mining of gold around the world. The VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) replicates this index but not in a leveraged fashion. GDX's top holdings include mostly large-cap gold miners like Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM), Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD), Newcrest Mining (OTCPK:NCMGF) etc. It has a total of 44 holdings, as of 31 May 2019. Simply put, NUGT offers 3x leverage on GDX.

GDX Top 10 Holdings

Source: VanEck Website

Now, I like the 3x leverage that NUGT provides. This means that for 1 unit of capital, I can potentially gain exposure to 3 units of capital. Of course, leverage is a double-edged sword. If GDX falls, I would expect NUGT to fall thrice as much. If GDX rises, I would expect NUGT to rise thrice as quickly. That said, the bottom line is that for every unit of capital I place into GDX, I can put in one-third of that capital into NUGT and still gain the same amount of exposure.

NUGT has a higher expense ratio of 1.23% p.a. compared to GDX's 0.52% p.a. To me, this expense ratio is measly compared to the huge upside gains potentially in store for gold moving forward. With Assets Under Management of NUGT standing at a sizeable $1.25 billion and 90-day average trading volume of 5.5 million shares, this greatly mitigates the risk of low liquidity or price dislocations.

Why do I prefer gold miners over gold?

Gold miners have a high beta to gold price, meaning miners are expected to outperform gold when gold prices move higher, and vice versa when gold prices fall. In the below chart, I compare the year-to-date performance for SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) which replicates gold prices, GDX, and NUGT. Not surprisingly, NUGT is the best performer, followed by GDX, and then GLD. At least on a YTD basis, GDX's beta against GLD is about 2x. NUGT's beta against GLD should be approximately 6x.

Comparison Chart: GLD, GDX, NUGT

Data by YCharts

To reiterate my stance, I strongly believe gold is in the infancy stage of a huge multi-year uptrend, with my intermediate target at $1,600. With current prices at $1,400, there is still potentially more upside for gold.

To express my bullish view on gold, the most efficient use of capital would be to buy NUGT, which has an estimated beta of 6x to gold prices. The ETF buys into a relatively diversified portfolio of large-cap gold miners and has sizeable AUM and daily trading volumes to mitigate risks of illiquid trading or price dislocations.

I suggest buying NUGT at market with gold price trading at $1,400. Look to take profit on NUGT when gold price hits my intermediate price target of $1,600.

The most immediate risk I foresee to my call for higher gold prices is a rising interest rate environment, which should put pressure on gold as a zero-yield asset. That said, with the Federal Reserve committed to keeping monetary policy accommodative this year and Trump somewhat forcefully championing for lower interest rates to keep the stock market purring along, I think the odds are for interest rates to stay suppressed in the medium term, which should be conducive for gold prices.

Daily Chart: NUGT

Source: Tradingview.com

Disclosure: I am/we are long NUGT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.