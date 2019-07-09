Centene Undervalued; Patient Shareholders Will Profit

Management at CNC are quite focused on shareholder return and are capable of executing on their operational strategy.

Centene Corporation is undervalued on fundamentals, especially in light of its recent dealmaking.

Centene Corporation (CNC), a ~$21 billion managed care health plan company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, represents an interesting long buying opportunity for shareholders today. The stock is down slightly year-to-date in light of uncertainty around its $15 billion acquisition of WellCare Health plans (WCG) announced in March.

While this deal is somewhat negative to short-term earnings, as management has acknowledged, substantial synergies in the long term should prove themselves out given the companies' similar business lines and operations. This makes CNC shares an attractive investment opportunity today for patient investors.

Strong Fundamentals and Forward Prospects

CNC trades in line with peers on a trailing P/E basis, but looks undervalued on a forward P/E basis, trading at just over 10x consensus estimates. At 0.3x sales, 1.8x book value, and just 3x cash value, the company appears somewhat undervalued on traditional fundamental metrics. While YTD stock price performance has been neutral to slightly negative for long equity holders, CNC's 5-year track record is strong.

The company's share price has appreciated by nearly 170% over the past five years in a market with strong secular tailwinds after the passage of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (PPACA).

Management has guided (at midpoint) to ~17% year-over-year revenue growth for FY 2019, with expected revenue in the $69.7-70.5 billion range.

It is important to note that this business vertical has slim operating and net income margins, an additional potential risk (see "Risks" section below) which shareholders should be acutely aware.

Shareholder-Friendly Management

Management at CNC have historically been quite focused on shareholder return and are capable of executing on their operational strategy. A quick look at the detailed investor presentation management shared with the market at the end of 2018 reveals the current team's compelling execution experience.

One highlight: Management successfully executed wins in both existing (Arizona, Florida, Kansas, Washington) and brand new (Iowa, New Mexico) Medicare markets in 2018 alone.

Management has also grown total revenue through a compelling combination of strategic acquisitions, product and market expansions in existing lines, and careful investments.

To me, one of the most compelling reasons to invest in CNC shares today is the expectation for double digit percentage growth in both revenue and profit over the coming periods. Investors who want some more granularity on the bridge to this compelling headline statement are free to examine the waterfall charts in the investor presentation from the end of last year. This is not taking into account the attractive WCG transaction, which should offer some even more compelling upside over the longer term for patient shareholders.

Risks

There is a slight risk the operational synergies expected from the WCG transaction do not play themselves out, in which case long equity holders would face unfavorable returns. However, the chance of this is mitigated by the companies' very similar businesses and the fact that management at CNC has successfully integrated many deals like this in the past (though this will be a larger one in terms of scale).

In addition, the company has a non-negligible amount of debt, and will be taking on additional debt to consummate the WCG transaction; shareholders should monitor debt serviceability over the coming quarters and ensure management is managing the balance sheet appropriately, especially in light of the industry's slim margin profile.

Overall, risks to the company's health and long-term equity value are mitigated by the massive managed care+government market opportunity in which CNC continues to be a market leader.

Conclusion

CNC represents an interesting buying opportunity for investors today, and portfolios with healthcare exposure should consider overweighting CNC equity shares. Shareholders can expect upside in a 1- to 2-year time frame as the deal with WCG is consummated and the synergies play themselves out. Good luck.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CNC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.