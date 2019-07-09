Archer Daniels Midland: Recession-Resistant Dividend Aristocrat

As a dividend aristocrat with a juicy yield, it is a great choice for dividend growth investors looking for safe and growing income.

The balance sheet is a very solid investment grade and the dividend payout ratio is very low, making it a low-risk dividend growth stock.

By Samuel Smith

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) is an attractively priced blue-chip dividend growth stock. It has a number of attractive qualities, including a recession-resistant business model, multiple competitive advantages, a sound balance sheet, and a safe and growing dividend.

With 25 consecutive years of growing its dividend, ADM is a Dividend Aristocrat that has shown itself to be reliable at providing stable and growing income to investors even in tough times. For a list and analysis of the Dividend Aristocrats, click all 57 Dividend Aristocrats here.

We believe Archer Daniels Midland is a recession-resistant dividend growth stock, that can deliver satisfactory returns over the long-term.

Business Overview

ADM was founded in 1902 and over the past 117 years has grown into an agricultural giant, currently trading with a market capitalization of $23.5 billion. As the largest publicly traded farmland products company in the United States, ADM has several business segments, which include the purchase, processing, storage, transportation, and sale of agricultural commodities such as cereal grains and oilseeds.

Its business model involves purchasing crops directly from farmers and then transporting, storing, and/or processing them in preparation for eventually selling them to buyers in the food, feed, and energy segments. As an illustration of the diversity of the end products that ADM produces, its processed corn is typically converted into ethanol, sweeteners, and starches.

Recent Events

First quarter results disappointed as revenue fell by 1.5% year over year as a result of falling demand for high fructose corn syrup and poor weather and flooding in the Midwest, leading to diminished corn milling productivity and lower starch and sweetener sales. The severe weather had a $30 million impact while the flooding reduced transportation results. Still, the company saw growth in transportation and margins on North American corn and soybean exports remained solid.

The oilseed business saw Crushing and Origination up significantly thanks to higher executed crush margins and record crush volumes. In the Carbohydrate Solutions business, bioproducts experienced a decline due to the weak ethanol industry environment and limited risk management opportunities. Additionally, EMEA industry conditions negatively impacted the starches and sweeteners business.

Finally, in the nutrition business, profits declined by 16% year over year due to normalized premix margins, Meovia purchase price adjustments, and continued impacts from previous lysine issues. Meanwhile, in wild flavors and specialty ingredients, profit grew in all three businesses and sales surged by 11% year over year and operating profit surged by 21% year over year on a constant currency basis.

Growth Strategy

In the past, ADM has expanded its flavors and specialty ingredients business primarily through acquisitions, buying Wild Flavors in 2014 and Neovia in early 2019 to grow its nutrition business. This acquisition led growth strategy has been essential because, as a commodity heavy business, Archer-Daniels-Midland lacks the competitive advantages necessary to drive strong margin growth. However, by making accretive acquisitions, the company has managed to compound its book value per common share at a rate of 4.6% per year over the last decade.

Looking ahead, the company maintains a solid growth outlook, as we expect earnings per share to grow at a mid-single digit annual rate for the next half decade. Given that people’s need to eat is not dependent on the state of the economy, the business is very recession resistant. As a result, we expect the growth rate to be pretty stable year after year.

The company recently showed through its takeover of the French animal nutrition company Neovia that it plans to continue pursuing its acquisition led growth strategy. We expect that this acquisition will positively impact the company’s profit and book value growth moving forward as the acquisition just recently closed in early February. The deal was especially accretive to shareholders because the acquisition was made entirely with cash, meaning that no new equity was issued.

While the animal nutrition business will likely be plagued by higher operating costs for the near term, the business still likely returned to profitability in the second quarter as the business has faced wild margin volatility from quarter to quarter in the past. We also believe that over time the profitability will increase as cost saving synergies with acquisitions are realized.

The specialty flavors and ingredients are value-added, requiring additional processing and, in many cases, proprietary formulations. As ADM continues to invest in the development of new products, we expect nutrition segment sales to grow above inflation.

Other growth catalysts include continued increases in crop yields and new land brought under agricultural production as these factors will likely drive a global increase in crop transportation demand. This in turn should drive greater demand for ADM’s transportation origination business. Another one is improved consistency in crop yields, which will lead to reduced crop price volatility. While this will give the company’s trading desk fewer arbitrage opportunities, it will pose less commodity price risk for the company while it transports goods between purchase from farmers to sale to food companies. Additionally, the origination business faces a positive volume trend which should enable it to achieve increasingly better capacity utilization rates in normalized years.

Furthermore, the sweeteners and starches and nutrition businesses will continue to benefit from the continued development of new products as this will not only improve their total sales, but will also boost margins as competitive advantages from switching costs, intellectual property, and brand power will be increased.

The oilseed business should see soybean capacity utilization benefit as crop yields improve and volumes are further driven higher through increased acreage in South America.

A challenge to growth has been the declining demand for high fructose corn syrup. As a result, the company is repurposing its Marshall, Minnesota mill to stop producing high fructose corn syrup and begin starch production instead which should better balance out its production with market demand, thereby enhancing its long term profitability.

Another headwind has been the trade war with China as the soybean trading business has traditionally benefited from increased Chinese soybean consumption. Long term, as the trade war eventually becomes resolved, we expect demand will increase as China's population and income per capita continue to grow.

A final negative trend for growth is the fact that ADM's ethanol business will likely continue to see negative trending profitability thanks to continued industry overcapacity. This is due to a sizable disparity between corn ethanol mandated levels via the renewable fuel standard and future U.S. gasoline demand. Although the amount of corn ethanol mandated for use in gas is set to grow slightly in the next couple of years, it is not significant enough to drive strong growth.

While the company is recession resistant and is expected to continue growing at a solid clip over the long term, it is important to remember that the company holds minimal pricing power and virtually no moat due to the commoditized nature of its products and services. Furthermore, its business is capital intensive, leading to tighter margins.

Competitive Advantages

That being said, the company is one of the four dominant players in the global agribusiness and owns a very large global network of processing plants, mills, storage facilities, port operations, and a transportation network that would require enormous cost to replicate, giving it somewhat of a barrier to entry. Furthermore, with this massive scale come certain economic efficiencies that give it a slight pricing advantage over smaller would-be competitors.

Some of the individual businesses also enjoy competitive advantages. The specialty sweeteners and starches business, for instance, possesses intellectual property from proprietary formulations generated by research and development on new specialty products. They also have brand power competitive advantages as well as high switching costs that come from client companies not wanting to jeopardize their own brand power by using different ingredients in their products. These factors also enable it to achieve a higher profit margin than most of the rest of the company’s business segments.

ADM has a solid balance sheet to support its acquisition led growth as well as continue to return capital to shareholders. As of the end of Q1 it had almost $1 billion in cash on hand and a conservative net debt to total capital ratio of 32%. segments While this is higher than it has been in a while, it is still well within its historical levels. Furthermore, despite recent acquisitions the company enjoys an immense $7.1 billion of liquidity, giving it plenty of resources to meet its needs and strategic objectives.

Risk Assessment

ADM is overall a pretty low risk investment thanks to its recession resistant business model, proven track record, and solid balance sheet. That being said, there are some items investors should keep in mind.

First, the company’s profits could take a hit if agricultural commodity prices change quickly. This is because they serve as a middleman between suppliers (farmers) and food companies, meaning that they could potentially buy high and sell low if prices move rapidly enough.

Additionally, pricing and availability of agricultural goods are often impacted by unpredictable and uncontrollable factors such as government actions, disease, and weather.

The company also has significant fixed costs, giving it substantial operational leverage. If volumes are large, profits can surge, but if volumes decline due to droughts or other supply disruptions, than profits could take a substantial hit.

While each of these risks could substantially impact results, they are all short term in nature meaning that ADM remains a low risk long term investment as its large global scale and decades-old relationships with suppliers and food companies make it highly unlikely that it will be displaced by smaller competitors or lose significant market share.

Strong Dividend History

The company has a lengthy and proud dividend history, having grown its dividend every year for 25 straight years. As previously mentioned, this is due to its stable, recession resistant business model. The payout ratio is also quite low at 37.8% based on this year’s expected profits and dividend payout. When combined with the business model and the company’s substantial liquidity, the dividend and its growth prospects are very safe.

Add in the current 3.35% dividend yield, and ADM looks like a phenomenal dividend growth stock, especially this late in the economic expansion. The company has doubled its dividend per share since 2012 and, while growth will likely slow down in the future, we expect dividends per share to continue to grow at roughly the same rate as earnings per share growth.

Valuation Analysis

Given its stable business model, AMD has traded at a pretty stable price to book value multiple over the past decade of about 1.3. Right now shares trade at just 1.2 times 2019 expected book value per share, making them slightly undervalued. Additionally, the dividend yield of 3.35% is at the upper end of its typical historical range, further indicating an attractive entry point.

Combining a 1.5% annual tailwind from book value multiple expansion back to its historical average, the 3.4% dividend yield, and the expected 4%-5% annual book value per share growth rate, AMD appears poised to return between 9% and 10% per year to investors over the next five years. While this is not going to lead to instant riches, it is a very attractive risk adjusted return given that a recession is pretty likely to arrive during that time frame.

Investor Takeaway

There is a lot to like about this company. ADM offers investors a blue chip agriculture business that has a long track record consisting of decades of successful growth through all types of economic conditions. With an established global presence and a top tier network, it is highly unlikely that the business will be displaced or lose significant market share anytime soon. Adding in the fact that its investment grade balance sheet has over $7 billion of liquidity, makes it one of the lowest risk long term companies you can buy.

Furthermore, its dividend yield is quite attractive, its payout ratio is very low, and the company management is committed to dividend growth as demonstrated by its status as a Dividend Aristocrat.

While short term weather impacts and other disruptions in the agricultural industry could cause volatility in earnings and the share price, we expect the underlying book value to remain quite stable and to compound steadily year after year. With up to 10% annual total return potential in a recession resistant business, we rate ADM a buy at current prices.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.