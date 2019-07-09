Saudi Aramco 'Throws In The Towel' On Maintaining Market Share

Only question is how long it can last before production falls too much.

According to Financial Times reporters:

Saudi Arabia’s energy minister delivered only one message that mattered at the meeting of Opec and its allies this week: together we believe we can outlast the US shale industry. Khalid al-Falih, fresh from striking an agreement that will see the cartel extend price-supporting production cuts for another nine months, assured reporters that one day shale would go the same way as every other oil basin in history. It will “peak, plateau and then decline”, Mr Falih said. "Until it does I think it’s prudent . . . to keep adjusting to it,” he added.

This new strategy contradicted the strategy he had previously laid-out. Mr. Al-Falih, Chairman of Saudi Aramco (ARMCO), was asked during the December 2018 press conference how deeply KSA would cut to support prices.

He responded:

Even with US growing at fantastic numbers over the last couple of years certainly in 2018 and 2017, we’ve been able to grow. Look at Russian production, it has grown. Not too long ago, three or four years ago, Saudi production was in the low nines. And we thought we were going to be stuck in that neighborhood for a long, long time. And here we are today talking about climbing down from 11.1 to 10.3….If we find out that we're having to cut unreasonably, then that’s when we'll say we can’t do it anymore. So if you told me today that you have to go back to 8 million to balance the market, Saudi Arabia, I would tell you no. That is a structural change that Saudi Arabia will not do. We will not cut to allow shale to grow 2 -3 million year after year after year. That is a structural change Saudi Arabia cannot do.”

A structural change is firmly in play. The U.S. has reduced its crude imports from OPEC to the lowest level in 30 years. They are barely higher than they were during the 1973 Arab Oil Embargo.

Furthermore, the EIA predicts that net petroleum imports to the U.S. in 2020 will go below zero. The U.S. will be a net exporter of oil. (That does not mean imports will cease altogether. Crude oil imports will continue as U.S. refiners turn that foreign crude into products and export them.)

Also, 2020 is the U.S. presidential election year. President Trump can be certain to put enormous pressure on the Saudis to produce enough to keep oil prices moderate-to-low. And the Saudis will likely comply, since they wouldn't want former Vice President Joe Biden to win and soften-up on Iran, as did President Obama.

Moreover, the EIA projects total liquids (crude + NGLs) are expected to rise from 17.5 million barrels per day (mmbd) in 2018 to 22 mmbd in 2025 in EIA’s reference (base) case. In its high price scenario, EIA projects 2025 volume could be 26.4 mmbd.

Saudi Aramco had implemented the “adjustment” strategy in the 1980s. In 1985, their production fell below 3 million barrels a day. In December 1985, it decided to fight a market share battle similar to its decision in November 2014. In both cases, it was a disaster for oil prices.

Conclusions

Saudi Aramco has no good options. It can flood the market now in the hope of gaining market share, as others pull-back. Or it can adjust its production down to maintain better pricing now, in hopes that shale will “peak, plateau, and decline” within a reasonable time, and before its production goes to zero. It has now shifted to the latter strategy, according to the chairman.

According to Petroleum Intelligence Weekly, Al-Falih also added, "that Riyadh would reassess production policy if the market failed to rebalance. Saudi Arabia is not 'committed endlessly to continue cutting our production.'"

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.