PepsiCo: The Unlikely Growth Story In A Mature Sector Continues

PEP's rich price is justified by (1) the unlikely growth story in an otherwise mature space and (2) the valuable diversification factor.

The gross margin expansion is encouraging, although the bottom line continues to be dragged by sizable growth investments.

With a solid earnings report, delivered on July 9 ahead of the opening bell, PepsiCo (PEP) has added another leg to its growth cycle.

Revenues of $16.5 billion came in aligned with consensus estimate, surprising me as the top-line growth rate nearly matched that of a particularly robust 1Q19. Adjusted EPS of $1.54 topped expectations by a good margin, supporting my convictions that the Street had de-risked bottom-line estimates a bit too much amid Pepsi's efforts to reinvest heavily in the business.

The table below illustrates yet another strong set of top-line numbers. Every segment posted organic growth of at least 2%, as was the case of the mature beverage North America business.

Higher growth geographies, including Latin America, fared much better on the back of strong food and snack volumes along with some price upside. In North America, the large Frito Lay business (about one-fourth of revenues) stole the show once again, even though the usually underperforming Quaker segment held up well against easy 2018 comps.

I was also impressed to see adjusted gross margin of 55.5% expand by a healthy 67 bps over year-ago levels - my estimate was a much less optimistic 54.6%. It looks like Pepsi has been able to offset increased commodity costs with higher prices to consumers and more efficient manufacturing processes. I believe that the bulk of the company's four-cent EPS beat can be attributed to this particular P&L line.

Operating expenses, not surprisingly rich, given Pepsi's growth investments, surpassed my projections by quite a bit. Whereas I expected to see opex as a percentage of revenues increase a modest 30 bps YOY, the spike was much more sizable: 190 bps. As a result, adjusted op margin of 17.7% in 2Q19 fell well below last year's 19.0%.

See non-GAAP P&L below.

However, I believe that investors will welcome the net effect of healthy top-line growth enabled by higher operating costs. In the end, Pepsi's outlook for the foreseeable future looks compelling, as summarized by Bank of America's analyst:

FY19 is an investment year as PEP seeks to support sales growth through capability enhancement, manufacturing and go-to market capacity additions and advertising/marketing investments. While still early in this investment cycle, we expect PEP can get back on to its long term growth algorithm of 4%-6% sales growth, +20-30 bps of operating margin expansion and high-single digit EPS growth next year.

On the stock

As I mentioned in my earnings preview, PEP has looked more like a growth than a value stock so far this year, having advanced 20% YTD almost uninterruptedly. Supporting bullishness is robust demand for the company's products across the board, especially Frito Lay, resilient pricing and an international market that has been experiencing organic growth in the high single digits in 2019 - not bad at all for a beverage and packaged foods giant.

PEP remains pricey, valued at a current-year P/E of 23.7x. Traditionally trading at a discount to Coca-Cola's (KO) stock, PEP's long-term PEG of 4.1x, the same as its key peer's multiple, seems aggressive on the surface.

But I continue to support the view that PEP's price is justified by the unlikely growth story in an otherwise mature space and the valuable portfolio diversification factor amid a period of macroeconomic uncertainty.

