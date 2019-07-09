Natural Gas - The Market Is Complacent

We think the market at the moment is complacent, but it will only be misplaced if the models continues to trend bullish which appears to be the case so far.

The weather outlook continues to indicate that Lower 48 will be warmer than normal, but the price action has been rather muted.

We increased our UGAZ long position today as the ECMWF-EPS long-range outlook was biased to the bull side.

We expect +77 Bcf for the week ending July 5. A build of +77 Bcf would be compared to the +71 Bcf 5-year average and +51 Bcf last year.

Welcome to the too complacent edition of Natural Gas Daily!

Housekeeping item first.

We expect +77 Bcf for the week ending July 5. A build of +77 Bcf would be compared to the +71 Bcf 5-year average and +51 Bcf last year.

Trading Position

We sized up our UGAZ position by another 50% today.

Is The Market Being Too Complacent?

Summer gas trading is normally a lot easier than winter gas trading. Why? Because price reactions on weather model changes are usually much slower than winter. In winter gas trading, if the models turn bullish or bearish, you would see it reflected in a gap-up or down immediately. In summertime? You are offered the luxury of watching multiple models confirm the same outlook while gaining confidence on either a bullish or bearish trade.

We think this is precisely one of those moments in the market where the crowd may just be a bit too complacent on the weather outlook. ECMWF-EPS long-range outlook yesterday showed much warmer than normal weather for the next 45-days. And it wasn't just warmer than normal with an iffy outcome, the ensemble members were pretty much aligned on the Lower 48 being warmer than normal, but the intensity of the warmth varied.

This is the type of outlook that we like given our stance that a bullish weather outlook should keep pushing gas prices higher.

In addition, the technical set-up in natural gas is encouraging with the recent resistance line tested twice and successfully held.

A breakout above the downtrend would put the next level between $2.5 to $2.7.

If the daily weather outlook confirms the bullish outlook over the coming days, and if August does continue to trend warmer than normal, we see natural gas prices going back to $2.75.

So is the market being a bit complacent at the moment? Yes, but like all things natural gas, the weather models (obviously) need to remain bullish for the complacency to be misplaced.

We are putting our money where our mouth is. We will be keeping a close eye on the weather outlook.

We will be watching weather models closely, so if you are trading natural gas and need guidance on weather, fundamentals, and trader positioning, we think you should sign-up for HFI Research Natural Gas. Sign-up here now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UGAZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.