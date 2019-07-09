Karyopharm's FDA Accelerated Approval For Cancer Drug Isn't The Only One On Deck

Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) was able to obtain FDA accelerated approval for its drug selinexor (to be marketed as Xpovio) for penta-refractory Multiple Myeloma (MM). This approval is good news for the biotech as it sets out to eventually obtain other regulatory approvals in MM and in other cancer indications with an unmet medical need. There is also a catalyst in which the biotech could receive European approval for selinexor in the same indication. With the pipeline the company has and which now has a proven ability to obtain FDA approval, things will only get better from here.

Accelerated Approval In Very Hard To Treat Patient Population

Karyopharm received accelerated approval from the FDA for selinexor to treat penta-refractory patients with Multiple-Myeloma. Multiple Myeloma is a type of cancer that forms in a type of white blood cell known as a plasma cell. These plasma cells are important for your body because they fight off infections by making antibodies. When a patient suffers from MM, they have cancer cells that start to crowd in and accumulate in the bone marrow. The problem with that is that the cancer cells start to overcrowd the healthy red blood cells in the bone marrow.

The ability for Karyopharm to receive accelerated approval is testament to the clinical data produced in this tough to treat patient population. The reason why selinexor was approved was based on a phase IIb study known as STORM. This study recruited a total of 122 patients, who were given 80 mg of selinexor in combination with 20 mg of dexamethasone on day 1 and day 3 of every week. Basically, the overall response rate achieved in the subgroup of patients was 25.3%. This response rate might seem small, but remember this was a patient population that had taken 4 or more prior therapies before being given this drug combination. This, in my opinion, is amazing to have achieved this type of response after so many prior lines of therapies had failed to do so. The responses are broken down as follows:

1 stringent complete response

no complete responses

4 very good partial responses

16 partial responses

Besides these response rates, there were other several items to note. In terms of median time to first response, it was 4 weeks. That means on average, it took each patient about 4 weeks to see some type of a response (for those who responded). Then, the median duration of response was 3.8 months. Duration of response means the average amount of time a patient stays as a responder after being given a therapy.

How a person views the data is debatable, in the end, all that matters is the FDA. The FDA liked the data so much that it chose to allow selinexor to be considered for accelerated approval in penta-refractory MM. Why is that so special? That's because Karyopharm was able to file for FDA approval after only having just completed a phase 2b study. Typically, the FDA requires a phase 3 study first, in order to confirm the findings from a phase 2 before approving a drug. The biggest reason for the FDA doing so is the solid data, along with the fact that this patient population doesn't have many treatment options after failing on so many prior therapies. The MM market is a large one. It is expected that the global MM therapeutics market opportunity is expected to reach $37.5 billion by 2024. As this link shows, there is a need for other therapies that are different when patients fail on prior therapies. It is important to state that this is the global MM market opportunity. This FDA approval was just for penta-refractory MM patients. However, if you take a look at Karyopharm's pipeline, you will see that selinexor is being explored in relapsed/refractory MM as well. This is currently being explored in a phase 3 study known as BOSTON.

This is where some risk comes into play. The first risk would be that in order for selinexor to maintain FDA approval for penta-refractory MM, it has to be validated in a confirmatory study. The FDA has agreed that the BOSTON study I noted above can be used as a confirmatory study. This is the same study that is exploring relapsed/refractory MM patients. Many will think that the amount of catalysts left for Karyopharm are now over when it comes to this particular program. To that, I will say that is definitely not the case. The first catalyst is likely the launch of the drug, which is expected to be available in the United States on or a little bit before July 10, 2019. This may or may not move the stock but still, it might get investors excited. The other more notable catalyst, which I believe will move the stock, is the potential for European approval. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has already accepted the application for review. All that remains now is a decision for possible approval of selinexor in that territory as well. The good news with respect to this catalyst is that an MAA submission to the EMA was submitted on January 8, 2019. That means a European approval could be handed down towards the end of 2019.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC filing, Karyopharm Therapeutics has cash, cash equivalents, and investments of $265.1 million as of March 31, 2019. The biotech expects that it will have enough cash on hand to fund its operations into the second half of 2020. This is even assuming the launch of selinexor that was just approved for penta-refractory MM. However, it is important to be cautious. That's because after the latest FDA approval or another upcoming catalyst, the biotech won't hesitate to raise cash if necessary. It should be good on cash in the short term. Where I believe a cash raise might be possible might be toward the end of 2019 if and once it receives European approval for selinexor.

Conclusion

Karyopharm Therapeutics is in good shape after its FDA approval for selinexor in penta-refractory MM. That's because its cash should be sufficient in the short term. It is also up for potential European approval of selinexor for penta-refractory MM. The risk here is that there is no guarantee that the drug will be approved by the EMA. If it is not approved, then that would be a temporary setback for getting the drug into that territory. However, there is another important item to note. The biotech has already seen positive data in a phase 2 study using selinexor for patients with relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and if an upcoming FDA meeting goes well, then it can potentially file for accelerated approval for this indication as well. Although, it is likely that an NDA submission for this indication won't be submitted until the first half of 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.