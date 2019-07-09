Mortgage REITs Might Be Dead Money, Or They Could Be More

We predicted these cuts well in advance, so it wasn't a major concern. We waited until after prices crashed to enter positions.

Several mortgage REITs have proactively reduced dividends to retain more of their cash flow.

The downside to spread widening is a decrease in book value per share.

When spreads widen, it gives the mortgage REITs better opportunities to reinvest capital.

Decreasing book value per share throughout the residential mortgage REITs reflects better opportunities for reinvestment.

Several mortgage REITs have reduced dividends over the last few months. Despite projections for weakening book value in early June, several remain at large discounts to book value.

"Spread-widening" is a significant factor.

Key Terms

Before getting into this article, we want to highlight a couple of terms. Specifically, you will see terms like “Widen” and “Tighten” used extensively. These terms refer to the difference between the expected yield on assets at recent prices and the cost to hedge those assets.

These metrics do not have to do with the shape of the yield curve. The shape of the yield curve can become “Flatter” or “Steeper”, but it does not “Widen” or “Tighten”.

Say it with us: The yield curve cannot "Widen" or "Tighten".

Credit spreads can "Widen" or "Tighten".

What Does Spread Widening Do?

When spreads widen, book value declines. However, the mortgage REITs gain a much better environment for reinvesting their cash flows. If spreads are wide, a mortgage REIT can hedge most of their “Duration” risk.

Duration risk is the risk of interest rates moving higher or lower. A REIT can hedge against duration risk through a handful of derivatives. The most widely used is the “LIBOR Swap”.

If the spreads are wide, it means the REIT can enter into LIBOR swaps where they pay a fixed-rate that is materially lower than the expected yield on their assets.

During Q4 of 2018, we witnessed spread widening. It significantly reduced book value for many mortgage REITs.

During Q1 2019, we witnessed spread tightening. It brought book values higher for most mortgage REITs.

During Q2 2019 - so far, we witnessed spread widening again. Consequently, we expect book values to be lower.

Doesn't Concern Us Much

That doesn’t concern us much. We initiated some positions in the sector after Annaly (NLY) and AGNC (AGNC) had telegraphed their dividend cuts. We’ve forecast these cuts coming for years. Faced with lower book value and wider spreads to reinvest capital, management is prudently reducing the dividend.

Today, the spread between the rates on hedges and assets remains wide compared to the last 18 months. This is the environment where mortgage REITs can be more effective with each dollar of book value.

Why do the REITs cut dividends when each dollar of book value becomes more effective? When the spreads widen, it reduces book value per share. Even though each dollar is more effective, they have fewer of them (on a per share basis). When the spreads tighten, book value (per share) rises and earnings (per share) are “maintained” by holding the prior positions that were purchased with a better cost basis.

Repo Rates

One of the current bear arguments is that higher “repo rates” could hurt the mortgage REITs.

If repo rates stay this high (expensive), it would represent the single worst performance of a central bank in the past decade. However, a mortgage REIT can still hedge out most of the repo rate risk if they desire by simply using a 1-year LIBOR swap.

With repo, you pay the short-term repo rate. With a 1-year fixed-pay LIBOR swap, you pay 1-year LIBOR and get 3-month LIBOR. The repo rates are currently a bit higher than 3-month LIBOR, but not that much higher. Unless you're arguing for 3-month LIBOR to fall while repo rates remain the same. That astounding. The sheer incompetence required from the central banks would be mind-boggling.

Raising rates was appropriate before the tariffs. The huge increase in tariffs reduces the projected deficit. With a smaller deficit, the proper policy response is lower rates. Since every respected economist in the world knows this, we see short-term rates falling to indicate the market betting overwhelmingly on rate cuts. This isn't a big debate. The big money is betting overwhelmingly on one side.

Central Bank and Repo

The central bank doesn’t officially set the repo rates, but the Federal Funds rate and IOER (interest on excess reserves) drive the repo rates. Without the Federal Reserve ensuring higher rates for the short-term, the rates would already be falling. However, banks have no incentive to provide lower repo rates if they can get similar returns by simply sitting on the cash and while the Federal Reserve to pays them interest on excess reserves.

Note: There are a few analysts who like to refer to “reserves” without specifying between “excess reserves” and “required reserves”. If you see an analyst simply writing “reserves”, you should be very suspicious. Some analysts will walk investors in circles by making statements about “reserves” that are only true for one of the two types of reserves. We will only be discussing interest on excess reserves in this article.

Fed Funds Rate

The Fed Funds Rate is the major tool in play. The Federal Reserve sets a target for where they want short-term rates to be. Currently, the target is “2.25% to 2.50%”. However, the market is extremely efficient in predicting changes in rates. Management of Two Harbors even stated that they had no desire to try to predict rates. It wasn’t their job. Despite running a mortgage REIT, their job wasn’t to predict rates. Their job was to minimize volatility while maintaining adequate leverage and evaluating opportunities to invest in mortgages.

The tool we use to predict the most likely path of future interest rates is called the “FedWatch Tool”.

FedWatch Tool

The following chart demonstrates the tool:

As of 6/19/2019, the futures market was pricing in roughly a 68% chance for the rate to fall from the current range of “2.25% to 2.50%” to a range of “2.00% to 2.25%”.

This is referred to as falling “25 basis points”.

The other 32% chance is that rates fall from “2.25% to 2.50%” to a range of “1.75% to 2.00%”. That would be referred to as falling “50 basis points”.

The market is currently pricing in a 0% probability for rates to remain at the current level (or increase).

Based on past history, we should expect repo rates to move shortly prior to the expected change.

Since 6/19/2019, the odds of a "double cut", which would drop the target to the "1.75% to 2.00%" range have decreased significantly. They are still present, but they are much smaller. The market is still pricing in 0% odds for rates to remain at the current target range.

Do Repo Rates Stay Within the Target Range?

No. However, the correlation remains extremely strong.

We've also seen the "fed funds rate move" above IOER, something which wasn't supposed to happen (in theory). While the Fed is directly controlling IOER, it still has an extreme correlation with the fed funds rate since it was designed to create a ceiling.

We put together a chart on to demonstrate the concept:

Why do the rates move that way?

Imagine that you’re loaning money out to a customer for 30 days. You’ve already determined the length of time. To set the rate on that loan, you’re going to predict how much you could otherwise earn in 30 days. On the 31st day, you have your money back and you can invest in whatever other opportunities are available. This is the concept behind the repo financing. The banks are looking at their best opportunities for ultra short-term lending. Until the lender believes the central bank will cut rates within 30 days, they have no reason to offer lower rates on a 30-day loan.

To be clear, some repo agreements are for different time periods. It is common for a mortgage REIT to stagger them so they have less exposure to a sudden decrease in liquidity. However, it is common to use a large amount of short-term repo borrowing with the interest rate risk hedged through LIBOR swaps.

Market reaction

Following the Federal Reserves latest meeting, we saw a significant steepening of the yield curve. This fits with the evidence we are seeing. Members of the Federal Reserve indicated that they believe it would be appropriate to pursue materially lower interest rates throughout the next few years. Lower short-term rates is the correct response to our current macroeconomic situation. We know this. The Federal Reserve knows it. All the major investment banks know it. That’s why the FedWatch Tool is tilting so hard towards reducing rates.

The chart below from MBSLive shows the change in Treasury yields:

The 10-year Treasury yield is only down 3 basis points, but the 2-year Treasury yield fell by 12 basis points. That is a substantial move for a single day and reflects the shift in expectations for the Fed Funds Rate.

We believe the Fed Funds Rate is the single largest factor influencing repo rates over the last decade. The best-case scenario for the residential mortgage REITs is one where the 10-year Treasury yield remains in the 2% to 2.25% range while the Fed Funds Rate gradually drops to either a target range 0% to .25% or a target range of .25% to .50%.

Conclusion

If we were hunting for long-term sustainable income with a high yield, we would be focusing on preferred shares. The appeal in the common shares of mortgage REITs is that market pricing can be quite inefficient due to many investors not understanding the fundamentals. That makes them an exceptional target for trading.

We can combine that with positions in preferred shares which offer a very respectable and sustainable level of income. The preferred shares help to stabilize the portfolio value while the trading opportunities can drive some outsized gains.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NLY, NLY-F, NLY-I, AGNCN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are also long a few other mortgage REITs not specifically mentioned in this article. We expect to place some trades on Monday morning if prices are stable, so our positions within the sector will change. Our disclosures for current positions are as 4:52PM 7/7/2019, when this article was submitted.