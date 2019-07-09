Halliburton: Beaten-Down Dividend Stock

By Aristofanis Papadatos

Halliburton (HAL) is one of the more cyclical stocks in the S&P 500 Index. Due to its lackluster business performance, the stock has plunged 50% in the last 12 months. Consequently, while S&P is trading at a fresh all-time high, Halliburton is trading around its 10-year lows, where it was trading in the Great Recession.

Although the market is justified to be disappointed by the slow recovery of the company, it has punished the stock to the extreme. As a result, the stock has become a conviction buy at its current level for value and income investors.

Business Overview

Halliburton celebrated its 100-year anniversary this year. It is one of the world’s largest providers of products and services to the energy industry. It has operations in more than 80 countries but generates 60% of its revenues in North America.

Halliburton was severely affected by the downturn of the energy sector, which began with the collapse of the price of oil five years ago. This is clearly reflected in the performance of the company, which posted losses in 2015 and 2016. However, the price of oil bottomed in early 2016 and has doubled since then. This rebound has led the energy sector to return to recovery mode in the last two years.

U.S. oil production has been posting new all-time highs year after year and is expected by EIA to keep climbing to new record levels in the upcoming years. This production boom will continue to be driven by onshore oil production. As Halliburton heavily relies on this type of production, this trend should provide a strong boost in its results.

Unfortunately, the recovery of Halliburton has been much weaker than expected. In 2018, the company posted earnings per share of $1.89, which were less than half of its pre-crisis earnings per share. Even worse, Halliburton is expected to post much lower earnings per share this year, around $1.35.

In the first quarter, its revenue in North America decreased 7% over last year’s quarter while international revenue rose 11%.

Source: Investor Presentation

While the great divergence can be explained by the wide discount of WTI to Brent, Halliburton is also facing some negative trends in North America. Shale oil producers have become much more conservative in their budgets. They thus try to grow their output within the limits posed by their cash flows. This conservative approach has resulted from the recent fierce downturn, which drove some producers out of business and thus provided a lesson to the survivors.

Technological Progress

As U.S. onshore oil production has reached unprecedented levels, it would be natural to expect Halliburton to post strong earnings. As mentioned above, this has not been the case. The major reason behind this remarkable divergence is the great technological progress that has taken place in oil production in recent years. Oil producers are now able to extract more oil from a given number of wells and thus extend the lifetime of their wells.

Source: Investor Presentation

Technology providers, such as Halliburton, should take credit for these major technological advances but they have been greatly hurt, as oil producers now extract more oil at a lower cost. To cut a long story short, Halliburton has been a victim of its own success. Due to the permanent gains of oil producers in efficiency and productivity, Halliburton is not likely to return to the record operating margins it enjoyed during 2012-2014. In other words, the company has incurred a permanent deterioration in its business and hence the stock is not likely to return to its all-time high of $74 for the foreseeable future.

Pricing Assessment

As the price of oil has doubled off its bottom in early 2016, it would be reasonable to expect Halliburton to greatly boost the prices it charges to its customers. However, these prices have remained at disappointing levels and thus they have exerted a strong drag on the results of the company. Despite the concentration of the oilfield service market in recent years, there are segments in this business that are still heavily oversupplied. This supply glut has resulted from the extensive investments in new equipment that took place at the peak of the previous cycle of the oil market, when oil was trading around $100 per barrel.

In the conference call of the first quarter, the CEO of Halliburton stated that the worst of the pricing declines in oilfield services had passed. That statement triggered a 4% rally of the stock despite the lackluster results in the first quarter. However, as the CEO failed to provide solid evidence on his statement, the stock pared its gains on that day.

Moreover, about two weeks ago, research firm Rystad Energy reported that oilfield service providers are beginning to raise their prices, mostly thanks to the consolidation that has taken place in the market in the last two years. However, the research firm warned that there is still great uncertainty in this business and thus more evidence is required to determine whether this is a sustainable trend.

As U.S. oil production is expected to continue climbing to new all-time highs in the upcoming years, Halliburton will grow its revenues and its earnings. On the other hand, due to the aforementioned challenges facing oilfield service providers, we do not expect Halliburton to return to the record earnings per share of $4.03 it enjoyed in 2014. Overall, we expect the company to grow its earnings per share from $1.89 in 2018 to approximately $3.30 by 2024 for a 9.7% average annual growth rate.

Has The Decline Gone Too Far?

As the price of oil has more than doubled off its bottom in 2016, the business of Halliburton has been in recovery mode in the last three years. However, the stock of Halliburton has plunged 50% over this period. This is a harsh reminder that valuation is paramount for this cyclical and volatile stock. Therefore, investors should not rely solely on the underlying trends of the energy sector to invest in Halliburton; instead it is critical to pay attention to the valuation of the stock as well.

Excluding the years in which the depressed earnings resulted in abnormal price-to-earnings ratios, Halliburton has traded at an average price-to-earnings ratio of 14.8 over the last decade. Given this year’s expected earnings per share of $1.35, the stock is currently trading at an earnings multiple of 16.8. This valuation may seem rich on the surface. However, it is important to realize that this year’s earnings have been negatively affected by some special factors, such as the suppressed oil prices in the winter, which adversely affected the budget plans of oil producers. As a result, we do not believe that this year’s earnings are representative of the earnings capacity of Halliburton.

If we use last year’s earnings per share, we calculate a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.0. This valuation level is certainly cheap, particularly given that the company is still in the early phases of its recovery. As Halliburton continues to recover in the upcoming years, we expect the stock to revert to its historical price-to-earnings ratio. If this occurs within the next five years, the stock will enjoy a 4.3% annualized gain thanks to the expansion of its valuation level.

Given all the above, Halliburton is likely to generate annual returns in the ~17% range over the next five years, thanks to 9.7% annual earnings-per-share growth, its 3.2% dividend and a 4.3% annualized expansion of its price-to-earnings ratio. This is an attractive expected return, particularly given the current all-time high level of the S&P.

Dividend Analysis

Due to the challenges that it has been facing in recent years, Halliburton has paid the same dividend for four consecutive years. While a frozen dividend is a red flag for some investors, the dividend of Halliburton is not as disappointing as it seems on the surface, at least for prospect investors. Thanks to the markedly poor performance of its stock price, Halliburton is offering a 10-year high dividend yield of 3.2%.

Moreover, the payout ratio stands at 53% and hence it provides a meaningful margin of safety. Furthermore, Halliburton has a fairly healthy balance sheet. Its net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities – cash – receivables) stands at $10.4 billion, which is approximately 6 times the annual earnings of the company, while its interest expense consumes 28% of its operating income.

While this level of debt and interest expense are not ideal, they are certainly manageable, particularly given that the company is still in the early phases of its recovery. Overall, Halliburton is offering a decade-high dividend yield and is not likely to cut its dividend for the foreseeable future.

Recession Behavior

Halliburton is a highly cyclical stock due to the dramatic swings of the price of oil. In the Great Recession, its earnings per share plunged 50%. The company was even more affected in the recent downturn of the energy sector, as it posted losses in 2015 and 2016. It is thus evident that the stock is highly vulnerable to recessions and even more vulnerable to downturns of the energy sector.

As a result, the stock is volatile while the company does not have a reliable dividend growth record. To be sure, Halliburton is poised to distribute the same dividend for a fifth consecutive year in 2019. Overall, due to its high cyclicality and sensitivity to the price of oil and underlying economic growth, Halliburton is not a buy-and-hold stock and it is certainly unsuitable for income-oriented investors with a long-term horizon. On the other hand, thanks to its suppressed valuation level, the stock is suitable for those who want to take advantage of the extremely negative market sentiment for the stock right now.

Final Thoughts

Despite the recovery of the energy sector in the last two years, the recovery of Halliburton has been much weaker than expected. As the U.S. oil production has kept climbing to new all-time highs for years, the lackluster results of Halliburton have been markedly disappointing. The main reason behind the slow recovery of Halliburton has been the fact that the company has been a victim of its own success. Thanks to technological advances, oil producers are now able to extract much more oil from a given number of wells and hence Halliburton earns much less than it used to at a given production level.

Due to its high cyclicality and vulnerability to downturns, Halliburton is not a buy-and-hold stock. On the other hand, the market has punished the stock to the extreme. As a result, the stock is now trading near its 10-year lows. Thanks to its depressed valuation, the stock has become exceptionally attractive and thus it is likely to offer excessive returns to those who have the courage to take a contrarian view. Even better, those investors will be paid a 10-year high dividend yield of 3.2% while waiting for their thesis to materialize.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.