PPL Corporation: This 5.3%-Yielding Stock Is Trading At An Attractive Valuation

The company’s $15 billion development projects through 2023 should help it to grow its dividend by 4% ~ 5% in the next few years.

Investment Thesis

PPL Corporation (PPL) delivered a disappointing Q1 2019 as the company saw its EPS declined primarily due to tax rate changes as well as share dilutions. The company has a $15 development projects in the next 5 years that should help support its dividend growth in the next few years. The company’s long-term outlook is favorable as Britain plans to aggressively cut its carbon emissions in the next few decades. This should result in strong electricity demand as there will be more electric vehicles on the road. PPL’s shares are trading at a significant discount to its peers. The company also pays a growing 5.3%-yielding dividend. We believe the stock is a good candidate for investors seeking both dividend yield and capital appreciation.

Recent Developments: Q1 2019 Highlights

PPL delivered adjusted earnings of $0.70 per share in Q1 2019. This was lower than last year’s $0.74 per share primarily due to share dilution and also changes in the tax rate. Its earnings rose in the U.K. segment but declined in its Kentucky and Pennsylvania segments.

Earnings and Growth Analysis

U.K.’s carbon reduction initiatives should result in higher electricity demand in the long-term

Although we have concerns about the future allowable return on equity for its electricity transmission business in the U.K., we have a long-term positive view on this segment thanks to Britain's goal to reduce carbon emissions in the country. The country plans to ban sales of gasoline and diesel cars by 2040. Therefore, there is a need to invest significantly in electric vehicle-charging infrastructure. The company expects to have 217 thousand EV chargers connected to its network by 2023. Besides EV-charging infrastructure, U.K. also introduced a new future home standard that prohibits gas heating systems in new homes beginning in 2025. The goal to reduce carbon emissions should support demand for electricity. We expect PPL to benefit from this trend in the next decade.

$15 billion five-year capital plan

As can be seen from the chart below, PPL has about $15 billion worth of capital projects through 2023.

These projects are expected to grow its rate base annually by 4.7% (see chart below). PPL’s commitment to capital investments should support its dividend growth in the next few years. In fact, we think the company can grow its dividend by 4% ~ 5% in the next few years. This is in line with its rate base growth. As can be seen from the list below, the company’s rate base is expected to reach $34.1 billion by 2023.

Strong balance sheet

PPL has a strong balance sheet with investment grade credit ratings of A-/Baa2 with stable outlooks. The company also has a staggered debt maturities profile with only $202 million of debt maturing in the remaining of 2019. The company’s interest coverage ratio of 4.2 is comparable to its peers. We believe PPL’s strong balance sheet will help to support its growth projects in the next few years.

Valuation Analysis

PPL expects to earn $2.40 per share in 2019. Therefore, its price to 2019 EPS ratio is only about 12.8x. This is nearly three multiples below its 5-year P/E ratio of 15.6x. As can be seen from the chart below, its P/E ratio is also significantly below its peers who trades at P/E ratios above 20x. PPL’s lower valuation is mostly related to its U.K. business segment as this segment represents over 50% of its earnings. This segment is under some regulatory pressure as the allowable return may be less than its U.S. segments in the future. The uncertainty surrounding Brexit might also be another factor that contributes to its lower valuation. However, we noted that these negative sentiments are likely already reflected in its share price already. Therefore, once the situation in U.K. improves, its share price may move higher.

A growing 5.3%-yielding dividend

PPL has increased its dividend frequently in the past few years. It currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.412 per share. This dividend is equivalent to a dividend yield of about 5.3%. As can be seen from the chart below, PPL’s dividend yield is typically in the range of 4% ~ 6% in the past 10 years. We expect PPL to commit to future dividend increase and we project its dividend to grow by 4% ~ 5% annually in the next few years. PPL’s dividend is safe and sustainable with a dividend payout ratio of 64.2% (based on trailing 12-month EPS).

Risks and Challenges

Regulatory risk

Since all of its utility assets are regulated, PPL faces regulatory and legislative risks that might result in lower allowed returns.

Currency risk

Since over 50% of its earnings come from the U.K, PPL faces foreign exchange risk. This is especially concerning because U.K.’s pound can continue to weaken if uncertainties around Brexit continue. Although PPL currently has hedging strategy in place, this adds extra costs.

Investor Takeaway

We think PPL is attractively valued as it currently trades at a significant discount to its peers. It also pays a growing dividend of 5.3%. We think the uncertainties that surrounds the stock is largely reflected in its current share price already. Therefore, we expect its share price to trend higher once these uncertainties dissipate. We think PPL is a good investment choice for investors seeking dividend income and also capital appreciation.

