Crude Oil Quality Will Matter At Some Point

This is a problem for U.S. refiners as they invested heavily in processing heavier grades from foreign sources. In particular: Venezuela, Mexico, and Canada.

Introduction

America's shale revolution has changed the balance of power in oil geo-politically from the Middle East to West Texas. OPEC appeared "toothless" as they met recently to extend their long running production cuts to shore up prices. The most recent meeting was held last week in Vienna, Austria.

With their output already at a 5-year low of 29.2 mm BOD, the member decided to extend the cuts already in place, a fact that would have been strongly bullish for oil prices even a couple of years ago. Brent crude greeted this news by dropping from $65.06 to $62.56 between July 1st and July 2nd. Even with Iran's output cut dramatically due to sanctions enforcement, and U.S. stockpiles declining in the last couple of weeks, the market politely yawned.

Crude supply is just not a concern for the market right now, or so it believes as expressed in the weak responses to bullish events.

We think there is a factor emerging from the quality of crude being produced in the U.S. domestic market and requirements for imported crude to improve it. Most sources of higher gravity crude are external to the U.S., and many of them are experiencing challenges in maintaining production.

In this article, we will look at the emerging trends we have been discussing in the Daily Drilling Report, regarding crude quality, and look at some companies that might benefit as a result.

Crude Quality

Crude quality, or API gravity, matters when it comes time to turn oil into products that we use. American production has been getting much lighter due to the shale source, much of it dating from the early 2000s and the dawn of the frac revolution. As we will discuss in the commentary that follows, the API gravities have been rising, requiring the importation of heavier grades as a blend stock. This has worked fairly well in a fairly benign global market over the last few years. By benign, I mean that foreign sources were able to meet U.S. demands for heavier grades of crude. Now, there are problems on the horizon that may or may not have a near to mid-term impact on oil prices. They will definitely impact prices longer term.

For those who are not familiar with the world's crude grading system, it comes from the American Petroleum Institute, API, and is the ratio of density of oil against fresh water with a specific gravity of one. API gravities above 31.1 referred to as "light oil" as the molecular chains become shorter. API gravities below that are referred to as medium, heavy, or extra heavy. Oil gravity below 10 denotes a crude that is heavier than water.

IMO 2020

January 1st, 2020. This is a hard date - meaning that the IMO governing body will not grant waivers for global shipping to adopt this low sulfur standard for residual oil bunker fuels. If a carrier chooses to continue to use bunkering fuel, as opposed to installing scrubbers, or in an extreme case switching to LNG, it is going to encounter a couple of scenarios.

There may be issues with availability as the limitation of acceptable blending crudes manifests itself. Many of the countries in the table below are having trouble maintaining their output, as an example of one difficulty in meeting this standard that may come to pass.

Source

We are going to "park" the discussion on the impact of IMO 2020 for now. The goal in mentioning it here was to get it on the bulletin board. That done, in this article, we are going to focus on the quality of crude being produced as we think it will have a greater impact on the near to mid-term oil prices going forward, as well as some domestic producers.

Daily U.S. Domestic Production

If all we look at is the total production from U.S. domestic sources, the picture is fairly clear. Over the past few years, we’ve added several million barrels to our daily output. After a little blip down for the week of June 21st, the most recent report for June 28th has us back to 12.2 mm BOEPD. One of the questions that doesn’t get a lot of attention is the “quality” of this crude. Not all crude is created equal. Note: The term “crude quality” as used in this article refers to its API gravity.

Average Gravity of U.S. Produced Crude

In the graphic below, we can see the quality of crude being produced in the U.S. as a function of its API gravity. API gravity classifies oils on their weight as compared with water.

Source: EIA, Chart by author

One key takeaway from this chart is the most of the production growth in the lower 48 over the last four years has been in gravities well above API 30°. In fact, most lower 48 crude is now (68%) is above 30°. This is a problem for one key reason. Most U.S. refineries aren’t set up to process this oil efficiently, making it a darn good thing we are allowed to export this “light” oil, or the shale boom might hit a snag.

Source

For the month of April 2019, the last month tracked above, the average oil input to refineries is 32.97°. You can see there is quite a disparity between the oil we are producing and the oil we are refining currently. So, where is the blending oil coming from to reduce the average gravity to what these refineries can process efficiently?

Source: EIA, Chart by author

The chart above strongly suggests that when it comes to keeping our refineries humming along at full steam, cranking out all the gasoline and diesel our economy needs, low gravity imports are imperative. The next chart highlights a potential concern. Traditional sources for this low gravity oil, OPEC and Mexico are reducing output to the U.S. OPEC for political and economic reasons, and Mexico from inefficient management of its petroleum resources. Of the major suppliers to the U.S., only Canada is now shipping more over the time period covered.

Source: EIA, Chart by Author

Discussion

There is a potential disconnect emerging between U.S. refinery needs and global production trends. Oil companies have been heavily investing in shale acreage over the last several years and ignoring largely the conventional fields, now primarily found in deepwater due to the development cost.

Complicating this scenario is the decline of international sources of the heavier crudes our domestic refiners have been using as a blend stock. Much of OPEC production is in decline, and the Saudis are voluntarily restricting their production to try and shore up the price. Venezuelan production has fallen 75% over the last 20 years, and given its current political situation, it cannot be considered a candidate for increasing supplies anytime soon.

One outcome of this disconnect could be an increasing rate of return of capex (it’s already occurring but at a very much reduced rate from a few years ago) to the deepwater sector. The conventional reservoirs found in deepwater typically yield a much more usable crude. You can see that 98.5% of the roughly 1.8 mm bbl oil produced from the Gulf of Mexico in April is below 40°. Crude production from the GoM is largely from deepwater sources.

Source

Your Takeaway

In recent articles in the DDR, we have highlighted the fact that domestic producers of conventional oil might get a lift from the external drivers for oil production currently. We've made some of this data public, and you might review these articles for more background. California Resources (CRC) is one in particular that we think should benefit from a search for lower gravity crude. Most of its daily production comes from Kern County, California and is so heavy it must be steam-flooded out of the ground.

"California Resources: Lots Of Upside..."

"The Daily Drilling Report's Oilfield Almanac..."

We also think that crude quality may drive an increase in investment in offshore deepwater exploration and production. This is not to say that a "light switch" will be flipped, and there will be a gold rush to drill in deepwater. But, as we have demonstrated, crude quality matters at some point if you intend to refine it efficiently.

BP (BP) and Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) are both two active GoM players that have significant exposure to the U.S. GoM deepwater plays. Both are also major U.S. refiners.

Finally, if the deepwater aspect of this article resonates with you, Transocean (RIG) might be attractive at current levels. It is currently at all-time lows due to debt and market issues. There is a pickup in contacting for rigs of the type it leases occurring now, as well as an increase (though modest) in day rates. All of this is bullish for the stock.





Disclosure: I am/we are long CRC, BP, RDS.A. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not an accountant or CPA or CFA. This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.