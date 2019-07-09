Union Pacific: Expect More Cost Take-Outs In Q2

Source: Union Pacific

Union Pacific (UNP) reports quarterly earnings July 18. Analysts expect revenue of $5.7 billion and EPS of $2.18. The revenue estimate implies flat growth Y/Y. Investors should focus on the following key items.

Stagnant Revenue Growth

Rail traffic is a key metric in understanding the economy. If businesses are shipping fewer goods cross-country then it likely means business activity is slowing. For the week ending June 1, 2019, rail traffic and intermodal units fell 6.1% versus the same week last year. International trade may be hampered by tariffs; the trade war with China could make businesses uncertain about the future. That falling rail traffic has likely hurt Union Pacific's top line.

In Q1 2019, freight revenue of $5.0 billion fell 2% Y/Y. Total carloads declined 4%, while average selling price ("ASP") increased 2%.

Freight revenue from the Energy segment fell 16% as shipments fell 15% and ASP declined 2%. Shipments of frac sand and coke and coal were in free fall. The lack of pricing power in hydraulic fracking and drilling-related activities hurt E&P in the oil patch. Falling oil prices will not help matters. Unless OPEC cuts supply or an external event spikes oil prices, the Energy segment could be in the doldrums for the foreseeable future.

Agricultural revenue fell 3% on a 7% decline in shipments and 5% increase in ASP. Lower shipments to China could hurt this segment for the rest of the year. Even if the trade war ends there is no guarantee volume from China will return. Industrial revenue rose on demand for construction-related products. Headwinds in automotive-related products could stymie this segment going forward. Overall, I envision stagnant to declining revenue until the trade war unwinds.

Stagnant EBITDA Growth

Union Pacific must cut costs in order to grow earnings. The company's operating ratio of 64% was 100 basis points lower than that of the year earlier period. CSX (CSX) has an operating ratio in the 60%-range, which is low for a U.S. railroad. Whether Union Pacific wants to rationalize costs to compete with CSX remains to be seen. Total operating costs fell 3% Y/Y. Costs for compensation and benefits and purchased services declined 5% and 4%, respectively; they represented over 50% of operating costs. A commenter on my previous article implied management was slowing cutting into its expense pool:

UNP is manipulating the market. Each quarter they continue to cut more and more employees, which makes the operating ratio lower and makes the company seem more profitable. They make slow cuts each quarter so it seems like progress, which looks good to share holders and potential share holders. They just keep laying off people [while] ignoring maintenance on their fleet. It's a short term money scheme.

While CSX was loud about cost-cutting efforts a few years ago, Union Pacific seems to be quietly reducing headcount. Will the company be able to maintain employee morale and customer service levels if it continues to reduce headcount? We may find out by the second half of the year.

The fall-out was that EBITDA grew 1%, despite the decline in revenue. EBITDA margin of 47% was an increase of 200 basis points over year-earlier period. The quality of earnings growth leaves a lot to be desired. UNP trades at over 14x run-rate EBITDA (Q1 EBITDA annualized), which appears robust for a cyclical name.

Conclusion

UNP is up over 20% Y/Y. The melt-up in financial markets likely helped. Sans more stimulus, the company's top line will likely remain stagnant. Sell UNP.

Disclosure: I am/we are short UNP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.