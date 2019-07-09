Thermo Fisher: Steady Performance Comes At A Price

Thermo Fisher (TMO) continues to be a great long-term value compounder, driven by a very well-balanced combination of organic growth and M&A. Upon request of readers, I am looking at the shares again, as the latest write-up has been two years ago already. At the time, I looked at the shares following the purchase of Patheon in a +$7 billion deal.

Ever since, shares have nearly doubled, as the advancement in the share price has considerably outrun the improvement in the operational performance, so much so that the current premium valuation prevents me from being attracted to the shares at these levels.

The Business - An Overview

Savvy positioning, both in an organic and inorganic manner, has transformed Thermo Fisher into a $25 billion scientific platform which is active across four large business segments. The largest segment is the laboratory products and service business, making up nearly 40% of sales, although this is the segment with the lowest margins across the portfolio. This is complemented by Life Science Solutions and Analytical Instruments, each making up more than 20% of sales, complemented by the smaller Specialty Diagnostics segment. These three smaller units are considerably more profitable, however.

Note that a huge portion of the revenue base is recurring, with half of sales generated from so-called consumables, with services responsible for nearly a quarter of revenues as well. While the company has a huge presence in North America, being responsible for half of sales, Thermo Fisher has a large presence in both Europe and Asia as well, both making up nearly a quarter of sales.

Each of these segments has healthy growth prospects on the back of favourable demographic trends (ageing of population causing more chronic diseases, as well as rising wealth levels across the globe). Other trends include scientific advances, technology migration and a focus on healthcare. This great positioning is the reason why the company upped the long-term organic growth target by a point to 5-7% per annum, creating very strong tailwinds for the business, of course.

With revenues now totalling $25 billion, it is very clear that the merger between Thermo Electron and Fisher Scientific, which took place in 2006 with pro forma revenues of $10 billion, has laid the foundation for the great value-enhancing strategy ever since.

Updating The Thesis

Following the deal with Patheon, I was slightly concerned about a 4.2 times leverage ratio, although solid organic growth meant that this was never a real worry. I outlined a road map in which earnings per share could hit $10 in 2018, with shares trading around $170 at the time of the deal with Patheon. Recognising the reasonable earnings multiples, even if based on adjusted earnings multiples, I concluded to become a buyer at around $150, but fortunately, we have not seen those levels again.

I noted that I really liked the underlying business, a great management team and the company's good long-term prospects, yet was not a big fan of its high leverage, usage of adjusted earnings and very low tax rates. Unfortunately, I should have been a bit more aggressive, as shares have very steadily continued to rise and have doubled again to $300 currently. The search for stability, a long-term growth play and very low interest rates have fueled the rise of the shares.

The Current Valuation

In January, Thermo Fisher reported its 2018 results, with revenues up 16% to $24.36 billion, as half of the reported growth was driven by organic growth. Adjusted earnings rose by 17% to $11.12 per share, far above my initial expectations of $10 (outlined in early 2017), with GAAP earnings totalling $7.24 per share. Pretty much all of the discrepancy between both metrics stems from amortisation charges, which I am happy to adjust for, hence I am happy to use adjusted earnings numbers.

Total net debt of nearly $17 billion is significant, yet with $5.6 billion in adjusted operating profits and depreciation pegged at roughly half a billion, leverage ratios are very reasonable at 2.8 times. With 405 million shares outstanding currently valued at $300 per share, for a $121 billion valuation, the enterprise valuation of $138 billion works out to about 5.5 times sales reported for 2018.

Quite a few developments have taken place since the start of the year as the company announced the sale of its anatomical pathology business alongside the release of the annual results in January in a $1.14 billion deal. The sale of the $350 million business is expected to dilute earnings by $0.10 per share, or about $40 million in actual dollar terms, as multiple looks largely fair. That money was quickly put to work as Thermo Fisher announced the purchase of Brammer Bio in March in a $1.7 billion deal. With the deal, the company acquired important expertise in viral vector manufacturing for gene and cell therapies. While the $250 million revenue contribution suggests a near-7 times sales multiple has been paid, growth does come in at 25% and thereby adds about 0.25% to pro forma organic revenue growth, while being accretive to the tune of $0.10 per share per annum.

These deals and the termination of Roper's (ROP) Gatan deal are really just bolt-on deals, as the focus remains simply on laser-focused execution and continuation of organic growth - and that is what investors like while leverage gradually comes down enough to keep pursuing deals. The first-quarter organic growth rate of 7% was pretty encouraging, as the company raised its full-year earnings guidance to $12.00-12.20 per share, implying that at $300 per share, multiples have expanded a great deal to 24-25 times earnings.

That being said, a leverage ratio in the mid-2s allows for some more aggressive stance with regard to dealmaking. Deals might be a better deployment of capital than share repurchases at current levels, with the company buying back shares at a rate of $3 billion per annum, or about $7.50 per share. This marks quite a steep payout, especially as the company pays out a dividend as well, albeit a nominal amount.

No Longer Actively Considering

In hindsight, shares offered great value in early 2017, trading at a market multiple, although leverage was high, as were organic growth rates and expectations. Fast forwarding in time, earnings multiples have expanded from 17 to 24 times, and while the achievements continue to be good and leverage has come down a bit, the valuation multiples have risen a bit too much for me.

Given the continued solid expectations, performance and reduction in leverage, as well as general valuation multiple inflation, I am happy to buy shares at 18-20 times earnings, which basically works out to a $220-240 range, still far below the current valuation. That being said, shares traded actually below this range by Christmas of 2018, when the general market experienced a big sell-off. For now, I remain to be very patient, and while I believe the true long-term value of Thermo Fisher remains to be created, the current risk-reward is not attractive enough to initiate even a long-term position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.