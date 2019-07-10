Why Akebia Therapeutics Is A Worthwhile Contrarian Bet

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (AKBA) is on the verge of re-testing the $4.09 yearly low. The stock tried to break out above $5.00 but in failing to do so, could leave shareholders with bigger paper losses. And after a weak first-quarter report, investors will wonder when the stock will ever sustain a rebound.

Akebia, which was formed through the merger between Kerx Pharmaceuticals and Akebia on Dec 13, 2018, reported higher Auryxia sales in the first quarter. Sales grew 12.1% to $23.1 million as prescriptions grew 22.5% from last year. The company reported a number of positive developments in its clinical trials. It completed enrollment for its Phase 3 INNO 2 VATE trial, which studies the treatment of anemia due to CKD in dialysis-dependent patients. It announced positive top-line results from two Phase 3, active-controlled, pivotal studies evaluating vadadustat in Japanese subjects with anemia due to CKD in March 2019. The company has a commercial strategy for vadadustat, with the amended agreement expanding access for patients.

Despite the positive sales increase for Auryxia, investors are unimpressed. Auryxia is the only oral iron tablet approved in the U.S. to treat dialysis-dependent CKD patients for hyperphosphatemia and non-dialysis-dependent CKD patients for iron deficiency anemia, or IDA. But as the company focuses on growing Auryxia’s share within the private pay and commercial markets, revenue growth should accelerate.

Investors may note through Seeking Alpha’s ‘Peers’ tab that Akebia trades at the lowest price/sales of two times. Markets are clearly skeptical that management will succeed in restoring Medicare coverage for its IDA indication. In the short term, this negative view is justified because it could take more time and energy to restore coverage. With AKBA’s stock near yearly lows at $4.20, betting on a favorable turnaround could pay off. The stock’s market capitalization is $463 million and well below the over $1 billion level at its 52-week high.

Worrisome Signs

The company reported unexpected costs that shook investor confidence. In the first quarter, COGS (cost of goods sold) for Auryxia was $31.3 million. This consisted of $7.6 million for the cost associated with manufacturing the drug. $23.7 million is related to the purchase accounting following its merger with Keryx. This figure includes $14.6 million in share value inventory.

R&D costs rose to $82.4 million, up from $61.4 million last year. Investors need not express concern over the higher costs because Otsuka will provide reimbursements. It will cover a portion of the Phase 3 costs.

Opportunities for Akebia

Akebia has $168 million in cash, which is enough to fund operations until Q3/2020. This gives the company time to grow revenue and lift profits without raising cash and hurting existing shareholders.

Vadadustat is a compelling opportunity. After enrolling over 3,900 patients across two studies, Akebia expects topline data in Q2/2020. Should subjects experience a rise in hemoglobin levels and keep a stable range over time with the drug, the positive number could get investors excited about the company’s prospects.

As previously mentioned, restoring coverage for Auryxia is a positive catalyst for AKBA stock. Restored coverage is possible as the drug gets members of the renal community and many other patient organizations, nephrologists, and opinion leaders to exert pressure on CMS (Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services). The company expects underlying market demand will drive higher sales for this drug for the current second quarter and for the rest of the year.

Valuation

Five analysts covering AKBA stock have an average price target of $16.80, nearly three times higher than the current stock price. The analyst issuing the most recent buy call from Piper Jaffray has a $22 price target. This valuation is clearly too optimistic.

Source: finbox.io

If investors assume modest growth of between 0% and 8% in a 5-Year DCF Revenue Exit Model (finbox.io), then the stock has a fair value of $5.43. This is 32% above its current price with a discount rate of 12-13%.

Your Takeaway

Akebia is deeply out of favor as its long-time investors are dumping the stock in droves. Contrarian investors who bet that Auryxia sales will accelerate are paying just 2 times sales for the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.