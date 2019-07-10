Electrameccanica Vehicles: After $7.50 Price Target, Time To Look At The Warrants Again

Electrameccanica Vehicles (SOLO) traded up 35% to $3.14 on Tuesday after Roth Capital initiated a buy rating with a $7.50 price target. I have written multiple articles on SOLO that focuses on the long-term, cheap leveraging opportunity with the warrants (SOLOW) that have a strike price of $4.25 and expire four years from now in July 2023. While I have explained in detail why the warrants hold a lot of value despite being out of the money right now, the theory behind buying them is simple. If you believe that Roth's target can be hit within four years, the stock moves 139% from $3.14 to $7.50. Meanwhile, the warrants would move from their current price of $0.60 to an intrinsic value of $3.25, a 442% gain.

An investor can risk less of their cash for a similar upside by buying SOLOW over SOLO, with the obvious downside being that the stock price could remain under $4.25 but above $3.00 so that the warrants expire worthless when the stock would have been a marginally good investment during that time. SOLO is a high-beta, microcap, news-based and performance-based stock in a burgeoning industry where everyone likes the idea of electric vehicles, but there are a lot of people who take issue with Elon Musk and Tesla (TSLA) for various reasons. Chances are that within four years SOLO will either be a great success and trade well above the $4.25 strike price or it will be a complete dud and trade well under $3.00. Risking less capital on a long-term, leveraged derivative of an already very risky stock while the volatility of the stock is not heavily priced into the warrants makes a lot of sense to me.

The major investment risk with SOLO is judging if it can achieve its promised revenue growth. Roth Capital cited healthy pre-orders which have stood at over $2 billion and over 60,000 vehicles for well over a year now and is not news for anyone who has followed SOLO for a while like myself. While I have cited concerns about the company's ability to actually execute in previous articles, the positive analyst coverage and bullish move in the market may be delayed reaction to the baby steps that the company has made in actually turning pre-sales into revenue.

In February, the long-awaited manufacturing deal with Zongshen in China finally got started with the expectation that 5,000 vehicles would be produced by year-end. However, the prospectus as part of the uplisting to the NASDAQ last year disclosed that SOLO anticipated:

that Zongshen will produce up to 5,000 of our cars in 2018, 20,000 of our cars in 2019 and 50,000 of our cars in 2020.

So a precedent has been set that SOLO recycles old numbers that have been missed previously to become new forward-looking targets. The market already has developed doubts about these production figures for 2019 as the targeted small amount of vehicles expected for Q1 missed and the company further back-weighted its 5,000 production and sales targets into the latter half of the year. This played a large role in SOLO's stock price giving back most of its gains it saw in mid-February after a Bloomberg article citing SOLO as Canada's answer to Tesla awoke it from its prior slumber.

With that being said, we can't underestimate how hard it is to actually start an electric vehicle company or any company for that matter that builds items with a price tag of over $10,000 per unit. Anyone reading this probably has an interest in the EV space and knows the production issues encountered by larger EV-focused players like Tesla and NIO Inc. (NIO) as part of their growing pains. This is a risk inherent in the industry and one that I think is properly priced into SOLO's stock price given that it has a market cap of just over $100 million despite having over $2 billion in pre-sales. If Bloomberg calls SOLO Canada's Tesla and everything in Canada is supposedly one-tenth the size of the United States, well, Tesla trades at nearly 400 times the market cap of SOLO right now. So take that for what it's worth.

Another development to think about when considering an investment in SOLO is the recent change of leadership as Paul Rivera was named CEO, taking over for Jerry Kroll. I have briefly interacted with Mr. Kroll before and my impression of him was positive. However, under his watch, SOLO's production and pre-sales forecasts have been stagnant over the past 1-2 years. There have also been bearish articles on Seeking Alpha, namely this one, that focuses a lot on his previous business and personal ventures. So perhaps it was in the best interest of the company and its shareholders that he steps aside now. Mr. Kroll was instrumental in the merger, listing and startup phase of the company, as well as the marketing side and making sure he left it with a strong balance sheet which will be imperative during the startup phase of production and distribution. He remains on as an advisor and a Board Member. Now it may be the right time for someone new to take over; someone who can execute on the operational side of the business. Can Paul Rivera be that person? Time will tell.

SOLO's long thesis is a very simple one. If an investor believes that the company can start producing and selling its vehicles at a pace even at a mere percentage of what it has been promising for the past two years, it is a buy. Even at $7.50, SOLO's market cap would be less than $300 million, or less than $450 million assuming all warrants get exercised. Any other issues, like dealing with the Chinese tariff war, booking actual profits instead of mere revenue growth and attaining rebates that represent a significant chunk of the $15,500 MSRP would be icing on the cake to that thesis. If an investor does not believe that SOLO will ever execute on its promises, they should avoid this investment. And if an investor is cautiously optimistic, spending $6,000 for 10,000 warrants is a lot less risky than spending $31,400 for the same amount of stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SOLOW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.