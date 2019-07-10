Sarepta Gains After Pfizer Suffers A Setback With Gene Therapy For DMD

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) continues to make solid traction with respect to its gene therapy candidate micro-dystrophin for treating patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It has seen positive preliminary evidence that its product works in treating this disease. The biggest concern for Sarepta was that Pfizer (PFE) would come out with its own positive data. However, those fears subsided when Pfizer reported preliminary data from its own gene therapy for DMD. The efficacy for Pfizer's gene therapy was decent, but 2 months of cutoff time was short to see any meaningful change in fiber levels. Also, there were 2 patients with adverse events which may possibly end up being a roadblock for Pfizer's gene therapy. That doesn't mean Pfizer is completely out of the game, but it has a lot of work to do if it intends to catch up to Sarepta's treatment.

Huge Lead On Gene Therapy For DMD

Sarepta Therapeutics at this point in time seems to be the leader when it comes to having a gene therapy for treating patients with DMD. The most recent data is quite impressive in terms of dystrophin expression. It was shown that treatment with micro-dystrophin achieved an increase in dystrophin-positive fibers by a mean of 81.2% over a 90-day period in 4 patients. On top of that, the NorthStar Ambulatory Assessment (NSAA) score had improved on average by 6.5 points from baseline between all patients. What does this mean exactly for patients with DMD? The NSAA is a score that analyzes several activities, and patients are scored based on such activities. The increase of 6.5 points from baseline means that patients were able to perform several additional activities without being strained or needing assistance from someone. When there is a score of "0", it means a person needs help just standing up. This score can go up to 2 points. At 2 points, which is the highest level, it means that the patient can stand for 3 seconds any help. As you can see, Sarepta achieving a 6.5 point improvement on average with this gene therapy treatment can be helpful and supportive for the patient. The last item to note is that impressive data was observed in terms of creatine kinase (CK) that was generated with the gene therapy treatment. why is CK important for DMD? CK is an enzyme that is needed by muscles to maintain function. A standard amount of CK is fine, but those with muscle damage such as those with DMD have excessive CK levels in the blood. That means extensive muscle damage has taken place. These 4 patients, in particular, all started with a CK level of above 26,000. It was noted that, after 270 days of being treated with micro-dystrophin, there was a mean CK change from baseline in a dramatic fashion. For example, the first patient had CK levels at 20,691. After being treated with gene therapy, the CK level dipped down to 6,317 at day 270. Remember, the lower the CK level, the better off the patient is in terms of muscle function.

Pfizer's Preliminary Progress

Pfizer did achieve some good preliminary results with its gene therapy product PF-06939926. The problem is that the efficacy did not show that much of an improvement in fiber levels. However, I can't fault the gene therapy for this because 2 months is too short of a time to see any meaningful change. The phase 1b study was put in place to determine the safety and preliminary evidence of the gene therapy product from Pfizer. Specifically, the primary endpoint was looking at safety and tolerability. One of the secondary endpoints was looking at mini-dystrophin distribution within muscle fibers. The eventual goal is to treat at least 12 boys with DMD. However, 6 were evaluable at the time of data cutoff. Patients were treated with either one of the doses of:

PF-06939926 1E14 vg/kg

PF-06939926 3E14 vg/kg

It was shown that biopsies taken 2 months after dosing with the gene therapy was able to achieve a detectable mini-dystrophin immunofluorescence signals with an average of 38% positive fibers for those on the lower dose of 1E14 vg/kg of PF-06939926. Then, for those that took the higher dose of 3E14 vg/kg, there was an average of 69% positive fibers. In my opinion, this is strong preliminary evidence that there is a dose-dependent response, which is a good thing. However, the bad news is that it is questionable whether or not a higher dose can be implemented past this one. The reason why is because there were two patients in the study that had adverse events. One of the adverse events was one patient with nausea and vomiting that was hospitalized for 2 days for intravenous treatment of antiemetics (medication given to stop nausea and vomiting) and replacement fluids. A second patient had a rapid antibody response and acute kidney injury, hemolysis, and reduced platelets in the body. This patient had to be put into pediatric intensive care unit and received a sort of treatments to deal with these issues. The good news is that after 11 days he was discharged from the hospital and renal function came back to normal within 15 days. The bottom line is that these safety issues might be a roadblock going forward. I don't just state that simply because adverse events occurred. Pfizer noted that no other patient for this study will be dosed until additional safety monitoring protocols are put in place. This was recommended by the external data monitoring committee (DMC). This makes sense considering that it's important to make sure patients don't experience any adverse events.

Conclusion

Sarepta Therapeutics seems it will maintain its lead in the DMD Space for now. Pfizer had good preliminary data, of course, but it needs to track a longer follow up time to see if fiber levels can improve. On top of that, Pfizer had some safety issues with its gene therapy product as 2 patients were hospitalized. These adverse events were able to be resolved, but that may put a hamper in the plans of Pfizer to compete well against Sarepta's gene therapy. If anything, I believe that this competition in developing a gene therapy, while worthwhile, could ultimately end up being futile. Not because gene therapy is not a strong type of technology, but because of a push towards a new tech known as CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing. I wrote a prior Seeking Alpha article on Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) a few weeks ago, discussing that it had gotten a hold of two types of technologies in CRISPR. One is a partnership it made with CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP) and the other was an acquisition of a company known as Exonics with its singleCut CRISPR tech (being able to splice DNA with less errors, causing less systemic issues in patients associated with the tech). This type of technology is a competitive risk, but Sarepta is able to potentially handle this as well. That's because it has also been able to get its hands on a partnership with Duke University to develop CRISPR/Cas9 tech to target DMD as well. While I see the battle between Sarepta and Pfizer in gene therapy, the ultimate battle will be with development of a potentially superior tech known as CRISPR/Cas9.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.