Yum Brands: Pizza Hut And Taco Bell Headwinds

Overview

Yum! Brands (NYSE: YUM) is expected to post Q2 2019 earnings on August 1, 2019. The restaurant company, which owns KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell, has been in the spotlight lately amidst a growing number of downgrades from Wall Street equity research firms. Following a strong 2018 performance, shares have been downgraded multiple times in 2019 to an average target of around $104.90. However, a target between $90 to $95 by year-end 2019 is more appropriate amidst struggling performances from Pizza Hut and Taco Bell, which are losing out to stiff competition from companies such as Domino’s Pizza (NYSE: DPZ) and Chipotle (NYSE: CMG). At a current price of $110.24, expect a 13% to 18% decline to the $90 to $95 range by year-end 2019. Since the downgrades, short interest for YUM shares has increased from the single-digit range to upwards of 15% with a stock loan fee below 5%. As volume is expected to ramp up before earnings, this represents a great short opportunity for YUM shares over the $110 price level.

Source: Finviz.

Q1 2019 Earnings

Source: Yahoo Finance.

After experiencing an approximate 10% increase in share prices so far in 2019, concerns highlighted by management during the Q1 2019 earnings call temporarily slowed down YUM’s rise. However, investors quickly shrugged off concerns regarding struggling same-store-sales growth from Taco Bell and Pizza Hut, with shares once again increasing over the $110 level.

Summarizing Q1 2019 results:

Adjusted EPS of $0.82, beating expected EPS of $0.81.

Revenue of $1.25 billion, matching expectations.

Same-store sales increase of 4%, beating expected 2.66% increase.

Although quarterly results were strong, year-over-year numbers illustrated a different story. First-quarter net income declined 39% to $262 million, or $0.83 per share, from $1.27 per share a year prior and $433 million. Net sales declined 9% to $1.25 billion while same-store sales growth of 4% just missed expectations of 4.47%. Investors’ deicision to break up and move on with some of these concerns has led to an overvaluation, especially upon more-detailed analysis regarding sales data from KFC, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, and the company's promotional strategies.

KFC, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut

KFC has always been the overachieving child for YUM brands. KFC constitutes the biggest chunk of YUM’s revenue and most recently reported same-store sales growth of 5% vs. an estimated 2.74%. The success of KFC is largely because of its business model consisting of a limited menu, emphasis on takeout, and ability to maintain low prices in the fast-food fried chicken market. KFC is expected to continue outperforming going forward both domestically and internationally, but the effects of a decline in Pizza Hut and Taco Bell will counteract KFC's success and weigh negatively on YUM share prices.

Same-store sales growth at Taco Bell was reported at 4.0%, missing analysts’ expectations of 4.5%. Pizza Hut meanwhile reported 0% same-store sales growth, which also missed analysts’ expectations of 0%. Consequently, this led to YUM posting a sales decrease of 1% in the US, its largest market. Stiff competition for inexpensive fast food from McDonald’s (NYSE: MCD), Burger King (NYSE: QSR), Domino’s Pizza, and Chipotle have made growth, particularly in the US, very challenging for YUM, which is beginning to show weakness.

Indeed, the previous campaigns launched by YUM have backfired. Deep-discount promotions such as Taco Bell’s launch of $1 nacho fries were successful in attracting customers to stores, but eventually weighed heavily on margins. YUM actually maintained these discounts for longer than expected due to its success increasing foot traffic at the company’s stores. However, the move simply wasn't sustainable; prices were raised, and customer traffic decreased. Although consumer disposable income continues to increase, YUM’s competitors are simply winning YUM’s customers over by offering similar lower-priced items that these companies are able to maintain longer than YUM due to more sophisticated and efficient supply channels.

Source: Delish.

Another key headwind YUM has faced is in their own domestic market of the US. Pizza Hut has struggled in the pizza wars by being near the bottom of the race in developing its mobile app to streamline and speed up deliveries, a feat that Domino’s has dominated. Pizza Hut’s previous quarter saw same-store sales increasing 1%, well below Wall Street’s estimate of 1.8%. In an effort to improve delivery for KFC and Taco Bell in the US, YUM bought a $200 million stake in GrubHub. However, YUM’s failure in getting more involved in the delivery channel before its competitors will be tough to recover from without new deep discounts that will add to profit margin pressures, especially in the near term.

Overall, YUM’s revenues in Q1 2019 decreased 9% year-over-year as sales at key brands slumped. The company’s strategy of de-risking by reducing ownership of restaurants through continued refranchising initiatives will deleteriously affect YUM’s revenue over the next six months. Fierce competition in the restaurant industry and an overexpansion in terms of store-openings for the Pizza Hut and Taco Bell divisions have pressured the company’s profit margins. Q1 2019 saw total costs and expenses increasing 0.4% year-over-year to $821 million while operating profit sagged 21.7% over the same time period. Finally, YUM’s declining revenues in Pizza Hut are the most alarming. A decrease in net new unit growth and lower than expected system sales led to a 3% year-over-year decrease in revenue to $243 million. This will only continue to plague the company as their market share in the domestic and international market decreases.

The Short

YUM’s increased expenses due to a transformation plan focusing on various digital initiatives and refranchising efforts are weighing on the company’s bottom line as revenues at Pizza Hut and Taco Bell soften. Despite success in the KFC division, increased revenues will fail to offset the deepening decline of the company’s other brands that are aggressively opening at a rapid pace without staying up to par in terms of expected same-store-sales growth. Being late to the party in terms of mobile app development and delivery has already hampered profit margins, and will require deep-discount promotions going forward. These deep-discount promotions may positively affect YUM's top-line, but these figures have a slim chance of materializing over the next 6 months, especially without a developed supply chain that will surely continue scathing profit margins. At an affordable stock loan fee below 5%, shorting YUM shares above the $110 price level is a great opportunity as these headwinds intensify over the next 6 months and sink share prices to the $90 to $95 range.

Source: Yum! Brands.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.