Why First Majestic Silver Is Crushing The Performance Of Other Silver Miners

AG certainly seems poised to keep climbing and outperforming as technicals and fundamentals are both bullish.

First Majestic has been one of the select silver stocks that I thought could overcome a stagnant silver price as the company had many positives occurring.

Year to date, shares of First Majestic Silver (AG) are up over 31% while other go-to silver names in the space like Endeavour Silver (EXK), Fortuna Silver (FSM), and Hecla Mining (HL) are down since the start of 2019.

In this article, I will discuss why AG is crushing the performance of the group.

Silver Isn't Participating In This Gold Bull Market, And Many Silver Miners Are Struggling With Other Issues

Physical silver has failed to rally with gold and is, in fact, down for the year. While many silver producers also mine gold and should benefit from the rising price of Au, the declining silver price is offsetting this appreciation of a key by-product metal for these miners.

Making matters worse for the silver producers is many of them are struggling with certain aspects of their respective businesses. This is harming their financial conditions as well. For example, Hecla is over-leveraged and spread too thin. The recent issues with their newly acquired Nevada assets are compounding the situation. Earlier this year, it certainly appeared that the outlook was about to drastically deteriorate, which is why I warned subscribers in February that I thought the stock was a now sell (when HL was still up for the year).

I have owned very few silver producers over the last year because of my concerns about their operational performances and/or financial positions. Rising silver prices will bail some out, but it's been best to steer clear of most silver miners until silver also enters bull market territory.

Why First Majestic Has Been Able To Rally When Others Can't

Lower Costs And Higher Production

Using the mid-point guidance for 2019, First Majestic will see lower cash costs and AISC this year compared to the last two years. The company is already off to a great start, as Q1 cash costs and AISC came in at $6.34 per payable silver ounce (net of by-product credits) and $12.91 per payable silver ounce, respectively. At this pace, that's a full $2 per ounce reduction in AISC compared to 2018. Most important, even though silver prices haven't moved, the company is seeing strong margin expansion. Not only are costs coming down, but this is occurring in conjunction with a dramatic production increase (both since 2017 and year over year).

2017 2018 2019 Silver Ounces Produced 9,749,591 11,679,452 14,200,000-15,800,000 Silver Equivalent Ounces Produced 16,207,905 22,243,071 24,700,000-27,500,000 Cash Costs per Ounce $7.04 $6.98 $6.39 - $7.37 All-in Sustaining Cost per Ounce $13.82 $14.95 $12.55 - $14.23

Modest Net Debt

At the end of Q1 2019, First Majestic had only $51 million of net debt. It maintains not only one of the strongest balance sheets in the silver space but also one of the best in the entire gold and silver sector. Also, of note, the companies shown below have seen their net debt levels increase since the start of the year, while AG has seen a reduction. Granted, this decline of net debt for First Majestic was because of a common share offering in Q1, but this minute amount of dilution (less than 3%) further solidified the balance sheet and keeps the company in a highly enviable financial position.

Santa Elena 2.0

There is a major bullish catalyst on the horizon for First Majestic Silver, one that I have been discussing with subscribers for well over a year and one that the market was completely overlooking. That being the Ermitaño project, which is located just 4km away from the company's Santa Elena mine/mill. The close proximity to Santa Elena is just one of the many key favorable aspects. Others include:

1. Ermitaño has more AgEq ounces - 58 million compared to 42 million for Santa Elena - as shown on the map below (don't mind the "Aq-Eq" typo).

2. Ermitaño resides outside of the Sandstorm stream boundary.

The Santa Elena mine has a purchase agreement with Sandstorm Gold (SAND) which requires First Majestic to sell 20% of the gold production from the operation to SAND over the life of mine. The selling price is currently $450 per ounce. This stream reduces the overall cash flow to First Majestic (I would estimate $8-10 million per year at $1,300 gold). Ermitaño, though, is almost completely unencumbered as there is just a 2% NSR royalty on the project.

3. Ermitaño is much higher grade than Santa Elena.

The grade is the real kicker here, as AgEq grade at Ermitaño is almost double the silver equivalent grade of the reserves at Santa Elena. Also notice how high the gold grade is at Ermitaño by comparison (3-4 g/t vs. just over 1 g/t).

Drill results released earlier this year not only confirm Ermitano is an exceptional deposit, but they show the upside potential as a large number of these holes hit wide veins that contained very strong grades. Considering that not all of this was infill drilling, it's likely that the current resource base will further increase in size.

First ore from Ermitano could start to be processed at the Santa Elena mill as soon as early 2020.

San Dimas is still the flagship asset, with Santa Elena next in terms of importance. But with Ermitaño, Santa Elena becomes much more interesting and could rival San Dimas in the future. These assets are the driving force of this story and will be a powerful duo (or trio) for the foreseeable future.

Two Main Risks

There are two key risks for AG at the moment.

The company has 100% exposure to Mexico. There's a new government in place that has discussed more stringent permitting and possibly higher taxes for the mining sector. The San Dimas mine has an unresolved tax dispute with the government as the government agreed several years ago that the mine would only be taxed at the metal prices sold, not at actual spot prices. This was done so San Dimas would have more tax certainty as the previous owner was selling their metal below spot due to the stream attached to the mine. In 2016, the government tried to nullify this price agreement. First Majestic knew about this issue when they bought San Dimas, but they will still be the one on the hook should the government reverse their decision. That will come at a massive cost for AG, to the tune of $185 million not including interest or penalties. First Majestic wouldn't have bought San Dimas if they thought they didn't have a very strong case, but then again, there are no guarantees that this will go in their favor. The good news is the company is "engaging in dialogue with the SAT seeking to resolve matters and bring tax certainty through a negotiated solution."

Technical Breakout

The 200-day has been staunch overhead resistance for a while; Ag is now above that level. The 200-week moving average was an even bigger hurdle, and this is the first time since 2012-2013 that AG has been above its 200-week while that technical indicator is moving higher. This stock certainly seems poised to keep climbing and outperforming as the technicals and fundamentals are both bullish.

