Gold: Weekly Double Top Activated

The close below $1409 as of today has activated the B1 level of $1376 as the first target and the second target of $1353 to go long the market.

Have we seen a weekly double top on the gold charts?

This is a special report on gold as of July 8, 2019. As I write this report, the August gold contract is at $1397, down about $2.90 or $3. The weekly average price as we came into this week was $1409. The extreme levels above that average price of Sell 1 (S1) was $1432. The market during the week of the June 25 made a high of $1442.90. Most recently, on July 3, the market attempted to break that high, but was only able to get up to $1441 and came back down from that level to a low at $1388.60 on July 5.

We are currently trading at $1397. Therefore, the market closing below the average price has activated a bearish trend momentum. The extreme levels above this average price are $1432-1465.

As you can see, the market has attempted twice to close above that resistance level or the area that we call the distribution of supply. The lines in red anticipate where we can expect the supply to start coming in.

The artificial intelligence of the Variable Changing Price Momentum Indicator (VC PMI) identifies for us the trigger point when the short trigger is activated. It was activated on July 3 at $1421.50. When the price reaches these levels, S1 represents a 90% probability of the market reverting to the mean. In this case, the market closed, went through that level, and closed below, which not only activated the target below the mean of $1409 from a short of $1421.50, but by closing below $1409, activated the buy (B1) level of $1376 to the buy 2 (B2) level of $1353.

We teach our subscribers how to use the probability factors identified by the VC PMI how to trade the extremes above and below the mean with 90-95% probability factors. This does not mean it is a 90-95% guarantee. It means that these are the points with the highest probability of a successful trade. If you sell at the buy 1 (B1) level, there is a 10% chance of winning on the trade, but if you buy at the B1 level, there is a 90% chance of a winning trade.

Where do we go from here?

The close below $1409 as of today has activated the B1 level of $1376 as the first target and the second target of $1353 to go long the market. A close above $1409 would negate this bearishness to neutral. A second close above would activate the extreme target levels above the mean of 1432-1465.

The VC PMI Automated Algorithm

We use the proprietary Variable Changing Price Momentum Indicator (VC PMI) to analyze the precious metals markets and several indices. The primary driver of the VC PMI is the principle of reversion to the mean ("Mean Reversion Models of Financial Markets," "The Power of Mean Reversion in Factor - Based Investing"), which is combined with a range of analytical tools, including fundamental logic, wave counts, Fibonacci ratios, Gann principles, supply and demand levels, pivot points, moving averages and momentum indicators. The science of Vedic mathematics is used to combine these elements into a comprehensive, accurate and highly predictive trading system.

Mean reversion trading seeks to capitalize on extreme changes in the price of a particular security or commodity, based on the assumption that it will revert to its previous state. This theory can be applied to both buying and selling, as it allows a trader to profit on unexpected upswings and buy low when an abnormal low occurs. By identifying the average price (the mean) or price equilibrium based on yesterday's supply and demand factors, we can extrapolate the extreme above this average price and the extreme below it. When prices trade at these extreme levels, it's between 90% (Sell 1 or Buy 1 level) and 95% (Sell 2 or Buy 2 level) probable that prices will revert to the mean by the end of the trading session. I use this system to analyze the gold and silver markets.

Strengths And Weaknesses

The main strength of the VC PMI is the ability to identify a specific structure which price-level traders can execute with a high degree of accuracy. The program is flexible enough to adjust to market volatility and alerts you when such changes take place, so one can adjust strategies accordingly. Such changes include when the market breaks out of a consolidation phase or a trend accelerates. Such volatility usually happens when the market has produced a signal at the S2 or B2 level and the market closes above or below these extreme levels.

The day trading program then confirms that a higher fractal in price has been identified and the market will move significantly higher, although the same principle applies if the market falls significantly. The price closing above the S2 level indicates that the buying demand is greater than the supply. This means that the market has found support for the next price fractal. Conversely, the price closing below the B2 level indicates that the selling pressure has met demand greater than supply at the extreme below the mean and prices should revert to the mean.

The basic concept of the VC PMI is that the program trades the extremes of supply and demand based on the average daily, weekly and monthly price.

The strongest relationship we find in the algorithm is when the daily price is harmonically in alignment with the weekly and monthly indicators. We call this "harmonic timing." Such an indication produces the highest probability (90%) that the price will revert from these levels to its daily, weekly or monthly average.

To learn more about how the VC PMI works and receive weekly reports on the E-mini, gold and silver, check out our Marketplace service, Mean Reversion Trading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NUGT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.