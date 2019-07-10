Still Bullish On Energy Transfer

With strategic investments ramping up and a new structure to free up cash, we still like the upside potential of the stock.

Energy Transfer is down 6.7% since we last wrote about the stock in early April along with a similar decline by the Energy Sector.

The midstream sector includes activities such as transportation, processing, storing, and marketing of hydrocarbons such as natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It generates fees from customers for the use of its transportation assets, often under long-term contracts that typically have inflation protection. Increasing production and drilling in the US shale through technologically-advanced hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling has created exceptional demand for infrastructure pipelines, storage, export terminals, and processing capacity. This led companies in the midstream sector to invest heavily to meet this demand. Meanwhile, the lack of midstream infrastructure in certain areas and higher growth in upstream created bottlenecks, resulting in high price differentials in key basins and hubs. Although these price differentials and infrastructure will take time to rebalance, the overall situation signals that the industry is in the midst of its best years of growth and profitability.

Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration

The U.S. has been the world's largest natural gas producer since 2009 and will continue to hold a leading position in the production of oil and natural gas. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), the U.S. will account for almost three-quarters of the total increase in global oil output by 2025 and 40% of the global increase in natural gas production by 2025. With this increasing production, energy infrastructure (pipelines, terminals, processing capacity) will be needed to facilitate exports. As per the IEA, U.S. natural gas consumption also reached a new record level of 82.1 billion cubic feet per day in 2018 (representing 37% increase since 2005), mainly driven by increased consumption in the electric power sector.

A key trend observed in midstream MLPs that continues to improve leverage metrics and dividend coverage is the shift towards eliminating incentive distribution rights (IDRs) in addition to actively seeking consolidations and restructuring to simplify their structure.

Energy Transfer (ET), a midstream giant with presence across North America, continues to focus on growing organically and with strategic acquisitions to improve operational efficiencies while increasing the profitability of its existing assets and executing cost control measures. The company also intends to focus on its fee-based businesses, which ensures more stable and consistent cash flows over long contract periods while reducing exposure to changes in commodity prices.

Well positioned to serve entire midstream value chain with assets across major basins

Energy Transfer operates diversified portfolios of energy assets in the U.S., with a strategic footprint in all of the major U.S. production basins. ET’s core operations include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets, crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL) and refined product transportation. Under its natural gas segment, the company operates 63,700 miles of pipeline, 150 Bcf of working storage capacity and over 60 natural gas processing and treating facilities. In crude oil, Energy Transfer operates ~9,500 miles of crude oil trunk and gathering pipeline, and crude oil terminals with storage capacity of ~38 million barrels. The company’s natural liquids transportation and services segment owns ~4,770 miles of NGL pipelines with transportation capacity of ~2,053 MBbls/d; 6 NGL fractionators and a propane de-ethanizer with a capacity of 825,000 Bbls/d; and NGL storage facilities with working storage capacity of ~56 million barrels. ET’s refined products assets include ~2,200 miles of pipelines and ~35 active marketing terminals with ~8 million barrels of storage capacity.

As of Q1 2019, the company’s gathered gas volumes were 12.7 million mmbtu per day and 563,000 bbls per day of NGLs produced while transport volumes stood at ~24 million mmbtu natural gas per day. Average daily fractionated volumes increased to 678,000 barrels per day and crude transportation volumes increased to a record 4.5 million barrels per day.

Source: Q1 2019 Investor Presentation

Aggressive capital spending in NGL and refined products to drive growth

Energy Transfer expects to spend $5 billion in capex in 2019 mainly on organic growth projects, primarily in the NGL (mainly Permian) and refined products segments (60% of total Capex), which are crucial to future EBITDA growth. In 1Q19, the company spent ~$650 million in organic growth projects, primarily in the NGL and refined products and Midstream segments, excluding Sun and USAC CapEx. With Arrowhead III, the Red Bluff Express Pipeline Expansion, Permian Express 4 and other projects expected to be in service in a few months, the company is well positioned to achieve its targeted EBITDA of $10.6 billion-$10.8 billion in 2019.

Source: Q1 2019 Investor Presentation

Some of the recent project developments that could drive EBITDA include the Permian Express 3 project that expanded capacity by 100,000 barrels a day in 4Q17 then by another 40,000 September 2018, fully committed to and supported by Exxon's (NYSE:XOM) accelerated development in the Delaware Basin. Together, PE2 and PE3 bring the system's capacity to 340,000 barrels a day and PE4 to add an additional 120,000 barrels a day by Q3 2019. The Bakken Pipeline was expanded to 570,000 barrels a day in Q1 2019 amid robust shipper interest and plans to increase it further by late 2020 in order to meet growing demands for additional takeaway out of the basin. The Rover Pipeline, an interstate natural-gas project, is mostly committed to shippers under long-term, fee-based contracts. The company’s ME1 back online, the combined (ME1 and ME2), the Mariner East system is expected to move ~230,000 barrels per day of NGLs through Marcus Hook with additional inbound transportation modes including trucking and rail. The company’s new NGL fractionation plants, Lone Star Frac V & VI, brought total capacity at Mont Belvieu, Texas, to 790,000 a day and Lone Star Frac VII is expected to add additional 150,000 barrels a day in Q1 2020.

Source: Q1 2019 Investor Presentation

Removal of IDR to help fund expansion and deleverage balance sheet

In line with growing shift towards IDR elimination in the midstream MLP space, Energy Transfer simplified its structure by removing its incentive distribution rights (IDR) following the acquisition of flagship MLP Energy Transfer Partners in 2018. The removal provides the new entity with $2.5-3 billion in cash coverage to help fund expansion and limit its need to access capital markets, enabling ET to achieve its debt to EBITDA target of 4.0-4.5x. Earlier, IDRs were weighing on growth and eroding the cost of capital.

Following the acquisition, Energy Transfer owns the general partner, IDRs and a ~35% limited-partner stake in Sunoco LP, its retail arm, and a ~48% limited-partner interest in USA Compression.

Source: Q1 2019 Investor Presentation

1st Quarter Results

Q1 2019 has been a good start for the year as the company delivered another strong quarter with record adjusted EBITDA of $2.8 billion, beating street estimates. With the company’s capital spending budget of $5 billion and growth project ramping up, it expects EBITDA will continue its higher growth trajectory. In 1Q 2019, all of the company’s major businesses were up, particularly crude oil and NGLs. Furthermore, coverage distribution ratio reached 2.1x, resulting in excess cash of $856 million to help fund its budget.

Revenue increased 10% YoY to $13.1 billion in Q1 2019, driven by growth in refined product sales, crude sales, NGL sales and gathering, transportation and other fees, partially offset by sales of natural gas and other. By segment, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services segment and Crude Oil Transportation and Services segment were the top contributors with growth of 19% YoY and 12% YoY, contributing 23% and 32% to total revenue, respectively. This was partially offset by Intrastate Transportation and Storage segment and Investment in Sunoco LP segment, declined 2% each, contributing 7% and 28% to total revenue, respectively.

Total costs and expenses in Q1 2019 came in at $11.2 billion, an increase of 4% compared to same period previous year, attributable to increased cost of products sold (+2%, $9.4 billion), operating expenses (+12%, $808 million) and depreciation, depletion and amortization expenses (+16%, $774 million), partially offset by slight decline in selling, general and administrative expenses (-1%, $147 million). Operating income increased 75% YoY to $1.9 billion with a margin of 15% (+543 bps).

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA in Q1 2019 was up by 40% YoY to $2.80 billion, driven by strong performance in all of the Partnership’s major businesses, with record operating performance in the Partnership’s NGL and refined products and crude businesses. Net income grew (+141%) to $1.2 billion or $0.33 per diluted share.

Distribution coverage ratio reached 2.07x in Q1 2019 (vs. 1.46x in 2018 and 1.17x in 2017), resulted in excess coverage of $856 million of Distributable Cash Flow attributable to partners in excess of distributions. Distributable Cash Flow attributable to partners, as adjusted, was $1.66 billion in Q1 2019, an increase of $461 million compared with Q1 2018, mainly driven by growth in adjusted EBITDA.

My Take

The change in IDRs frees up more cash for investing and distribution, which bodes well for growth as well as a potential dividend increase. I believe the former is more likely although a dividend boost would be a welcome surprise. The stock already pays an 8%+ dividend, so I wouldn’t be terribly disappointed with no increase. The distribution coverage has improved from 0.9x in Q42016 to 1.9x in Q42018 and is now the third highest behind Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) at 3.1x and TC Pipelines (TCP) at 2.1x, according to Alerian.

Analyst price targets are in the low $20s, which would result in 45% upside from current levels and there is a strong buy recommendation on the stock. The stock is down 6.7% since we first rated it a Strong Buy in early April – while the ALPS Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) was only down 1.5%. The stock has traded in line with the broader Energy sector despite not being driven by commodity prices and other factors that weigh on the sector. We continue to rate the stock a Strong Buy within The Income Strategist High Income portfolio.

Portfolio strategies and investment ideas for income investors and retirees. Besides tactical allocations and individual securities, join us to get access to our research, portfolios, and other benefits, including Stable Monthly Income (6% yield)

Dividend Growth (4% Yield with 9-10% Growth)

High Income (9% yield)

Municipal Income (5.2% yield)

List of Preferred Stocks

List of Baby Bonds And additional benefits: Account aggregation software to consolidate all of your accounts

Coming soon: Access to financial planning software



Disclosure: I am/we are long ET,MPLX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is meant to identify an idea for further research and analysis and should not be taken as a recommendation to invest. It does not provide individualized advice or recommendations for any specific reader. Also note that we may not cover all relevant risks related to the ideas presented in this article. Readers should conduct their own due diligence and carefully consider their own investment objectives, risk tolerance, time horizon, tax situation, liquidity needs, and concentration levels, or contact their advisor to determine if any ideas presented here are appropriate for their unique circumstances. Furthermore, none of the ideas presented here are necessarily related to NFG Wealth Advisors or any portfolio managed by NFG.